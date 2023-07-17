What Is Erling Haaland Net Worth?

Erling Haaland, the talented Norwegian footballer, has garnered substantial wealth. His recent contract signing with Manchester City has made headlines, piquing fans’ curiosity about his net worth. Let’s delve into the footballer’s remarkable career and Erling Haaland’s net worth.

Erling Haaland’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2023, Erling Haaland’s net worth is an impressive $40 million. Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in the football world, renowned for his exceptional athleticism, remarkable goal-scoring abilities, and impressive speed.

Erling Haaland’s Early Life

Born on July 21, 2000, in Leeds, England, Erling Haaland has Norwegian parents. His father, Alfie Haaland, was a professional footballer who played for Leeds United in the Premier League, while his mother, Gry Marita Braut, excelled as an athlete in heptathlon events. At age three, Haaland’s family relocated to Bryne, Norway, where their ancestral hometown lies.

During childhood, Haaland dabbled in various sports, including soccer, handball, golf, and track and field. However, it was soccer that captured his heart, and at the age of five, he embarked on his soccer journey at the youth academy of his local club, Bryne.

Related: What Is Robert De Niro’s Net Worth?

Related: What is Kevin Costner’s Net Worth?

Erling Haaland’s Net Worth Through His Career

Haaland’s professional journey began with Bryne’s reserve team in the 2015-2016 season. He immediately left a lasting impression by scoring an impressive eighteen goals in fourteen matches. His exceptional performances earned him a starting position in the senior team 2016. In 2017, he even had the opportunity to showcase his skills at a trial with Germany’s 1899 Hoffenheim before eventually joining Molde.

Making his debut for Molde in April 2017, Haaland featured in a Norwegian Cup match and contributed four goals in his first season, further boosting the value of Erling Haaland’s net worth.

2018 Haaland’s career reached new heights when he played a crucial role in Molde’s victory against previously unbeaten league leaders Brann in July. He emerged as the top goal scorer for Molde that season and received the prestigious Eliteserien Breakthrough of the Year award.

August 2018 marked another significant milestone as Red Bull Salzburg, the reigning champions of the Austrian Bundesliga, announced Haaland’s signing on a five-year contract, effective January 1, 2019. This move significantly contributed to Erling Haaland’s net worth.

His debut for Salzburg in the Austrian Cup quarter-finals was impressive, and he scored his first goal in May against LASK. Haaland’s outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted three goals against Genk, further solidified his reputation and increased his net worth.

In December 2019, Borussia Dortmund, a Bundesliga club, secured Haaland’s signing on a four-and-a-half-year contract, effective from the opening of the transfer window in January 2020. His debut for Dortmund was spectacular, as he scored a hat-trick within 23 minutes. This made him only the second player in the team’s history to achieve such a feat during their debut match. In his subsequent game, he scored two more goals, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score five in his first two matches.

Despite playing less than an hour, Haaland was named January’s Bundesliga Player of the Month. By the end of the 2019-2020 season, he had an impressive tally of 44 goals in 40 appearances for Dortmund.

The 2020-2021 season was even more successful for Haaland. He reached the milestone of scoring his 100th senior career goal, achieving this feat in just 146 total appearances.

Additionally, he was recognized as the fan-voted Bundesliga Player of the Season. He emerged as the top scorer in the Champions League, winning the award for the season’s best forward.

In the 2021-2022 season, he started well for Haaland with a hat trick in August’s first round of the DFB-Pokal. However, his momentum was hampered by a hamstring injury, temporarily sidelining him. Although he made a comeback after a month, he faced another setback due to a hip flexor injury.

In May 2022, Borussia Dortmund officially announced Haaland’s departure from the club, as he would be joining Manchester City in the Premier League. The transfer was confirmed after Manchester City triggered his costly release clause.

Apart from his club commitments, Haaland is an active member of the Norway national team, representing his country across various age groups.

Related: Is Oprah Winfrey’s Net Worth $2.5 Billion?

Erling Haaland’s International Achievements

Haaland played a crucial role in securing Norway’s qualification for the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championships by helping defeat Scotland.

In the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, he left a lasting impact by scoring nine goals in Norway’s historic 12-0 victory against Honduras. Despite Norway’s subsequent elimination in the group stage, Haaland claimed the prestigious Golden Boot award as the tournament’s top scorer.

In 2019, Haaland progressed to the senior squad for Norway, participating in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches. He marked his first international goal for Norway in September 2020 and achieved a memorable international hat trick against Romania in October.

A Multifaceted Talent

Despite his young age, Haaland is widely regarded as one of his generation’s most exceptional soccer players. His reputation as a prolific goal scorer is well-established, and he possesses a combination of agility, speed, and a tenacious approach to retaining possession. Additionally, he demonstrates creativity on the field and is recognized as a valuable team player. All these attributes have significantly contributed to Erling Haaland’s net worth.

Personal Life

Haaland comes from a family with a strong sporting background. His cousin, Jonatan Braut Nrunes, became the youngest player to feature in a match for Bryne at age 15, while another cousin, Albert Tjaland, is also involved in soccer.

Apart from his sporting achievements, Haaland has other interests and hobbies. It is reported that he finds enjoyment in practising meditation. Furthermore, he gained some recognition in the realm of YouTube music. In 2016, Haaland, alongside his teammates Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias Sandberg, formed a group called Flow Kingz and uploaded a music video titled “Kygo Jo.” The video has garnered millions of views, contributing to their YouTube music fame.

In conclusion, Erling Haaland’s journey from a promising young talent to a football superstar has been extraordinary. With his relentless dedication and exceptional skills on the field, he has made a mark in the football world and built an impressive net worth in the process.