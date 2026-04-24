Sudden Strike 5 Gets April 23 Release Date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Sudden Strike 5 is set to release on April 23, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Kalypso Media and the game’s official store pages all show this same date. Steam lists April 23 as the planned release, and Xbox and Kalypso’s FAQ also confirm it for the full launch.

The game is being made by Kite Games and published by Kalypso Media. It continues the long-running real-time tactics series with a new World War II setting, focusing on large battles across Europe and North Africa. Official store descriptions say it is a modern sequel with bigger maps, more units, and different ways to complete each mission, instead of following a strict or scripted path.

Sudden Strike 5 Release Date and Platforms

Kalypso’s official FAQ says Sudden Strike 5 will be available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Kalypso Store, and Xbox on PC, along with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on April 23. Steam’s store page also matches that timing, and Xbox’s store listing shows the same release date for the console.

This means the game is not stuck in a vague 2026 window anymore. It now has a firm launch date across all announced platforms, which is one of the biggest concrete updates Kalypso has given since the game’s reveal.

What Is Included in Sudden Strike 5 at Launch

Kalypso says Sudden Strike 5 will launch with a 25-mission campaign, more than 300 playable units, 190 vehicles, and 110 infantry units. The campaign is set across historical World War II battlefields in Europe and North Africa, and the three playable factions are listed as the Axis, Soviet forces, and Western Allies.

The publisher is also emphasizing scale and flexibility. According to the official FAQ, Sudden Strike 5 includes sandbox-style missions, a Commander system, Doctrine Cards, and a Tactical Pause feature designed to make planning easier during battles. Kalypso also says some maps can be up to four times larger than those in Sudden Strike 4.

Units, Battles, and Multiplayer Details

Official materials highlight well-known WWII units like the Sherman, T-34, and Messerschmitt Bf 109, while also pointing to additions such as the Sturmtiger, Jagdtiger, Panther G, T-37A, Hawker Hurricane Mk IIA, and even armored trains. Kalypso also says strategic positions such as Field HQs, Supply Depots, and Train Stations will play a role in how battles unfold.

Sudden Strike 5 is not launching as a single-player-only game either. Kalypso confirms multiplayer is included, and Xbox’s store page lists online multiplayer for 2 to 4 players.

Standard and Deluxe Editions Explained

Sudden Strike 5 is being sold in Standard and Deluxe editions. Kalypso says the Deluxe Edition includes six skin packs covering 83 vehicles, two exclusive PvP map variants called “Mercato Square (Night)” and “Belarus Fields (Winter)”, plus the digital original soundtrack.

Kalypso’s official release information lists the Standard Edition at $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $59.99 / €59.99 / £54.99, although storefront prices can vary by region. PlayStation and Xbox store pages also show pre-order discounts in some markets.

Early Access and Demo Availability

One detail that could confuse readers is the launch timing for the Deluxe Edition. Kalypso says players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox on PC get 72 hours of early access before the standard April 23 launch. This lines up with PlayStation’s Deluxe listing showing an earlier unlock date, while the full standard launch remains April 23.

There is also already a playable demo on Steam. This gives PC players a way to try the game before release, which is useful for a tactics title like this, where pacing, controls, and battlefield readability matter a lot more than in a trailer.

📢 #SuddenStrike5 has an official release date! 🥳

The legendary RTS game is ready for dispatch on April 23rd! 🔥📅 🫡 Available as Standard & Deluxe Edition

🪖 Platforms: PC (Steam, Kalypso Store), Xbox on PC, Xbox Series X|S & PS5 ─── ⋆⋅☆⋅⋆ ──

💫 Deluxe Edition… pic.twitter.com/cEcBindY5U — Kalypso Media (@kalypsomedia) March 26, 2026

What Is Still Not Confirmed About Sudden Strike 5

Kalypso’s FAQ says there is no confirmed physical retail version at this stage, so for now the game appears to be a digital-first release.

In short, Sudden Strike 5 is officially launching on April 23, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The official details already give a clear idea of what to expect: a 25-mission World War II campaign, more than 300 units, multiplayer modes, two editions of the game, and early access for some Deluxe edition buyers.