20+ Celebrities Who Won Tony Awards 2024

This year’s Tony Awards were held at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday, 16th June 2024. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League presented this year’s show, which was hosted by the Oscar and Tony Award winner Ariana DeBose for the third time. Some awards of the ceremony were announced earlier during a preshow on PlutoTV, though the main ceremony was telecast on CBS and Paramount at 8 pm EST. The night was filled with some electrifying performances from famous stars such as Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Radcliffe. The ceremony also featured a thrilling variety of nominees and winners. So, here are some of the highlights from this year’s Tony Award ceremony!!

The Outsiders Wins Best Musical Award

The Outsiders, a dynamic musical based on the young adult novel won the Best Musical at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. While accepting the award, the producer of the musical, S.E. Hinton gets emotional and thanks everyone for their support. The Outsiders was written by Hinton in the 1960s and has since received many awards and honors.

Jonathan Groff Wins Best Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical

The 39-year-old American actor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Award at this year’s Tony Awards ceremony. He has been nominated for the Tony Award thrice but has won only once. He accepted the award for Merrily We Roll Along on the stage and gave a tear-soaked acceptance speech in which he recalled his childhood days when he dreamed of Broadway while living in Pennsylvania.

Maleah Joi Moon Wins Best Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical

The American actress and singer won the Tony Award 2024 in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her first Broadway role in Hell’s Kitchen. She won the award for playing the leading actress Ali in the musical. The character of Ali depicts the life of Alicia Keys, her personal experiences, and her journey in the music industry, providing insight into her career. As Moon walked down the aisle, she was looking very emotional after this big win.

Sarah Paulson Wins Best Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

The American actress is an official Tony Award winner. Sarah Paulson won the Best Actress Award for a leading role in a play. The Award was bestowed upon her for her role in the play, Appropriate. She accepted the award by thanking everybody who gave her this opportunity and also paid a humble tribute to her longtime partner Holland Taylor for always loving her.

Merrily We Roll Along Wins Best Revival Of A Musical

Merrily We Roll Along, the American musical which has music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim won the Best Revival of a Musical award at this year’s Tony Award ceremony. The award was accepted by the director of the musical, Maria Friedman along with her sister Sonia Friedman.

Stereophonic Wins Best Play Award

The dramatic stage play with music, written by playwright David Adjmi won the Best Play Award at this year’s Tony Award ceremony which was held on 16th June, 2024. The writer of the play accepted the award on the stage and discussed the journey of making this play. He stated that it is very difficult to make a career in Arts in America because it needs to be funded.

Appropriate Wins Best Revival Of A Play Award

Appropriate is an American dramatic play which is written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. It is based on three siblings who come back to their father’s house after his death to deal with his estate which consists of some mysterious objects and buried secrets. At this year’s Tony Award ceremony, it won the Best Revival of a Play award which was accepted by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and producer Carole Rothman on behalf of the whole production and was presented to both of them by Jim Parsons.

Kecia Lewis Wins Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

The actress who is popular for her stage performances, Kecia Lewis won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She played the role of Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen and won the award for her stunning performance. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her loved ones for indulging in her childhood habit of watching herself cry in the mirror and see if she looked like an actress.

Daniel Radcliffe Wins Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical

The English actor played the role of Charley Kringas in the Musical, Merrily We Roll Along and won the Tony Award for the same. While accepting the award, he delivered a heartfelt speech by stating that the songs in this musical are a gift that we have been given to sing every night. He also described his role as the best experience of his life. Further, the actor also thanked his co-stars, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez with teary eyes.

Kara Young Wins Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play

After being nominated three consecutive times as the featured actress in the play category, Kara Young has won the Tony Award this time. The actress won the award for playing the role of Lutiebell Gussie Mae Jenkins in the play, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her parents for the utmost support and also her whole cast and crew.

Will Brill Wins Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play

For playing the character of Reg in the play, Stereophonic, the American actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play. The play is based on a fictional rock band that recorded their first album in the 1970s. Will accepted the award by going on the stage and asking his fellow castmates to stand up so that he could share the big moment with them.

Jeremy Strong Wins Lead Actor In A Play Award

The American actor who is widely known for his role in Succession, won the Tony Award in the category Lead Actor in a Play. The award was bestowed upon him for his role in the play, An Enemy of the People. In his speech, Strong expressed gratitude to the crew members who were working behind the scenes and played a crucial role in making the production successful.

Billy Porter Wins The Isabelle Stevenson Award

The American actor and singer won the Isabelle Stevenson Award for his work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund. The award is given to those members of the theater community who have made a substantial contribution to society through charitable organizations and social services. During his speech which he read from his phone, he remembered his late mother and also quoted her favorite Bible verse.

Jack O’Brien Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

The multitalented celebrity in the American entertainment industry, Jack O’Brien, won the special Tony Award for his Lifetime Achievement. He won this award alongside the American playwright, George C. Wolfe. In the past, Jack O’Brien has won three Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play for The Coast of Utopia, Best Direction of a Musical in 2003 for Hairspray, and Best Direction of a Play in 2004 for Henry IV.

George C. Wolfe Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Another renowned playwright and director who won a special award for his Lifetime Achievement in the entertainment industry is George C. Wolfe. His contributions to the industry include The Normal Heart and Caroline, or Change, Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk, Angels in America, and many more. During his speech, he remembered the initial days of his career and spoke about coming to NYC at the age of 15.

