20+ Legendary musician died in 2024

Talented musicians make a place in our hearts with their beautifully crafted work, which lives on forever even though these musicians leave the world. However, it is very hard to say goodbye to your favourite celebrity musicians, even though we know that no one can live forever. In 2024, we lost some legendary musicians who have greatly impacted the world of music. So, here we have tried to gather information about all the remarkable musicians who died in 2024!!

Kinky Friedman

Kinky Friedman was a renowned American singer and songwriter, whose death has left a void in the world of music. The humorist and sometime politician has died at the age of 74 in June 2024. Larry Sloman, a close friend of the legendary musician revealed that he passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Shifty Shellshock

Another musician whom we have sadly lost in 2024 is Shifty Shellshock. The American rapper and singer/ songwriter died on 24th June 2024 at the young age of 49. The Crazy Town frontman and the Butterfly singer passed away at his residence and his cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Joe Bonsall

The tenor vocalist of the country and gospel vocal quartet, Oak Ridge Boys, sadly passed away in July 2024. At the time of his death, Joe Bonsall was 76 years old. It has been revealed that the legendary musician died due to complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Angela Bofill

The composer of Cuban-Puerto Rican origins, who was also a renowned American singer and songwriter, died on 13th June 2024. The R&B hitmaker was 70 years old at the time of her demise. The news of Angela’s death was announced by her manager, Rich Engel in a social media post. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

James Chance

Another legendary musician who passed away in 2024 is James Chance. He was a popular American singer, keyboard player, and saxophonist who died in June 2024 at the age of 71 in New York. The official cause of his death has not been revealed but his brother, David Siegfried mentioned that his health was in decline for several years.

Johnny Canales

On 12th June 2024, the world of music lost a great legend named Johnny Canales. He was a Mexican Tejano singer who also presented his television show, The Johnny Canales Show. At the time of his death, the musical icon was 77 years old. Further, his death was announced by his wife, Nora Canales in an official Facebook post in which she described him as the beacon of hope and joy.

Francoise Hardy

The French singer and songwriter rose to prominence in the 1960s and her professional career spanned over 50 years. The legendary musician died in June 2024 at the age of 80. The death of Hardy was announced by her son, who revealed that she was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004 and was receiving radiotherapy. Also, he mentioned that she was placed into an induced coma in 2015, and her condition worsened over the years.

Mark James

Mark James was a famous American songwriter who wrote top-notch songs for artists including Elvis Presley and Brenda Lee. The well-known musician passed away on 8th June 2024 at the age of 83. The Suspicious Minds songwriter died at his home in Nashville, and the news of his death was first reported by his hometown’s local newspaper, Houston Chronicle. James is also survived by his wife, two daughters, and extended family.

Dr. Velasquez

The music industry of Colombia is mourning the loss of Dr. Velasquez, a notable hitmaker and an artist manager. On 8th June 2024, the body of Velasquez and his girlfriend, Sofia Valdez was discovered by police, and shot to death, in the artist’s home which is located in Colombia. The news of his death was confirmed by the record label of the artist, JMW Music in an official statement.

Brother Marquis

The American rapper and a Miami bass pioneer started releasing music in the early 1980s and made a name for himself. Also, he was a member of the hip-hop group, 2 Live Crew. However, he passed away in June 2024 at the age of 58 and the news of his death was announced by the manager of his hip hop group. Further, the cause of Brother Marquis’ death has been revealed as natural by the medical officers.

Doug Ingle

Doug Ingle was a legendary American musician, who was the founder and lead vocalist of the band Iron Butterfly. He has recently passed away in May 2024 at the age of 78. The news of Doug Ingle’s death was announced by his son, Doug Ingle Jr on social media and he did not provide any details regarding his cause of death. He mentioned in his statement that the organist passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Richard M. Sherman

The American songwriter who specialized in musical films with his brother, Robert Sherman died on 25th May 2024. The two-time Oscar winner who wrote many top-notch songs such as Mary Poppins, A Spoonful Of Sugar and It’s A Small World passed away at the age of 95 due to some age-related illness.

Charlie Colin

Charlie Colin was the founding member and bassist of the rock band named Train and was also a legendary musician who provided background vocals for many other bands after his exit from Train. Also, he was best known for his hits Drops Of Jupiter and Meet Virginia. In May 2024, he sadly passed away at the age of 58 after he slipped and fell in the bathroom while house-sitting for a friend in Belgium.

