Subnautica 2 Sets Early Access Release Date for May

Subnautica 2 is finally set to enter early access, with developer Unknown Worlds and publisher Krafton confirming a planned launch in May for Xbox and PC, although a specific date has not been announced yet.

The update was shared through IGN shortly after recent internal developments at the studio, including changes in leadership, with Krafton also hinting that it will not oppose the return of former Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill.

In a message to his team, Steve Papoutsis, current Unknown Worlds chief, said, “We want to take a moment to sincerely thank every member of the Unknown Worlds team and our partners. Over the past nine months, you have worked incredibly hard to bring Subnautica 2 close to the finish line. That effort has resulted in a game we are truly proud of, one that each of us and our partners at KRAFTON unanimously determined is ready for Early Access release in May. Thanks to your dedication and talent, we’ve added more story chapters, built new creatures, and created new biomes, along with many other features.”

He added, “With this significant progress, we have passed KRAFTON’s milestone review last week and are now ready to start our open development journey alongside our community. We have full confidence that we have reached a point where we can deliver an experience our players will love. We look forward to working with Ted Gill to support a smooth transition and work toward a successful launch. Our priority is getting this game into the hands of the community that has been eagerly waiting for it—and that means honoring the work you have already done to make that possible.”

However, this progress comes after a tough time for Unknown Worlds, as the studio was dealing with internal changes and a dispute with publisher Krafton.

Last year, former CEO Ted Gill and some senior team members were suddenly removed, and the game was delayed. Krafton said the game was not ready, and development was not moving as expected.

The removed leaders disagreed and took legal action by saying that the delay and their removal were connected to a large bonus ($250 million) linked to the game’s original release plan. This led to a serious conflict between both sides. Now, with Subnautica 2 finally heading into early access and signs that Ted Gill may return, things appear to be improving as the team focuses on releasing the game.

Additionally, a recent court decision has helped improve the situation. A judge has asked Krafton to give more time for the $250 million bonus agreement and also bring Ted Gill back to his old position. The legal case is still ongoing, but for now, this decision makes it easier for the team to move ahead.

The ruling also revealed more details about the situation. Reports suggest that Krafton CEO Changhan Kim may have used ChatGPT to plan a legal strategy to avoid paying the bonus and remove the founders, and the judge noted that he had been warned about relying on AI for legal advice.

Krafton has also expressed support for the release of Subnautica 2, based on a statement in which the company said, “We can confirm that the internal message shared with the Unknown Worlds team is accurate. The team has made meaningful progress following the milestone review approved earlier this month, and has been working toward an Early Access release in May.”

The company also added, “While we respectfully disagree with this week’s court ruling and intend to explore all legal avenues, our goal is to minimize disruption to the team and to the release plan. We remain committed to an open development approach, working closely with the community as development continues, and are focused on delivering the best possible experience to players.”

Now that things are getting better, fans can expect more updates about Subnautica 2 as its early access launch in May gets closer.