Daniel Aukin Wins Best Direction Of A Play

After a brief introduction and highlighting of the woman directors by the host Ariana DeBose, actresses Reneé Elise Goldsberry and Ashley Park arrived on the stage to present the award for Best Direction of a Play. The Tony Award 2024 for Best Direction of a Play was given to Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic.

Danya Taymor Wins Best Direction Of A Musical

After announcing the award for Best Direction of a Play, actresses Reneé Elise Goldsberry and Ashley Park announced the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. The award was given to Danya Taymor for The Outsiders while she was holding her high heels in her hand. During her speech, she thanked everyone and said that this musical changed her entire life. Further, she called out every woman who has lifted her up including Angelina Jolie and S.E. Hinton.

Shaina Taub Wins Best Book Of A Musical For Suffs

This year, the Tony Award for Best Musical Book was given to Shaina Taub for Suffs. It is based on the story of suffragists and their fight for women’s right to vote in America. The award was accepted by the artist by thanking everyone in her emotional speech. She mentioned her mother in the speech by saying that she and her mom used to watch the Tony Award every year and dream of being a part of it.

Shaina Taub Wins Best Original Score For Suffs

After winning the Best Musical Book award for Suffs, Shaina Taub won the Tony Award for Best Original Score for the 2022 musical Suffs. The musical opened on Broadway and was supported by co-producers Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The award was bestowed upon Shaina Taub after being nominated alongside Adam Guettel for Days of Wine and Roses, Will Butler for Stereophonic, and more.

David Zinn Wins Best Scenic Design Of A Play

David Zinn, a costume and scenic designer from Bainbridge Island won the 2024 Tony Award for his scenic design in David Adjmi’s play Stereophonic. He was also nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play for African Hair Braiding and Best Costume Design of a Play for An Enemy of the People. In the past, he has won a Tony Award for Scenic Designer of a Musical for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Scenic Design of a Play for The Humans.

Tom Scutt Wins Best Scenic Design Of A Musical

The Theatre designer, who is widely known for his creative sets and costumes has won the Best Scenic Design for his contribution to the musical, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. During his acceptance speech, he congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone including his team for their support in his professional career. He also thanked the entire design community for being so welcoming and warm to all the artists.

Ryan Rumery Wins Best Sound Design Of A Play

The renowned Sound Designer and a 1999 Central College Graduate, Ryan Rumery won this year’s Tony Award for Best Sound Design for the Play, Stereophonic. He was nominated in this category along with Tom Gibbons for Grey House, Bray Poor, and Will Pickens for Appropriate, Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, and Leah Gelpe for Mary Jane.

Cody Spencer Wins Best Sound Design Of A Musical

Another Sound Designer who took home the 2024 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical is Cody Spencer, who was given this honor for his outstanding contribution to the musical, The Outsiders. After receiving the award, Cody left the stage and spoke with BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge to share his thoughts about his win.

Justin Peck Wins Best Choreography For A Musical

The 77th Tony Award for Best Choreography for a Musical was bestowed upon Justin Peck for his dance musical, Illinoise, which is based on Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 album Illinois. Peck beat out choreographers from Here Lies Love, Hell’s Kitchen, The Outsiders, and Water for Elephants.

Jonathan Tunick Wins Best Orchestrations Award

The American Orchestrator and music director, Jonathan Tunick won the Best Orchestrations Award at this year’s Tony Award ceremony for Merrily We Roll Along. This honor is special for him because Tunick was the main orchestrator for the late Stephen Sondheim, and it’s his first win for a Sondheim score. In his acceptance speech, he thanked Maria and Steve, his old friends for always supporting and guiding him.

Dede Ayite Wins Best Costume Design Of A Play

The popular costume designer, Dede Ayite won the Best Costume Design of a Play Award for her significant contribution to Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. She also became the first Black Woman to win a Tony Award in this category. After accepting the award, she spoke to BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge and shared her initial reaction.

Linda Cho Wins Best Costume Design Of A Musical

At the 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, Linda Cho won Best Costume Design of a Musical for The Great Gatsby. Also, this was the show’s only nomination and award of the night. While accepting the award on the stage, she mentioned that while she was a teenager, her mother told her that she was a woman, a minority, who would never succeed in the artistic field and she only said it out of protection. But now she feels that she has made her mother proud.

Jane Cox Wins Best Lighting Design Of A Play

Lighting designer Jane Cox won the Best Lighting Design of a Play award for his exceptional work in Appropriate. The audience praised him for the play’s two-storey set, which was designed by the scenic firm Dots and is a jaw-dropping marvel. He received this honor by being nominated alongside Isabella Byrd for An Enemy of the People, Amith Chandrashaker for Prayer for the French Republic, Jiyoun Chang for Stereophonic, and Natasha Katz for Grey House.

Brian MacDevitt And Hana S. Kim Wins Best Lighting Design Of A Musical

The 77th Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical was earned by Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim for their stunning contribution to The Outsiders. While accepting the award, they congratulated all the winners of the evening along with the nominees. Further, they also won the award after being nominated alongside Brandon Stirling Baker for Illinois, Isabella Byrd for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Natasha Katz for Hell’s Kitchen, Bradley King, and David Bengali for Water for Elephants.