Omar Geles

Omar Geles was a Latin Grammy-nominated Vallenato singer and composer, who first became popular in the 1980s with a group named, Los Diablitos. However, the legendary musician passed away on 21st May 2024, at the Erasmo Clinic in Colombia. At the time of his death, Omar Geles was just 57 years old. Also, the actual cause of his death has not been revealed but it has come to light that he might have suffered a heart attack while playing tennis.

Jan A.P. Kaczmarek

Jan A.P. Kaczmarek was a Polish composer who was popular for writing scores for more than 70 feature films. However, The Finding Neverland writer passed away on 21st May 2024 in Krakow. It was revealed that the Oscar-winning composer suffered from Multiple System Atrophy for the past years. Also, at the time of his demise, he was 71 years old.

Jon Wysocki

The famous drummer who was also the founding member of the rock band named, Staind has tragically died in 2024 at the age of 53. The news of his death was announced on Instagram by his band Lydia’s Castle in which they mentioned that, at the time of his death he was surrounded by his friends and family. Though, no cause of his death has been revealed, but it was reported earlier that Wysocki was dealing with some complications in his liver.

Jimmy James

The Jamaican-British singer, who performed as the lead singer of Jimmy James and the Vagabonds in the mid-1960s passed away in May 2024. He was known for his blockbuster songs which include Come To Me Softly and Now Is The Time. However, the Vagabonds frontman died at the age of 84 in London at the Northwick Park Hospital. It was reported that Jimmy had Parkinson’s disease and a heart condition, due to which he retired from his performing career.

David Sanborn

Another legendary musician, whom the music industry has lost in 2024 is David Sanborn. He was an American alto saxophonist who worked in many musical genres and ultimately made a huge name for himself. However, at the age of 78, the saxophonist who defied pigeonholing has passed away in Tarrytown, New York. It was revealed that he died after long being treated for prostate cancer, with which he was diagnosed in 2018.

Dennis Thompson

Dennis Thompson was an American drummer, who began playing drums at the age of nine. In the 1960s-1970s, Dennis started playing the instrument with the American rock band, MC5 and rose to prominence. However, on 9th May 2024, the drummer of the influential rock band passed away at the age of 75. He was the last surviving member of the band and was recovering from a heart attack which he suffered in the month of April.

John Barbata

Another American drummer who has left a void in the hearts of his fans worldwide is John Barbata. He was a popular drummer who was active as a session drummer and a band member in pop and rock bands during the 1960s and 1970s. However, his professional drumming career was cut short when he died in May 2024 at the age of 79. The death of John was announced on the official Facebook page of Jefferson Airplane, and they did not reveal any cause of death.

Steve Albini

Steve Albini, whose real name was Steven Frank Albini, was a popular American musician who also worked as an audio engineer. He was widely known for founding and being the frontman of rock bands such as Big Black, Rapeman, and Shellac. However, the legendary producer of Nirvana died in May 2024 at the age of 61. Brian Fox, an engineer who worked at the studio of Steve Albini, revealed that he passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Duane Eddy

The American rock and roll guitarist, whose guitar style influenced The Beatles, The Ventures, The Shadows, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, and Marty Stuart, died at the age of 86. According to the revelations made by his wife, Deed Abbate, Eddy passed away due to cancer at the Williamson Health Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee.

Mike Pinder

Mike Pinder, whose actual name is Michael Thomas Pinder, was an English rock musician who sadly died on 24th April 2024. The founding member and the original keyboard player of The Moody Blues passed away peacefully, at the age of 82 at his home in Northern California. The news of Mike Pinder’s death was announced by his family via a statement that was shared by the band’s bassist, John Lodge.

Keith LeBlanc

Keith LeBlanc was an American record producer and a popular drummer, who was known as the band member of Tackhead and Little Axe. However, the drummer on Early hip-hop hits tragically died in April 2024, after fighting a battle with an undisclosed illness. At the time of his death, the session musician and producer was 69 years old.

Mandisa

Mandisa is an American musician who was popularly known as a gospel and contemporary Christian recording artist. After coming in ninth place in American Idol Season 5, the solo career of the American singer rose to prominence. However, on 18th April 2024, the Grammy-winning singer was found dead in her home in Franklin. At the time of her demise, she was just 47 years old. Also, it has been revealed that she died due to complications of class III obesity.

Dickey Betts

The founding member of the Allman Brothers band, Dickey Betts was a famous American singer, songwriter, composer, and guitarist. However, his professional career has come to an end because he passed away on 18th April 2024 at the age of 80. According to his longtime manager, David Spero, he died at his Florida home peacefully surrounded by his friends and family.

