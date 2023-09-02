Fast & Furious 11: Everything We Know So Far

Fast & Furious 11, the highly anticipated sequel to Fast X, is set to be released on April 4, 2025, as confirmed by Vin Diesel. The second part of Fast X was initially confirmed to be released in 2025.

Production and Writers’ Strike

Peter Cramer, the head of Universal, mentioned that the ongoing writers’ strike might affect the writing process of Fast & Furious 11. The timeline for the film’s production will depend on the duration of the strike.

Fast & Furious 11 Director and Writers

According to Variety, Louis Leterrier is set to return as the director for Fast & Furious 11. Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel will write the script.

Fast & Furious 11 Cast

The cast of Fast & Furious 11 will include:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Leo Abelo Perry as Brian Toretto

Tyrese Gibson as Roman

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Sung Kang as Han

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Alan Ritchson as Aimes

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Gal Gadot as Gisele

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Daniela Melchior as Isabel

Brie Larson as Tess

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Rita Moreno as Dom’s mother

Plot Speculations

Fast X set the stage for Fast & Furious 11, leaving the fate of several characters uncertain. Dom and Brian’s situation will likely be resolved, but other characters’ fates are unclear. Letty and Cipher were stuck in Antarctica, while Gisele appeared to aid them. Deckard Shaw went on a mission to save his mother from Dante’s henchmen. Hobbs became a target of Dante’s anger, setting up his standalone movie, Hobbs & Shaw.

The events of Fast X were planned with the knowledge of how Fast & Furious 11 would unfold, ensuring a seamless continuation of the story.

Trailer

There is no trailer available for Fast & Furious 11 at this time.

