Cyberpunk Edgerunners Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is soon to be available on our screen, and we know the movie’s exact release date. However, before we tell you about the release date, let us talk about the series first. It is an anime spinoff series. The series will house ten episodes which are 30 minutes long. Netflix recently released an NSFW trailer too. The series was in development for quite some time. Cyberpunk Edgerunners was first announced back in 2020. It is not quite uncommon to have film adaptation and television of the game, but Cyberpunk Edgerunners is quite different. What makes this series different is the impressive talent behind it. Studio Trigger is the creator of the series and the studio did quite a good thing previously in Promarel.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Release Date

Cyberpunk Edgerunners will be released on 13 September 2022. All ten episodes will be rolled out on the same date. Therefore, you can binge-watch the entire series in one go.

Casts

Let us now discuss who is going to be a part of the series. The Cyberpunk Edgerunners cast list includes

Aoi Yuki as Lucy

Kenichiro Ohashi as David Martinez

Zach Aguilar

Kenjiro Tsuda as Ripperdoc

Kazuhiko Inoue as Faraday

Wataru Takagi as Pilar

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca

Hiroki Touchi as Maine

Takako Honda as Kiwi

Yurika Hino as Gloria

Michiko Kaisen as Doiro

CD Projekt RED and Trigger are the production companies associated with it.

Plot

The story of Cyberpunk Edgerunners revolves around a street kid who is trying to survive in a city. However, this city is not normal. In fact, the city is obsessed with technology and body modification. He has many things to lose. Therefore, to survive, he decides to become an Edgerunner. What is an edge runner? It is basically a Mercenary outlaw, which is also known as cyberpunk.

The series belongs to animation, action, adventure, crime, sci-fi, and thriller genres. The series is also a homage to Blade Runner.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Full Trailer

The trailer of Cyberpunk Edgerunners is available. It is a Netflix Anime series. The NSFW trailer is out. The series is based on the video game named “Cyberpunk 2077”. From the trailer, we can say that the animation is beautiful, and also, it is extremely violent.

The trailer starts with a serene look at the city, and then all of a sudden, a countdown starts. Things become extremely fast-paced after it and we can use all the technological elements in the series. The animation is dead-drop gorgeous. The fans of Cyberpunk 2077.

More About Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is based on Cyberpunk 2077. It is a game released in December 2020. Since then, it has sold more than 18 million copies. According to the latest information, an expansion of the game is soon to take place with a new storyline.

Previously, in May, plenty of dialogue from the first expansion was rolled out. The dialogue covered basically the entire plot of the DLC questline.

According to reports, CD Projekt will host free and ticketed pre-premiere screenings. However, the screening of only the first two episodes will take place.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: The Team

Hiroyuki Imaishi is the director of the show, while Masahiko Otsuka is the assistant director. On the other hand, Hiromi Wakabayashi is the creative director, and Yoh Yoshinari is the character designer. The screenplay of the series is by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Akira Yamaoka is the composer of the original score.

The series is designed in a way that not only the Cyberpunk fans will enjoy it, but also the ones who are not familiar with the game will love it too. We will give you more information about the reception of the series soon. However, you will have to wait for it.