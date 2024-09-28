43 Celebrities With Best Hairstyles

Celebrities are popular figures and whatever they do, it becomes a trend and one such thing is their hairstyle. A hairstyle can say a lot about someone’s personality or style and celebrities are considered the best at showing off their looks. Recently, many well-known Hollywood personalities have undergone a significant hair transformation and turned the tables with their new looks. So, in this article, we will talk about 43 celebrities who have the best hairstyle.

Ariana Grande

The famous singer and songwriter is a pop icon who started her professional life at the young age of 15. In addition to being known for her 4-octave vocal range, the Thank U Next singer is famous for her classic long ponytail. Recently, Ariana has added a touch of adorable baby bangs also called the millennial side bangs. The bangs look super chic, classical, and nostalgic on the singer’s face.

Ice Spice

The American rapper began her professional career in 2021 and since then, she has been regarded as the Rap’s New Princess and a Breakout Star. The In Ha Mood singer is famous around the world for her bold red hair, which according to her fans is one of the best hairstyles. Recently, she has tried going on from her super-modern waist-length mermaid waves to the classic old Hollywood bob. Both hairstyles suit the rapper pretty well!!

Kim Kardashian

The media personality and socialite gained widespread recognition when she started to appear with her family in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Also, she is a businesswoman who founded the brand, SKIMS in 2019. Recently, Kim gave her fans an enchanting surprise when she traded her brunette side bangs and mid-length haircut for a sleek icy blonde long haircut. The hair transformation of the Disaster Movie actress is giving the vibes of Princess Elsa.

Rihanna

Rihanna is a singer and actress who has released many singles and albums including Rude Boy, Unapologetic, Diamonds, Rated R, and many more. Recently, the owner of Fenty Beauty showed off to the world her dramatic new haircut which resembles exactly her short pixie style, which she had in 2007. The hairstyle was shown before the launch of her Fenty Hairline. But now, Rihanna has launched her new hair which seems to be out of millennial’s dream at the Paris Fashion Week. She has got chunky highlights and side bangs which look very cool.

Joey King

The actress from America has appeared in many movies and shows including The Kissing Booth film series, The Act, Battle: Los Angeles, White House Down, and many more. After surprising her fans with a blunt bob cut on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Joey King has transformed her hair color to a brand-new shade of bright blonde and a fresh haircut. The Bullet Train actress has got this new look from hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who used different products to create this fantastic look. Also, this new shade is called Playboy Blonde by the hairstylist.

Lily Collins

The actress started her performing career at the age of 2 when she began appearing in the sitcom, Growing Pains. Priest, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Emily in Paris, and Rules Don’t Apply are some of her work credits. Lily Collins has recently said goodbye to her signature Emily in Paris long hair and cute bangs and has got a chic, blunt bobcut. Courtesy of her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, the new hairstyle suits the actress very well.

Katie Holmes

The American actress first appeared in Dawson’s Greek as Joey Potter and after becoming famous, she starred in a multitude of films and shows. Wonder Boys, The Gift, Miss Meadows, The Kennedys, and Ray Donovan are some of her work credits. Recently, Holmes has shown the world that brunettes can change their look by adding something new to their hair. The actress debuted enhanced her usual brown hair with caramel highlights and face framing. The look is called sof-frame espresso highlights or the brownie batter brunette.

Julia Roberts

The award-winning actress is well-known for starring in Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, Erin Brockovich, Charlie Wilson’s War, Pretty Woman, and Eat Pray Love. In addition to being loved for her acting, Roberts is also praised for her standout hairstyles. Recently, the Homecoming actress has chopped off her long auburn hair into a honey-blonde lob, which is loved by her fans. Also, to show off the hairstyle, the actress posted a picture on Instagram of the fund-raising gala she attended in LA hosted by President Joe Biden.

Courteney Cox

The actress rose to prominence by playing the character of Monia Geller in the sitcom, FRIENDS. Recently, the Family Ties actress seems to be enjoying the chopped life because she has transformed her hairstyle. Cox has chopped her typically long brunette hair into a shaggy bob haircut. She debuted her new look with an 80s-themed dancing reel on her official Instagram page.

