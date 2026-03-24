Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed for Season 20 as Paramount+ Sets Season 19 Premiere Date

Criminal Minds: Evolution is not just coming back — it is already moving ahead. Paramount+ has officially renewed the series for Season 20, while Season 19 is set to premiere on May 28, 2026. New episodes will roll out weekly, which means fans now have both an immediate return date and proof that the BAU is sticking around beyond it.

Paramount+ Is Treating the Show Like a Safe Bet

The renewal is the bigger story here.

A premiere date tells viewers when to show up. An early renewal tells them the platform thinks the show is worth betting on. Paramount+ made this call before Season 19 even launched, which says a lot about how Criminal Minds: Evolution is performing internally as a franchise title. Variety reports that Season 20 is expected in 2027, so this is not being handled like a one-more-time revival hanging on nostalgia alone.

Why the Revival Has Held On

That is not guaranteed with shows like this.

A lot of long-running procedurals return because the brand name still has value, then stall because the new version has nothing fresh to say. Evolution seems to have avoided that problem by keeping the core appeal of Criminal Minds intact while leaning harder into serialized storytelling. The BAU is still the draw, but the Paramount+ version has given the show more room for ongoing fallout, darker continuity, and longer emotional arcs than the old network format usually allowed. That is an inference based on the show’s structure and Paramount+’s continued investment, not a studio claim.

Who’s Returning for Season 19

The returning cast for Season 19 includes Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, RJ Hatanaka, and Adam Rodriguez. Reports on the announcement also note guest-star additions, including Connor Storrie. So this is not a stripped-down return or a quiet final lap. Paramount+ is clearly still treating the series like a real ongoing event.

This Is No Longer Just a Comeback Story

That may be the most interesting part of the update.

At this point, Criminal Minds: Evolution does not feel like a revival trying to justify why it exists. It feels like a show that already survived that test. The early Season 20 renewal suggests Paramount+ sees it as one of the steadier pieces in its lineup — familiar enough to bring viewers back, but still active enough to keep extending.

What Fans Need to Know Now

The practical takeaway is simple: Season 19 premieres May 28, 2026, and Season 20 is already confirmed. That means viewers can head into the new season without the usual question hanging over every revival: is this thing about to get cut? In this case, at least for now, the answer is no. Paramount+ has already decided there is more story left to tell.