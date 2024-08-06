Death Certificate Confirms Sinéad O’Connor Died of COPD

Almost a year after her death, the cause of death of Sinéad O’Connor, the popular Irish singer and songwriter, has been revealed. Last week, the demise of the Drink Before The War singer marked a one-year anniversary at the age of 56. The multitalented celebrity was found dead at her home in southeast London. At the time of her death, the Coroner’s Court reported that The Emperor’s New Clothes singer died due to natural causes, but now the situation has completely changed. Some new findings have been made with regard to the cause of death of Sinéad O’Connor. So, in this article, let’s look at what caused the untimely demise of the well-known Irish celebrity.

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed As COPD

Sinéad O’Connor, the late Irish singer’s death certificate, has recently revealed that she passed away due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, along with bronchial asthma. It was confirmed by the Irish Independent, that the popular singer and songwriter’s death certificate confirms that she died due to exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection. COPD is a chronic disease that is primarily concerned with the lungs and is caused by long-term exposure to harmful gases such as cigarette smoke.

Last week, Sinéad O’Connor’s close friend and first husband, John Reynolds, registered her death certificate in London. He also produced many of her albums, including her final studio album before her death, I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. However, Sinéad divorced her first husband in 1991, though they had a child together.

On 26th July 2023, the singer of several blockbuster songs passed away at the age of 56 when the police personnel found her unresponsive in her London home. She was pronounced dead on the spot, and at that time, her unfortunate demise was not treated as a foul play. In January 2024, it was reported by the medical examiner’s office that she died due to natural causes, and therefore, they will not further get involved in her death. At the time of her funeral, the streets of her hometown were filled with her beloved fans because they wanted to pay their respects to the well-known singer.

Additionally, the death of Sinéad O’Connor just happened eighteen months after the tragic demise of her son, Shane, whom she shared with her first husband, John Reynolds. At the time, he was just seventeen years old, and he passed away after it was reported that he went missing. The body of the teenage boy was found in Bray, which is an eastern coastal town in Ireland, 20 kilometers south of Dublin. Since the death of her son by suicide, the Irish singer has been suffering from depression along with PTSD and suicidal tendencies. Also, her mental state was inappropriate, which was quite clear in her tweets. However, by the end of the year 2020, she started to seek help by going to rehab.

Heartfelt Tribute To Sinéad O’Connor

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter had a three-decade-long professional career and was known throughout the world for hit songs such as Nothing Compares 2 U. This particular track of the singer rose to prominence and helped her gain international recognition. The music video for the song dominated the charts and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of four weeks.

Also, apart from being a high-profile celebrity, she was also an outspoken activist who was known for raising her voice against child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. While making an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992, Sinéad O’Connor became the center of attraction for ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II. Though the act of the singer made a daring statement, it also received a lot of negative responses. The act of ripping the photo was both a peak and low point of her professional career.