42 Must See Throwback Photos of Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is surely among those who can take you back in time! On her official Instagram account, the Legally Blonde actress keeps sharing her pictures, giving her beloved fans a glimpse into her life including her childhood days and her initial days in the Hollywood industry. Also, every picture she posts tells a different story about her life. So, in this article, we will look at some of Reese Witherspoon’s throwback pictures.

Budding Filmmaker

Though Reese Witherspoon has now become a well-known actress in the Hollywood industry, but she also wanted to be a filmmaker. The award-winning actress always wanted to make a career in the film industry. In this throwback picture of hers, you can see her standing behind the camera, when she was just a toddler. Also, she uploaded an Instagram post and wrote in the caption that she thinks that she started Female Filmmaker Friday. But now the post has been deleted.

Love For Her Brother

Reese Witherspoon has always loved her brother, John, from all her heart. In 2017, the actress and film producer posted a picture, featuring her and her brother when they were toddlers. She posted a now-deleted picture on National Siblings Day and wrote that she is forever grateful to him and thanked him for always laughing at her jokes. Further, she stated that she is thankful to John for always making her laugh.

Back To School Vibes

The Big Little Lies actress posted an amazing picture of her, which surely gives the Back To School vibes. In this picture, it can be seen that the actress is wearing a dress, with big collars, and her hair are cut in the form of bangs.

Smiling Sweetly

Another throwback photo was posted by Reese Witherspoon in August 2020. The Cruel Intentions actress gave a glimpse of her childhood when it was announced that Kamla Harris would be the running mate of Joe Biden. She wrote on Instagram a long caption alongside a smiling picture of hers. In the caption, she stated that when she was in 3rd grade, her teacher asked her what she wanted to become. To this, Reese replied that she wanted to be the first Female President of the USA. Everybody in her class laughed at her, but her teacher said she would be the first to vote for her. Reese continued by stating that her thoughts are with the women of the country especially, Black and Brown women of the nation.

Picture Day In The School

The actress posted an adorable photo of herself wearing a beautiful candy necklace around the neck. The picture of Reese Witherspoon was taken on the school picture day, in two pigtails. She gave a mom tip by writing under the now-deleted Instagram post that they should send their kid to school with a candy necklace so that she can share it with all her friends.

Girl Scouts

Reese Witherspoon gave a glimpse of her school life by posting an adorable picture of hers on Instagram, in which she can be seen wearing the uniform of a Girl Scout. She asked in the caption by writing, I bet you can guess who sold the most cookies for Troop 1077.

A Girl Who Always Has A Plan

Another picture posted by Reese Witherspoon was of when she was just 7 years old. The Wild actress uploaded a smiley picture sitting next to a boy. She wrote in the caption that even at the age of 7, she had a plan for everything.

Baby From The 80s

The Morning Show actress posted a picture of hers from 1987 when she used to wear bottle cap glasses and had great bangs. The actress wrote alongside the sweet picture, that it was 1987 when she got her new Benetton sweater and memorized all the words of Heaven is a Place on Earth by Belinda Carlyle. Also, she wrote that she gonna go to a roller skating birthday party and play Dragon Slayer at the arcade.

Reese, The Cheerleader

The Legally Blonde actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen beaming at the top of the pyramid while she was cheerleading with the group. In the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote that say hi to baby cheerleader Reese.

Hey There, Folks

Another picture posted by Reese Witherspoon shows that she loves her country. She wrote under the now-deleted Instagram post that you can take the girl out of the country, but you cannot take the country out of a girl’s heart.

Forever A Fashion Lover

In 2019, on National Siblings Day, Reese Witherspoon shared a now-deleted Instagram post, which gave a glimpse of her relationship with her brother. She shared a sweet photo with her brother, John, by writing in the caption that fashion fades away but the love of your family is forever. In the picture, Reese Witherspoon can be seen wearing funky clothes and glasses.

Posing For A Picture

The Fear actress posted an adorable picture of herself in a now-deleted Instagram post and joked in the caption, that at that time, her height was marked 4’11” on her professional resume, but now she has become 5’2″.

Attended Her First Fest

The Sweet Home Alabama actress shared a core memory of hers from 1991 when she was a teenager and was going out for the very first time. The now-deleted Instagram post was shared by the actress when she was just 15 years old and attended the Deauville Film Festival in France.

Ready For The Red Carpet

The well-known actress shared a picture of herself in an Instagram post from the 1991 red carpet. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Reese shared a picture in which she got dolled up, wearing cowboy boots and a funky top, for the premiere of the film, The Man In The Moon.

Too Cool In 1993

The Big Little Lies actress shared another throwback picture and gave a brief glimpse of her growing years. In the now-deleted photo, she looked impeccably beautiful and cool at the 1993 premiere of the film Amongst Friends.

Friends For A Lifetime

Reese Witherspoon shared an adorable and beautiful selfie of hers, with her friend Paul Rudd. The selfie of the two friends, who are considered ageless wonders, was taken by them in 1996. Also, they got to know each other when they starred together in How Do You Know and Overnight Delivery.

Taking Her Mask Off

Another picture of Reese Witherspoon, which gave a glimpse of her initial days in the Hollywood industry, was from a red carpet. The Cruel Intentions actress shared a picture in which it can be seen that she was having a blast on the red carpet of the 1996 film, Romeo + Juliet.

How Are You, Brother?

In October 2016, Reese Witherspoon shared a picture of herself along with her big brother, in honor of her brother’s birthday. The photo has now been taken down from social media sites. In the caption of the post, she wished her brother a very happy birthday and thanked him for forever staying by her side. Also, she revealed that her brother makes the best ribs in Nashville.