Drew Barrymore

The actress and producer also works as an author and talk show host. In addition to her professional life, she is famous for being a part of the Barrymore family of actors. Recently, Drew Barrymore leaned back into the time and brought back the iconic hairstyle of hers. At the premiere of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress showed off the iconic shade of blonde also the same style and length, she had years ago. Courtesy of Chris Appleton, the actress transformed back into the time.

Kaia Gerber

The model and actress made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the film, Sister Cities. Recently, Gerber has transformed her light-coloured hair into a new shade of chocolate glaze, which according to her fans is one of the biggest hair color trends. This delighted deep color is created by celebrity hair colorist, Jenna Perr. In this new hair color, Gerber looks exceptionally luxurious, rich, and sophisticated.

Jessica Biel

Before becoming a popular actress in Hollywood, Biel started her professional life as a vocalist for musical productions. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 7th Heaven, The Illusionist, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Hitchcock are some of her work credits. Biel is known for surprising her fans with shocking hair transformations but this time, it is something else. The actress got a super-short blunt blond bob, which she showed off in an Instagram post. Biel posted a before-and-after reel in which she pretended to pull off her pigtails until they fell off.

H.E.R.

The singer and songwriter is also a well-known composer who has won numerous awards and honors for her professional work. Hard Place, I Used to Know Her, I Can’t Breathe, and Back of My Mind are some of her work credits. Recently, the Fight For You singer has stepped into a new ear and transformed into a chic new shade of blond and boho braids. After sharing on Instagram that she needed some change, H.E.R. got a new hairstyle from her hairstylist Briana Mercado.

Lana Del Ray

The singer and songwriter is popular around the world for her cinematic quality of music. Also, Lana Del Ray is known for donning classic jed-black hair. But recently, the Summertime Sadness singer has undergone a transformation and has channeled her inner Lizzie Grant. She has changed her hairstyle from classic black to its natural shade of blond, giving her fans a great surprise.

Selena Gomez

The next celebrity whose hairstyle is being loved by her fans around the world is Selena Gomez. She is a singer and actress who began her professional life when she was a child. Recently, the Rare Beauty owner has come back to her roots after trying multiple hair transformations. Gomez has got a chic long bob cut, after initially having honey blond highlights.

Demi Lovato

The singer and actress started her professional life by starring in the show, Barney & Friends. Recently, the Here We Go Again singer transformed her hair into an edgy chopped bob, giving her fans a much-needed surprise. The hairstyle is sleek, tucked behind the ears, and is in the style of an old Hollywood bob, proving that it is quite a versatile and incredible haircut. Lovato has got this hair transformation from celebrity hairstylist Amber Maynard.

Megan Fox

The actress from America made her acting debut in 2001 in the film, Holiday in the Sun. Apart from her professional life, Fox is one of those actresses in Hollywood who loves to do experiments with her hair. Recently, the Hope & Faith actress has traded off her brand-new bob cut for lengthy blue extensions, which she showed off during the Coachella weekend. The new hairstyle suits her pretty well and Fox looks like a mermaid cowgirl.

Zendaya

The award-winning actress initially began her career as a backup dancer and child model. Later, she starred in Shake It Up and made her television debut. After becoming famous, Zendaya made her film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming. For a very long time, the actress donned the dark-hair look, but a few days ago, she surprised her fans with a honey-blond bob cut. However, after some time, she again shocked her fans by debuting an even lighter and creamier shade of blonde with full fringes in the front and a long ponytail.

Nicole Kidman

The Days Of Thunder actress started her professional career in 1983 by making appearances in the films, BMX Bandits and Bush Christmas. Later, she rose to fame and starred in several films and shows. For the most part of her life, Kidman is known for having long red hair. But recently, the Big Little Lies actress has shocked her fans by chopping them off and coloring them in platinum blond. The new hairstyle suits the actress very well!!