Jorge Clorofila Verdin

Jorge Verdin, popularly known as Clorofila, was one of the pioneers of the Nortec musical style. He was a music performer who first became famous as a member of a Tijuana-based project called Nortec Collective. However, Clorofila sadly died on 16 April 2024 at the age of 59 in Pasadena, California.

Park Boram

Park Boram was a famous South Korean singer, who made a name for herself after taking part in Mnet’s SuperStar K2 and finishing at the 8th place. However, her agency Xanadu Entertainment announced in a statement, that she had passed away late at night on 11th April 2024. They revealed that Park Boram was at her friend’s house with her other two female friends when she collapsed in cardiac arrest. The singer was transferred to the hospital immediately but was pronounced dead an hour later.

Mister Cee

The American DJ, record executive, and radio personality has left the world. On 10th April 2024, Mister Cee passed away at age 57. It was revealed in an official statement by his family that Cee’s death was caused by diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease. Also, they mentioned that the death of Mister Cee was a loss for their entire family as well as the hip-hop community.

C.J. Snare

The American singer, who made a name for himself by being the frontman and founding member of the hard rock metal band FireHouse, died in April 2024. Snare was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in September 2020, and in September 2023, he took a break from his professional career to undergo abdominal surgery in October. The American singer intended to return to his band after the surgery, but before that could happen, he lost his life.

Maurizio Pollini

Maurizio Pollini was an Italian pianist and conductor, who was widely known for the performances of Chopin, Debussy, Beethoven, and the Second Viennese School. However, the pianist who defied modernism died in March 2024, at the age of 82 in Milan. His death was announced by Teatro Alla Scala, a place where he performed recently. They did not reveal his actual cause of death, but it was reported that he canceled a concert at the Salzburg Festival in 2022 due to heart problems.

Sandra Crouch

On 17th March 2024, the music industry lost a legendary musician named Sandra Crouch. She was a popular American songwriter, gospel music performer, and drummer, who won numerous awards throughout her lifetime. However, the Grammy-winning gospel singer died at the age of 81 at the Northridge Hospital in California. It was revealed that she died following complications from radiation for a non-cancerous brain lesion.

Cola Boyy

Cola Boyy, whose real name was Matthew Joseph Urango, was an American musician who also advocated for disability strongly. He rose to prominence after releasing his debut EP in 2018, Black Boogie Neon. However, on 17th March 2024, he died at the age of 34 at his home in Oxnard, California. The news of his death was confirmed by his mother, Lisa Urango but she did not mention his cause of death.

Steve Harley

The English singer and songwriter, who made a name for himself by being the frontman of the rock band Cockney Rebel, died in March 2024. The Make Me Smile singer tragically passed away at the age of 73. After his demise, his family revealed that Steve Harley died peacefully at his home, and he will be desperately missed by people all over the world. Also he is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and two kids, Kerr and Greta.

Byron Janis

An American classical pianist, Byron Janis is popularly known in the music industry for making numerous recordings for Mercury Records and RCA Victor. However, in March 2024, the pianist of Romantic Passion died at the age of 95 at a hospital in Manhattan. His wife, Maria Cooper Janis, confirmed his death.

Eric Carmen

Eric Carmen was an American multi-instrumentalist and popular singer/songwriter. He made a name for himself by being the lead vocalist of the American rock band, The Raspberries. However, the singer of 70s pop hit All By Myself died in March 2024 at the age of 74. The wife of the legendary musician, Amy Carmen announced the news of his death on his official website and did not reveal the exact date and cause of death.

Karl Wallinger

Another legendary musician who passed away in 2024 is Karl Wallinger. He was a popular Welsh record producer, musician, and songwriter who was famous for leading the band World Party. However, his professional career in the music industry has been cut short due to his death on 10th March 2024 at the age of 66. Although no cause of death has been revealed, it was reported that he suffered from a brain aneurysm in 2001, which also paused his career.

Steve Lawrence

Steve Lawrence was an American singer and comedian who was famous for being a member of the pop duo Steve and Eydie, which he formed with his wife, Eydie Gorme. Unfortunately, he died on 7th March 2024 at the age of 88 at his home in Los Angeles. The family spokesperson, Susan DuBow, revealed that his cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Debra Byrd

The famous musician Debra Byrd has left us all too soon. She was an American vocalist who served as the head coach for American Idol and Canadian Idol. However, the Dirt Cheap singer died on March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. At the time of her death, the vocal coach was just 72 years old. Also, the actual cause of her death is not known yet.

Brit Turner

Brit Turner was a famous drummer who was popularly known for playing the instrument for the Southern Rock band Blackberry Smoke. However, his professional career in the music industry has been cut short due to his death in March 2024 at the age of 57. The group announced the news of Brit’s death on social media and revealed that he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a cancer of the brain, and also underwent surgery in November 2022.

