Do It Yourself Season 2: Everything We Know

Do It Yourself Season 1 premiered in October 2022, and the comedy series soon became a fan favourite. Therefore, it is typical for fans to wonder about Do It Yourself Season 2. The first season housed 12 episodes, and the wholesome anime was relaxing for many. It is a manga adaptation written by Koyubita Beru. The first season concluded in December 2022. Therefore, the anticipation of Do It Yourself Season 2 is high.

Is Season 2 Happening?

At the time of writing, the creators have not renewed the series for Do It Yourself Season 2. Furthermore, the production studio handling the animation of the series, Pine Jam, has yet to drop any hints regarding Do It Yourself Season 2 in production. At least, the series reviews are positive; hence, we have a reason to stay hopeful for Do It Yourself Season 2.

Do It Yourself is written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and is an original anime. His other famous work includes anime series such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Black Clover. Do It Yourself Season 1 was inspired by a manga adaptation, unlike other anime shows generally adapted from published manga sources.

As stated, Do It Yourself Season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed. Therefore, it is hard to predict the release date of Do It Yourself Season 2.

The renewal of this soothing series depends entirely on the creator’s ability to create new content.

What To Expect From Do It Yourself Season 2?

Do It Yourself Season 1 was a positive journey for the viewers, and the DIY Club of the show ensured that the cast worked on new projects. In the first season’s final episode, the viewers saw Miku and Serufu swinging together in their newly built treehouse while recollecting their childhood days. The series revolves around the characters trying to get things done and pave the way for themselves in the future. We expect similar wholesome content in Do It Yourself Season 2.

Do It Yourself Season 2: Cast

If Season 2 happens and all the primary cast return, we can expect the following voice actors:

Konomi Inagaki for Serufu Yua

Kana Ichinose for Miku Suride

Azumi Waki for Takumi Hikage

Ayane Sakura for Rei Yasau

Nichika Omori for Juliet Queen Elizabeth VIII

Karin Takashi for Kokoro Koki

Yumi Kakazu for Haruko Hoketsu

If you still need to watch Do It Yourself Season 1, we recommend you watch it on Crunchyroll. The first season is still available for streaming on Crunchyroll as it is licensed to distribute this anime overseas.

If the creators decide to continue with the series, we can expect a significant announcement soon regarding the second season. However, all that we can do is wait for this announcement.

It is all we know about Do It Yourself Season 2. To sum it up, the creators have yet to give any hints about the second season happening. Despite that, a second season is likely happening because of its positive reviews. We will update you on the second season whenever an official announcement happens. Therefore, remember to stay tuned with us!