Margot Robbie

The actress is widely known for appearing in independent as well as blockbuster films. Some of her work credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Neighbours, The Legend of Tarzan, and Suicide Squad. After appearing in Barbie, the actress said goodbye to her exceptional character and surprised her fans by chopping off her long blond hair. Robbie has now got a midi lob, joining the other Hollywood actresses who have got a new bob hairstyle.

Gigi Hadid

The renowned fashion model started her professional life at a very young age by being a child model for Baby Guess. Also, Hadid is popular for being the ex-wife of Zayn Malik. Recently, the spokesmodel for Maybelline has transformed her hairstyle by chopping off her signature long blond locks for a classic American Girl Doll bob cut. After seeing the transformation, the fans of the model have gone mad about it.

Elle Fanning

Before becoming a well-known Hollywood actress, Fanning began her film career as a child actress in 2001 and starred in the film, I Am Sam. Recently, the Maleficent actress has chopped off her long-blond hair into the trending mid-length bob. She debuted her new hair just a few weeks after many celebrity hair stylists named this hairstyle as the Haircut of the Year.

Camila Cabello

The singer and songwriter gained internal fame by being a member of the girl group, Fifth Harmony. Also, she is popular for being Shawn Mendes’s former lover. Recently, the Senorita singer is in her blond era because she has changed her hair color completely. Cabello has gone from being a dark-haired girl to completely blond, by coloring her hair Platinum.

Sydney Sweeney

The famous actress, Sydney Sweeney is an A-lister in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in many films and shows including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, Madame Web Anyone But You, and many more. Apart from her professional career in Hollywood, Sweeney is known for having long and voluminous blond hair. However, recently the actress has chopped them off and got a bob cut.

Zoey Deutch

Apart from being famous for her professional endeavors, Zoey Deutch is known for being the youngest daughter of Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson. Recently, the actress has changed her hair completely for her role as Jean Seberg in Richard Linklater’s film. The actress has gone very short and has dyed her hair in a soft platinum color using Redken. The color of her hair is done by celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham and the haircut is given by Bridget Brager.

Angelina Jolie

The actress and filmmaker began her professional life in 1982 when she appeared in Lookin’ to Get Out alongside her real-life father. Recently, Angelina Jolie has traveled back in time and transformed her hair into a new bright blond color. Her new hairstyle resembles her hair which she donned in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie’s fans are loving her new look and were surprised by the self-referential throwback.

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model made her modeling debut by appearing on the cover of the erotic magazine treats! She made her movie debut in 2014 in the film, Gone Girl. Recently, Emily has undergone a significant hair transformation which her fans are loving completely. She has debuted her shorter lob haircut on her official Instagram account.

Rita Ora

Fans around the world are loving Rita Ora’s chopped new look. The singer and songwriter has had a hair transformation by the celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. He gave her a new Italian bob cut in the shade hazelnut latte. The hairstylist himself coined the name of the hair color. He styled Rita’s hair using L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss in Smoky Bronde and styled it with Moroccan Oil Dry Texture Spray.

Jennifer Lopez

The multitalented Hollywood celebrity is back in her short-hair ear. As an actress, J Lo has appeared in many shows and films including Selena, Out of Sight, Anaconda, Maid in Manhattan, and Marry Me. At the Paris Haute Couture Week, Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans worldwide with a cropped bob hairstyle. With the new look, the Let’s Get Loud singer made a fashion statement at the event.

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell is a popular actress who became an international sensation after starring in Pretty Little Lies as Emily Fields. In addition to her professional life, Mitchell is known for having cowboy copper hair which she traded off for a brunette jellyfish haircut. The Dollface actress has got the hairstyle from celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos and proved that she can look good in everything.

Jennifer Aniston

The daughter of Nancy Dow and John Aniston is famous for playing the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom, FRIENDS. Apart from this, she is known for maintaining long hair for the better part of the last 3 decades. However, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, the Murder Mystery actress debuted her long bob hairstyle, which might be the shortest haircut of her. Aniston showed off her shoulder-length haircut along with her custom black strapless dress.

