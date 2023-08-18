What is Eddie Murphy Net Worth in 2023?

Here’s everything you need to know about Eddie Murphy net worth in 2023!

Eddie Murphy, an American comedian, actor, producer, and singer, who got famous due to his personal and observational comedy on a sketchy comedy show, Saturday Night Live, where he also originated some of the show’s most memorable characters- Velvet Jones, Mr. Robinson, and an angry Gumby.

He’s been in the industry since the 80s, and fans have been wondering about his net worth after such an astonishing career. If you are one of those, we got you covered!

Eddie Murphy Net worth

Eddie Murphy is a living legend and one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood. In 2023, Eddie Murphy net worth is estimated to be around $200 Million. Murphy’s acting career has mainly contributed to his net worth. His career as an American stand-up comedian has also significantly increased Eddie Murphy net worth.

He made hefty money by being a vocalist and singer, and one of his popular studio albums, “How Could It Be” proved to bring great prosperity to his career.

Eddie Murphy’s worth only seems to be increasing with time.

Early Life

Eddie Murphy, known as Edward Regan Murphy, was born on April 3, 1961, in New York. He is currently 62 years old. His mother, Lilian, was a telephone operator, and his father was a transit police officer who passed away when Eddie was 8 years old. He disclosed in an interview that his parents got separated when he was only 3. Eddie spent most of his childhood in foster care with his elder brother Charlie after their mother became chronically ill.

Murphy loved spending his time in impressions and stand-up comedy rather than academics, but he still managed to graduate only a couple of months later. Murphy got enrolled at Nassau Community College and worked part-time in a store.

The iconic actor began his career at 15 as a stand-up comic. He would perform in comedy clubs in the lower part of New York, making people devotees of his impression of celebrities and rude yet wooing comedy. In the early 80s, at 19, Murphy was offered a contract for Saturday Night Live, which made him known to the world. He was earning $4,500 per episode. This is where Eddie Murphy net worth catapulted.

Stephen Curry Net Worth Estimated in 2022 is $92.8 million

What is Kenya Barris Net Worth?

Eddie Murphy Net Worth: Career

Murphy started his acting career by featuring in 48 Hours, co-starring Nick Nolte. The comedy and understanding of the two, alongside Eddie’s masterly performance as a convict, left the audience in awe. 48 Hours fetched over $5 million in the first week. After one year, Eddie Murphy signed another film playing with Dan Aykroyd. This film also proved to be another success, resulting in Paramount Pictures signing 23-year-old Murphy to a contract of $25 Million for 6 Pictures.

Eddie Murphy’s next movie “Beverly Hills Cop” made him a blockbuster star and a celebrity worldwide. Beverly Hills Cop also brought Murphy a third consecutive Golden Globe nomination. This movie remains at no.9 hit in all-time-box-office hits. In this motion picture, Murphy co-starred with John Landis. They acted together in many other films like Coming to America and Beverly Hills Cop 3.

In 1996, Eddie Murphy starred in the remake of Jerry Lewis’s film The Nutty Professor. His role in the film earned him a Golden Globe nomination and an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films Award. He also provided the voice of Mushu- the lizard in Disney’s Animated picture Mulan. He also starred in Doctor Doolittle and Bowfinger.

Furthermore, Eddie gave his voice to the character of Donkey in the animated movie Shrek. He also starred in Daddy Day Care, Dreamgirls, Norbit, Tower Heist, Mr. Church, and Dolemite Is My Name.

You People, a Netflix project by Eddie Murphy, was recently released in January of 2023. this prolific career is the source of his immense wealth. his career in comedy, successful films and voice acting, amongst other ventures, have all added to Eddie Murphy net worth.

Russell Wilson Net Worth in 2022

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Did Jay Leno Earn His $450 Million Net Worth?

Eddie Murphy’s Personal Life

Eddie Murphy has been in several relationships, but he got married only once.

He married Nicole Mitchell on March 18, 1993. The couple remained together for 13 years until they divorced on April 17, 2006. Eddy and Nicole have five children:

Bria Murphy

Myles Murphy

Shayne Murphy

Zola Murphy

Bella Murphy

After the divorce, Murphy soon started dating Melaine Brown of the Spice Girls from 2006 to 2007. Brown gave birth to a baby girl named Angel on April 3, 2007. Her birth was full of drama as Eddie questioned being the father of Angel. She was later confirmed to be Eddie Murphy’s daughter by a paternity test.

Later, in 2008, Murphy exchanged vows with Tracey Edmonds in a private ceremony. The couple decided to separate their paths even before the legal ceremony.

Murphy started dating Paige Butcher in 2012, and they have two children. They got engaged in September 2018.