Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets February 2024 release date

The exact release date of Final Fantasy 7 has been announced. Find everything about the trailer, development structure, and the new revelations below.

Square Enix is planning the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on 29, February 2024. The statement was confirmed by the game’s producer, Yoshinori Kitase, through a post made on the social media platform X.

Saved Progress of the Previous Game for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Unfortunately, the plain answer to that is no. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a standalone game and the second installment of the trilogy of games. Quite frankly, keeping up the materials collected and the character progression in the next installments will require massive data storage, making the game incompatible on PS5. Hence, you need to play the upcoming game without any past saved data.

Game director, Naoki Hamaguchi, confirmed this news. Although fans were disappointed, Hamaguchi promised they could avail special bonuses if they played Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a direct continuation of the previous installment in the trilogy. Yet, it will be a distinct game with more options pertaining to each player’s skill tree. Hamaguchi also pointed out that there will be better synergy moves to make the battle system more customized and interesting with a higher degree of freedom.

Moreover, Square Enix Co-director Motomu Toriyama also took to social media and commented on the nature of the new series as a standalone game. He said that the required changes were made to allow newcomers to ease into the story before the plot thickens.

Gamers’ Response to the News

The statement from Motomu Toriyama garnered mixed reviews. Dedicated players throughout that concessions like these made for the newer players were rather annoying since Final Fantasy Remake is easily accessible and one should, logically, not start playing the second part first

Yet, a pole created on the official YouTube channel by the Final Fantasy Union showed that the game got higher ratings with newer, inexperienced players who had not played the original Final Fantasy 7. It was a stark contrast to the reviews on the ending of the original gameplay – where both new and old players gave negative to neutral reviews. Hence, it is no surprise that Square Enix is trying to cater to a larger audience based on the positive reviews and what they expect from the game developers. Moreover, the element of surprise is what keeps the game interesting. Thus, it’s no surprise that the new players are the main target audience here.

Nonetheless, the storyline will continue in the same manner and will follow the chapter structure that had been continuing previously. All the events will take place following their specific timelines through spin-off titles like FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, CRISIS CORE, FINAL FANTASY VII REUNION.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Trailer

Square Enix released the cinematic trailer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with new playable characters and story elements. Here is a complete trailer breakdown and what to expect from the RPG adventure game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the Story Continues with the Most-Anticipated Scene

The original game, Final Fantasy, had the racy Golden Saucer date scene. The cinematic storytelling ended with Cloud having several dating options, including Barett, Aerith, Tifa, or Yuthie. With the trailer reveal, fans are anticipating how things will turn out romantically in the promised stunning story twists. Moreover, the Golden Saucer already has a key element in terms of story progression, according to the latest gameplay trailer.

Moreover, with several new characters introduced, one will find out later which ones they can control. Hence, unlocking different story quests and giving gamers more control by swapping between characters.

Trip to the Forgotten Capital

In the OG FANTASY VII, players know how huge the revelation about the Forgotten Capital is. Creative director, Tetsuya Nomura, teased the players with the massive impact the long-awaited, dystopian city will have on gamers. It is said that the discovery of the Forgotten Capital will change the entire trajectory of the finished game series. No wonder the latest game is dubbed Final Fantasy 7 REBIRTH.

Unfortunately, Wutai will not be a part of one of our favorite Japanese role-playing video games. Nonetheless, there is a lot in store for newcomers and the diehard fans of the Final Fantasy VII series. Do not miss out on grabbing the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth game on your PS5 next February!