Ayo Edebiri

The television writer and actress is also a great comedian who has reached great heights in the industry with her efforts. Since 2022, Edebiri has been appearing as Sydney Adamu in the series, The Bear. Recently, the actress has been awarded a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu. For the award season, the actress has transformed her hair completely and has donned a sleek Italian bob. Her fans around the world loved her look.

Karol G

The award-winning singer is considered one of the best urban pop artists who began her professional life as a teenager. Recently, the Unstoppable singer has transformed her hair to blond after such a long time because, for most of the best parts of her life, Karol G has donned bright pink colored hair. The Mi Ex Tenia Razo singer is now embracing her blond-era and fans are in an aww completely.

Kristen Stewart

The actress from America came to the notice of the general public when she starred in the film, Panic Room in 2002. Recently, the Clouds of Sils Maria actress followed the trend of baby bangs or fringes and completely transformed her look. During the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival, Stewart showed them off in a slightly messy but chic version, which her fans really loved.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria gained widespread recognition for her role as Isabella Braña in the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Apart from her professional life, the Over Her Dead Body actress is known for experimenting with her hair. Recently, the actress chopped off her long, classy ponytail for a Mick Jagger shaggy bob cut. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the actress this new look.

Ciara

The American songwriter and singer rose to prominence when she released her first studio album, Goodies in 2004. Since then, Ciara has released many albums and songs including Lose Control, Like You, Ciara: The Evolution, Promise, and Like a Boy. Recently, the Body Party singer showed off her long locs when she stepped out for the very first time after giving birth to her fourth child. But now, she has transformed into honey-blond Pam-bam 90s hair.

Penélope Cruz

The next actress on the list who has transformed her hair into a chic bob is Penélope Cruz. Cruz made her acting debut by starring in Jamón Jamón at the age of 16. Apart from her professional life, the Open Your Eyes actress is known for maintaining a long hair look. However, recently, she has transformed her hair into a midi-bob, which according to some hairstylists, is the haircut of the year.

Halsey

The American singer is famous around the world for experimenting with her hair and trying out distinctive hairstyles. Not long ago, the Without Me singer showed off her blond-pixie haircut but soon after, Halsey is onto her next style. Recently, Halsey debuted her long brown hair, which according to her fans, suits the singer pretty well.

Julianne Hough

Another Hollywood actress and dancer who boarded the bob train this year is Julianne Hough. Before joining Dancing With The Stars as a professional dancer, in 2001, she made her acting debut in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Recently, Hough has started her new hair ear by trading her long blond hair for a sleek and chic bob.

Zoe Saldana

The American actress is primarily known for appearing in sci-fi films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, Saldana was living and filming in Paris and her hairstylist became so inspired by the French culture that she gave her a Major Summertime Frenchie Bob. The actress traded her dark long tresses for a sleek and lighter summer bob cut.

Lupita Nyong’o

The next Hollywood actress whose hairstyle is considered one of the best is Lupita Nyong’o. She is an award-winning actress who is also the daughter of Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, a Kenayan Politician. On the opening night of Monsoon Wedding, the actress showed off her fully shaved hair look with her head decorated with henna. Also, at the 2023 Tony Awards, the actress showed off a tattoo-like design made on her head.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stepped into acting in 2014 when she starred in The Falling. Apart from her professional life, she is known for experimenting with her hairstyle and trying out different colors such as baby pink, fiery orange, and frosty blond. After showing off her buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala, Pugh has transformed her hairstyle, which makes her look his Guy Fieri.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is an American actress who began her career as a teenager. Recently, the Legally Blonde actress has changed her hairstyle and looks great in her new set of feathery bangs. Witherspoon hopped on to the fringe trend with her bangs, which just hit right above her eyebrow. Also, the fringes are giving a cool and breezy appearance to her face.

Lea Michele

Before becoming a widely popular actress and singer, Lea Michele began her professional career by making appearances in Broadway Productions. For the 2023 Met Gala event, the hairstylist of the actress, Ryan Richman, gave her a chic bob haircut called the “Barbara Streisand Bob”. Also, at the Tony Awards Nominations event, the actress donned the same hairstyle because her fans loved it.