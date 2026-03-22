Starfield PS5 Release Date and Pricing Reportedly Leaked

After months of rumors and over two years as an Xbox-only game, Starfield is finally set to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Bethesda has confirmed that the PS5 version will launch on April 7th, 2026 and it will come with a major update, said to be the biggest one the game has received since its release.

For PS5 players, Starfield will also make use of some of the console’s special features. The game will support the DualSense controller, including its light bar, touchpad, and adaptive triggers for a more interactive experience.

On the PS5 Pro, players will get two graphics options to choose from, one that focuses on smoother performance with higher frame rates, and another that improves visual quality.

Bringing Starfield to PS5 shows that Bethesda’s plans may be changing. The studio became part of Xbox in 2021, and earlier, it seemed like its games would stay only on Xbox consoles. In a 2020 interview, Phil Spencer, Xbox head, even said that there was no need to release big titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 on PlayStation. For a while, that idea held true, with games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield launching as Xbox exclusives.

However, in a later interview in 2025, Spencer said a PS5 version of Starfield was still possible, and now that possibility appears to be becoming real.

Along with its release, pricing details for the PS5 version have also been revealed. The standard edition of Starfield will cost $49.99, which is the same price as the Xbox and PC versions. There will also be a Premium Edition available for PS5, and players can choose to buy it either digitally or as a physical copy.

Bethesda is also adding new content to the game. On April 7th, 2026, players will get a new story expansion called Terran Armada, along with a free update named Free Lanes, which will bring more changes and improvements to the game.

Starfield was first released in September 2023 and received mostly positive reviews from critics. Currently, it holds an average score of 85 on OpenCritic. While many players enjoyed the game, some reviews felt that it did not fully live up to its big ideas.

Bethesda became part of Xbox in 2021 after Microsoft bought its parent company in a big deal. Since then, many people expected Starfield to eventually come to other platforms as Xbox started focusing more on releasing games on multiple platforms instead of keeping them exclusive. For many fans, this PS5 release feels like a big moment as one of Xbox’s biggest RPGs is finally coming to PlayStation. More Xbox games like Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, and Gears of War: E-Day are also expected to arrive on PS5 in 2026.