Metro 2039 Revealed With Winter 2026 Release Window

After years of rumors and waiting, Metro 2039 has finally been revealed. 4A Games and Deep Silver officially announced the next mainline Metro game on April 16 during Xbox First Look, where they showed the first trailer, shared story details, and confirmed that the game will launch in Winter 2026. It is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

According to the official Deep Silver website, the PC version will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox on PC. A final release date has not been announced yet, but the current window is set for this winter. Deep Silver is also calling it the next mainline Metro title, which makes it the fourth main game in the series.

When Will Metro 2039 Release?

Right now, Metro 2039 is scheduled to release in Winter 2026. The developers have not given a confirmed release date yet, but the launch window is official. The game is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The reveal happened during Xbox First Look: Metro 2039, which aired on April 16. That presentation served as the game’s first full public reveal and confirmed that the long gap since Metro Exodus is finally coming to an end.

What Is Metro 2039 About?

Metro 2039 takes the series back to post-apocalyptic Moscow in the year 2039, returning players to the underground tunnels beneath the ruined city. Deep Silver says survivors have spent decades locked in conflict below the poisoned surface, and the political situation underground has changed in a big way. The different groups from earlier games are now gone, replaced by one strict ruling group called the Novoreich, led by Hunter.

Players will control a new lead character known as The Stranger. Official reveal material describes him as a recluse haunted by violent nightmares who is forced back into the Metro. Xbox says he is the first main character in the series who fully speaks, which is a big change since earlier heroes did not talk much.

The new story was created with Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author behind the Metro universe. Deep Silver and 4A say this is not a direct adaptation of one specific novel, but a new original chapter built within the world he created. The studio also says the game is leaning harder into themes of tyranny, freedom, truth, and the cost of silence.

What Did the Reveal Show?

From the first reveal, it looks like Metro 2039 is going back to the series’ roots. Xbox says the game is a story-driven single-player campaign, with the reveal highlighting exploration, stealth, gunplay, survival systems, handcrafted weapons, and returning mutants like Nosalises.

That is important because many fans wanted the next Metro game to feel more like the older entries again. Based on the official material so far, Metro 2039 looks more focused on dark tunnels, close-quarters tension, and heavy atmosphere than on the wider outdoor structure seen in parts of Metro Exodus. That is an inference from the official reveal framing and setting details.

4A also confirmed that Metro 2039 is being built on the studio’s custom 4A Engine again. Xbox’s official recap says the team is continuing to build on the same tech foundation that powered earlier games, while pushing its ray-tracing work further for this entry.

Embark on our darkest journey yet. METRO 2039 is coming to Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, Steam and Epic Games Store this Winter. Watch the full trailer:https://t.co/XZ19FKwSG2 Wishlist Now https://t.co/45svZ7MfD4 pic.twitter.com/7Nk6vhXkT7 — METRO 2039 (@MetroVideoGame) April 16, 2026

Metro 2039 at a Glance

Title: Metro 2039

Metro 2039 Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox on PC)

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox on PC) Protagonist: The Stranger

The Stranger Story Collaborator: Dmitry Glukhovsky

Dmitry Glukhovsky Release Window: Winter 2026

For now, the main update is simple. Metro 2039 is real, it is launching in Winter 2026, and it is taking the series back to Moscow’s underground tunnels with a new protagonist and a darker story. More details, including the final release date, are expected later this year.