Love For Puppies

Reese Witherspoon is someone who loves being around dogs. In 2016, the Sweet Home Alabama actress shared an adorable picture of hers in which she was twinning with a puppy. It can be seen in the photo, that Witherspoon was wearing a matching sweater vest with her puppy.

Picture From The College Days

The Your Place Or Mine actress shared a throwback picture of hers when she was in college. Reese Witherspoon attended Stanford University but left it in the middle to pursue her acting career. In the now-deleted photo, the actress can be seen having a lollipop and wearing nerdy glasses. She wrote in the caption that her college days were some good old days.

Style Of The 90s

Witherspoon shared a picture of hers from the 90s which was taken at an afterparty. She joked in the caption of the picture that there’s a lot to unpack. She revealed in the caption that the photo was taken in 1996 when girls enjoyed the trend of wearing brown lipstick everywhere.

Witherspoon On A Film Set

No one does a throwback like Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress shared another picture from her early days in the Hollywood industry. The actress posted a Polaroid on her Instagram account, which was taken while she was on the set of the 1998 film, Pleasantville.

Movie Debut In 1991

Reese Witherspoon has always shared pictures showing how her life is going. In October 1991, a photo from her debut movie, The Man In The Moon, was shared on the Internet. In the 1991 film, she portrayed the character of Dani Trant.

Jennifer In Pleasantville

Another throwback picture that was shared on different social media sites was from October 1998. The photo was taken from the film, Pleasantville, in which Reese Witherspoon played the role of Jennifer. Also, this comedy-drama film was the one that helped further her professional career.

A Photo From Spring 1999

In the spring of 1999, a picture of Reese Witherspoon was shared with her co-stars when she turned heads by playing the characters of Tracy Flick in Election and Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions.

Reese Witherspoon Got Married

A throwback picture of Reese Witherspoon was shared on the Internet, which shows her relationship with Ryan Philippe. In the photo, Witherspoon can be seen standing with Philippe which was taken in June 1999 when they got married.

Ava Was Welcomed In 1999

Another picture that was shared by the actress was of her daughter. The lovely couple, Reese Witherspoon and her first husband, Ryan Philippe welcomed their daughter, Ava, into this world in September 1999.

Witherspoon Launched Type A Films

In 2000, a picture of the Big Little Lies actress was on the Internet when she launched her production company, Type A Films. She was named the founder of the company, which was expanded after the release of Legally Blonde.

Elle Woods In Legally Blonde

In July 2001, a throwback picture of the actress was shared when she played the role of Elle Woods in the film Legally Blonde. By playing the role, the Louisiana native made a splash around the world and became more popular.

Melanie Smooter In Sweet Home Alabama

In September 2002, Reese Witherspoon portrayed the character of Melanie Smooter in the film, Sweet Home Alabama. For playing the role, she drew upon her Southern background and roots. After the film, a photo of the actress was shared with two of her other co-stars.

Witherspoon Marked Her Producing Debut

In July 2003, another throwback picture was shared from the film Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The 2003 movie was the first film that a well-known Hollywood actress produced.

Deacon’s Birth In October 2003

In October 2003, Reese Witherspoon and her then-husband Ryan Philippe welcomed their second child, Deacon into this world. A photo of the kid was shared recently, in which it can be seen that he has some beautiful eyes.

Reese Witherspoon Won Her First Academy Award

No one can take you back in time like Reese Witherspoon. The actress shared a throwback picture of herself from March 2006. It was then that she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role after playing June Carter in the 2005 film Walk The Line.

Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Philippe Split Up

In early 2006, reports began to surface that the Vanity Fair actress and her husband, Ryan Philippe, were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. However, the news of the separation was confirmed in October 2006. Ultimately, the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon Breaks Up With Jake Gyllenhaal

Throwback pictures of Reese Witherspoon have always stayed at the top on the Internet and one such picture is of Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon. The couple began dating each other in March 2007 and met each other while they were working on the film, Rendition. However, in December 2009, the couple decided to part ways after three years of togetherness. At the time of their divorce, this photo of the couple went viral.

Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In September 2010, a picture of the famous film actress Reese Witherspoon made rounds on the internet. It was the moment when the actress was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honorable moment in the actress’s life was captured in the picture, which can be seen above.

Reese Witherspoon Married Jim Toth

In 2011, pictures of the A Wrinkle In Time star and her lover, Jim Toth, started getting a lot of attention. This was the time when the two Hollywood stars got married. After dating for more than one year, the couple exchanged vows in Ojai, California.

Couple Welcomed Their Kid Together

In September 2012, Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, welcomed their first child into the world. The couple, who got married in 2011, gave birth to their son, Tennessee, and as soon as he started growing, his pictures began getting a lot of attention.

Reese And Jim Arrested In Atlanta

In April 2013, the newly married couple was arrested and briefly jailed in Atlanta after Jim Toth was stopped for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. At that time, Toth was charged with DUI, and Witherspoon was charged with disorderly conduct with the police. Since the news became public, the pictures of the couple started getting attention on social media. After some time, Reese Witherspoon spoke and apologized in public and denied disorderly behavior.

Witherspoon Nominated For Oscar Award

In December 2014, Reese Witherspoon played the character of Cheryl Strayed in the film, Wild. For portraying the character, the well-known actress was nominated for a 2015 Oscar Award. When she was nominated, the stills of Reese from the film started to make rounds on the Internet.

Reese Launched Her Clothing Brand

In May 2015, after achieving much stardom, the Cruel Intentions star launched her own clothing brand named Draper James. During a press conference, she revealed that her brand has a flagship store in Nashville.

Witherspoon Co-Founded Hello Sunshine

In the fall of 2016, the Legally Blonde actress revealed that she had become the cofounder of Hello Sunshine. This American company aims to empower women by providing them with support and a platform to help them shape their culture. The organization also gives them authorship.