Shinsadong Tiger

Another South Korean music personality who left the industry too soon is Shinsadong Tiger. He was a South Korean songwriter and music producer who started his label, AB Entertainment, and debuted his girl group, EXID. However, on 23rd February 2024, the prominent songwriter was found dead at his workplace in Seoul. Shinsadong Tiger was just 40 years old at the time of his death.

Roni Stoneman

Roni Stoneman was a popular American bluegrass banjo player, and also the youngest daughter of Ernest V. Pop Stoneman. In February 2024, a member of the famed Stoneman family died at the age of 85 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Roni’s death was confirmed by a family friend named Julie Harris. Also, the cause of the banjo player’s death has not been made public.

Cynthia Strother

Cynthia Strother, the famous singer and songwriter who teamed up with her younger sister Kay to form the group The Bell Sisters, died in February 2024. Her nephew, Rex Strother, revealed that Cynthia Strother passed away due to heart failure at the hospice facility in Las Vegas. Also, he revealed that she was 88 years old at the time of her death.

Damo Suzuki

Damo Suzuki was a Japanese musician who made a name for himself as the vocalist of the German Krautrock group Can. However, on 9th February 2024, the legendary musician’s professional life came to an end as he tragically passed away at the age of 74. Although the cause of death was not revealed, it was reported that Damo was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014. The news of Damo Suzuki’s death was announced on Can’s official Instagram page.

Jimmy Van Eaton

The American rock and roll drummer who was also a singer and record producer, has tragically died on 9th February 2024. The creative rock and roll drummer, who played drums on Jerry Lee Lewis’s Great Balls Of Fire passed away at his home in Tuscumbia. At the time of his death, Jimmy was 86 years old. Also, his daughter Terri Van Eaton revealed that his cause of death was complications of kidney disease.

Henry Fambrough

Henry Fambrough was a legendary musician whose legacy will be continued even though he has left the world. The American vocalist, who was popular for being a member of the R&B quintet The Spinners died on 7th February 2024. He was the last surviving member of the group, who passed away at his home in Herndon, at the age of 85. Tanisha Jackson, the spokesperson of the group announced the death of Henry Fambrough, but she did not mention the cause of death.

Chuy Montana

Chuy Montana was a popular singer with several top-notch songs, including Empresa SM, Marlboro Blanoc, Italia, and many more. However, the singer was murdered at a private party in a Tijuana motel. It was revealed that the reason behind Chuy Montana’s murder was that the aggressors did not like his songs, which led to quarrels between the parties.

Mojo Nixon

Mojo Nixon was an American musician who also worked as an actor and made a name for himself in the music industry by singing, Elvis Is Everywhere. However, in February 2024, the unabashed outlaw cult hero died at the age of 66 aboard a country music cruise. The death of Nixon was confirmed by Matt Eskey, the director of his 2020 documentary. He revealed that Mojo Nixon suffered a cardiac event while he was asleep on the Outlaw Country Cruise.

Toby Keith

The American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer has left the music industry too soon. On 5th February 2024, the singer of Should’ve Been A Cowboy passed away in his sleep in Oklahoma at the age of 62. In June 2022, Toby Keith announced that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. However, his battle with the disease was quite debilitating, which he ultimately lost in 2024.

Wayne Kramer

Wayne Kramer was a popular American singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer who rose to prominence as the lead guitarist of the Detroit rock band MC5. However, on February 2, 2024, he died in a hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 75. His wife, Margaret Saadi Kramer, announced the official news and revealed that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Frank Farian

Frank Farian, whose real name was Franz Reuther, was a famous German singer and record producer who founded the groups Boney M, Milli Vanilla, and No Mercy. However, on 23rd January 2024, he died at the age of 82 at his home in Miami. His agency, Allendorf Media, confirmed the news in a statement.

Marlena Shaw

Marlena Shaw, whose real name was Marlina Burgess, was a popular American singer who began her professional career in the 1960s. However, her music career was cut short due to her demise on 19th January 2024. The California Soul singer died at the age of 84. Her daughter, MarLa Bradshaw, announced her death on social media but did not provide any details regarding her actual cause of death.

David Soul

David Soul was a popular American singer who also worked as an actor in the entertainment industry. He rose to prominence as a singer when his song, Don’t Give Up On Us, became number one on the US Billboard Top 100. However, on 4th January 2024, he unfortunately died at the age of 80 after bravely battling for his life in the loving company of his family. In an official statement, David’s wife, Helen Snell, confirmed the news of his death.