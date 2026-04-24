Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition Is Still Set for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is still on the way to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, but there is still no exact release date. Nintendo’s official game page continues to list the game for Switch 2 with a 2026 release window, while Bandai Namco’s official Tarnished Edition page also points to the Nintendo Switch 2 release as part of its current plans.

Therefore, this means the main update is simple. The game has not been delayed again, canceled, or given a full launch date. What is officially confirmed right now is that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition remains scheduled for 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.

What Is Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition?

Nintendo describes Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition as the Switch 2 version of the award-winning action RPG, and says it includes the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree, and new weapons, armour, Torrent skins, and more. That makes it more than just a straight port of the original 2022 release.

Bandai Namco’s official site also treats Tarnished Edition as a major Nintendo Switch 2 release rather than a small reissue. The company highlighted it in its April 2025 Switch 2 announcement, placing it alongside other Bandai Namco titles planned for the system.

When Will Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition Release on Nintendo Switch 2?

Right now, the official answer is 2026. Nintendo’s current listing does not give a day or month, only the year. So any article claiming that the full release date has been confirmed would be getting ahead of the available official information.

Nintendo’s broader roundup of games coming to Switch 2 in 2026 also continues to include Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which is another sign that the game is still part of the 2026 lineup.

What Comes in the Nintendo Switch 2 Version?

The Switch 2 edition includes the full original Elden Ring experience, plus the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and extra content. Nintendo specifically lists new weapons, new armour, Torrent skins, and more as part of the package.

This is important because it means Switch 2 players are not just getting the older base release by itself. They are getting the expanded version of the game that folds in the major DLC and additional extras.

Has Anything Changed Since the Game Was First Announced?

The biggest change is that the game is now tied to a 2026 release window rather than an earlier launch expectation from the original Switch 2 reveal period. A FromSoftware press release from October 2025 said the game’s release had been changed to 2026, and Nintendo’s current listing still reflects that same timeline.

Since then, the main development has been a lack of a more precise date. Official pages still point to 2026, but neither Nintendo nor Bandai Namco has locked in a final launch day yet.

Is the Game Available to Pre-Order?

Bandai Namco’s official store currently shows ELDEN RING – Tarnished Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 as a pre-order item and lists it at $79.99. That is an official retail signal that the game is still moving toward release, even if the final date has not been shared publicly yet.

At the same time, the most reliable source for release timing is still Nintendo’s own product page, because it is the clearest official listing for the platform and release window. And that page still says 2026.

Why Is This Release Getting So Much Attention?

Elden Ring is still one of the biggest games in recent years, which is a big reason this release is getting so much attention. Nintendo says the game has sold more than 28 million copies worldwide, making a Nintendo Switch 2 version an important addition to its upcoming lineup.

The timing also plays a role. The Switch 2 version is arriving while Bandai Namco is expanding the Elden Ring brand in other ways, including a live-action movie planned for 2028. This shows the franchise is still active and growing, rather than being a one-time hit from 2022.

With that, the focus now shifts to when Nintendo and Bandai Namco will share the next major update. Until then, the Switch 2 version remains one of the more closely watched upcoming releases, especially for players waiting to see how the game makes the jump to Nintendo’s new system.