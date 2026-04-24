Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Release Window Confirmed: New Trailer, Characters, and Game Details

Bandai Namco has officially announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, confirming that the game is set to launch in 2027. The reveal came during Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, where the publisher also debuted a new trailer and shared the first details about the game’s setting, story direction, and platforms. The sequel is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

This also clears up one important point for the headline. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 does not have a full release date yet, but it does have an official 2027 release window. PlayStation also confirmed the game will come to PlayStation 5 “next year,” which matches Bandai Namco’s 2027 release window.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Platforms and Release Window

Bandai Namco says Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, developed by Dimps, is planned for release in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The game’s official pages repeat the same platform list and release window, so that part is already locked in. What is still missing is a specific day and month.

So the accurate way to frame it is that the release window is confirmed, but the final release date is still unknown. Any headline saying the exact release date is confirmed would be overstating what Bandai Namco has actually announced.

The New Trailer Reveals West City and the Age 1000 Setting

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 trailer introduces what Bandai Namco calls an entirely new Dragon Ball world. According to the official announcement, the story moves ahead to Age 1000, where West City has grown into the center of this new setting.

This is one of the biggest changes shown so far. Instead of just revisiting the older setup, Xenoverse 3 appears to be pushing the series into a fresh era with a new setting and a different place in the Dragon Ball timeline. Based on the official description, West City will act as the main hub of this world and the core location where the story begins to unfold.

Story Details, Original Characters, and the Great Saiyan Squad

Bandai Namco says the game will feature original characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama. The official story description also says players will be guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, where they will fight alongside both familiar and new allies as events in West City begin to take shape.

A full list of character names has not been announced yet. What is confirmed is that the game will feature original characters designed by Akira Toriyama and a story focused on the Great Saiyan Squad in this new world. The trailer gives a clear sense of the direction, but Bandai Namco is still keeping many of the smaller story and character details under wraps.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in 2027. #DBXV3 #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/LpAm3iFmUf — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 19, 2026

What Else Has Been Confirmed About Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3?

The official reveal makes it clear that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is being positioned as a major new entry, not just a small follow-up. Bandai Namco describes it as a new world for the series, while PlayStation’s coverage presents it as a major PS5 release arriving next year.

The Battle Hour 2026 event also gave fans a broader update on the Dragon Ball game lineup. Alongside Xenoverse 3, Bandai Namco confirmed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Future Saga Chapter 4 is launching in Summer 2026, and Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting Goku (Super Saiyan 4, DAIMA) on April 22. Those are separate announcements, but they help show how heavily Bandai Namco used Battle Hour 2026 to push the next phase of its Dragon Ball games.

A Big New Step for the Xenoverse Series

For now, the most important details are straightforward. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is real, it is coming in 2027, and it is taking the series into a new Dragon Ball world set in Age 1000. With West City at the center of the story, original characters tied to Akira Toriyama’s work, and the Great Saiyan Squad playing a major role, the sequel is clearly trying to move the series forward in a bigger way.

A lot is still unknown, including the final release date, deeper gameplay systems, and a full character list. But the reveal trailer and official announcements already make one thing clear: Bandai Namco is treating Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 as a major new step for the franchise rather than a routine sequel.