20+ Celebrities who were involved in murder cases

Celebrities frequently make headlines for their relationship, highest payouts, lavish lives, and business accomplishments. But there are instances when they are in the spotlight for far more nefarious reasons. The arrest of Indian actor Darshan in a case involving a man’s death has made headlines. Here are some horrifying and heartbreaking examples of well-known people implicated in murder cases, ranging from Darshan to rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Alec Baldwin, and other celebrities.

It may surprise you to learn that a number of well-known figures have killed others. While some celebrities killed people in cold blood, many others were involved in catastrophic accidents that claimed lives. Some were military veterans who fought in times of conflict and were considered war heroes. Certain celebrities have been incarcerated due to convictions, while others have escaped punishment for murder; in some cases, this may have been due to false accusations or exceptional legal representation.

Darshan

The investigation into the death of a guy who allegedly made disparaging remarks about the co-actor and alleged girlfriend of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, has produced startling new information. According to police sources, Darshan was prompted by Pavithra to punish the man, which resulted in a violent plan that ultimately led to the victim’s death. Later, a food delivery boy found the victim’s body discarded in a stormwater drain and reported it to the authorities.

Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin was involved in an unintentional gunshot on the set of the movie “Rust,” a terrible event that rocked Hollywood. Director Joel Souza was injured and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun fired live shots. The case resulted in other lawsuits and a broad discussion about safety procedures on movie sets. Baldwin has consistently rejected taking accountability, maintaining that he did not squeeze the trigger of the firearm—which wasn’t supposed to have a live cartridge in it. The actor filed an application last month to have the accusations dropped, but the judge in the case denied it.

If found guilty, he may spend up to eighteen months behind bars.

Isaiah Stokes

Actor Isaiah Stokes, formerly of “Law & Order,” was imprisoned at Rikers Island after Tyrone Jones was killed in 2021. Stokes is said to have approached Jones’ Jeep and fired eleven shots, hitting him in the head and face several times. Stokes was seen on surveillance tape approaching the Jeep’s driver’s side window and then turning around to shoot his victim and run away. The actor has reportedly disputed the accusations made against him and stated he had “no idea” who his purported victim was.

Ryan Grantham

Performer Renowned actor Ryan Grantham of “Riverdale” was given a life sentence for killing his mother. Shortly after killing his 64-year-old mother Barbara Waite in the back of the head in 2020, Grantham turned himself into the police. Deadline reports that the required sentence for second-degree murder was handed down by the Supreme Court in Vancouver. The mandatory term entails a minimum of 14 years before the offender is eligible for parole.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his bodyguard were accused of killing a rival gang member in 1993. On the grounds of self-defense, the bodyguard was found not guilty, but Snoop Dogg had to endure a protracted court battle. He wasn’t found not guilty of the accusations until 1996. One of his early songs, “Murder Was The Case,” which looked back on the difficult time in his life and career, was inspired by the incident.

Ricardo Medina Jr.

Renowned actor Ricardo Medina Jr., who gained popularity from his performance in “Power Rangers Wild Force,” was taken into custody for the murder of his roommate, Joshua Sutter. The actor stabbed Sutter in the abdomen with a sword after a heated debate between Ricardo and Sutter turned physical, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. After the stabbing, Ricardo called 911; however, when Sutter arrived at the hospital, he was declared dead.

Caitlyn Jenner

In February 2015, Olympic champion and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner got involved in an automobile accident that resulted in death on the PCH stretch in Malibu. Witnesses reported that Jenner’s SUV rear-ended a white vehicle, sending it flying into oncoming traffic. And then a Hummer hit it. Seven others were hurt in addition to the white car’s deceased driver. Jenner escaped the collision unscathed.

According to the police, Jenner did not speed at the time and willingly agreed to have her blood tested for a blood alcohol test. She first claimed that she was being pursued by the paparazzi after passing a field sobriety test, but authorities do not think that to be accurate.

Matthew Broderick

While on vacation in Ireland in 1987, Matthew Broderick was accompanied by Jennifer Grey, his co-star from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and then-girlfriend. When Broderick accidentally drove the wrong way along a roadway, he collided with an approaching car. Both the other car’s driver and passenger perished from their wounds.

Venus Williams

In a car accident that occurred in June 2017, tennis player Venus Williams killed one guy. Williams did not have the right of way as she sped into an intersection while driving in Palm Beach Garden, Florida. The automobile gave her a T-bone.

The driver of the car escaped unharmed, but her 78-year-old husband was admitted to the intensive care unit. Two weeks later, he passed away.

Ted Kennedy

Ted Kennedy crashed his vehicle off a bridge on the island of Chappaquiddick, which is close to Martha’s Vineyard, in 1969. The car fell into the water, and Mary Jo Kopechne, Kennedy’s passenger, drowned in the overturned vehicle even though Kennedy managed to swim away. Kennedy left the scene of the accident and did not report it for nine hours; he later entered a guilty plea.

Laura Bush

Laura Bush drove a car while in high school and failed to stop at a stop sign. She struck another automobile, killing its driver, Mike Douglas, a classmate and close friend.

James Stewart

During World War II, renowned actor James Stewart flew aircraft in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Stewart was involved in several explosions that killed enemy soldiers and civilians. For his service, he was awarded multiple medals and decorations, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Don King

Don King, a boxing promoter, killed two individuals on different occasions. When the first man attempted to break into King’s gambling operation, King killed him out of self-defense. Following the second incident, in which he killed an employee who owed him $600 with a stomp, King was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Keith Moon

Keith Moon, the drummer for The Who, struck his buddy and bodyguard Neil Boland with his automobile on January 4, 1970, accidentally killing him. Moon could not spot his pal in the road as he was attempting to drive away from harassing bar patrons. Moon was accused of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, and causing Boland’s death. Moon admitted to the driving charges even though it was determined that the death was an accident. Up to the moment of his own death in 1978, the incident continued to haunt him.

Rebecca Gayheart

When 9-year-old Rebecca Gayheart struck him with her automobile in 2001, the “Noxzema girl” died from his wounds. Despite her plea of “no contest” to the allegation of vehicular manslaughter, she was found guilty.

William S. Burroughs

William S. Burroughs, the author of Naked Lunch, killed his wife, Joan Vollmer, in 1951. He was not prosecuted for murder because the incident happened on a boozy evening when the pair were having a game of “William Tell.”

Oliver Stone

During the Vietnam War, director Oliver Stone enrolled in the American Army and asked to be assigned to combat service. He used a grenade to dispatch multiple hostile soldiers. For his valour in the ground battle, he received a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf cluster in addition to a Bronze Star with a “V” device.

Sid Vicious

In 1978, bassist Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols fatally stabbed his lover, Nancy Spungen. Upon being questioned, he initially stated that he had discovered Spungen dead on their hotel room’s bathroom floor. However, he then acknowledged that he had stabbed her but had no intention of killing her. Vicious died of a heroin overdose while out on bail, despite the fact that he was charged with her murder but was never brought to trial.

Brandy Norwood

Awatef Aboudihaj was killed in a freeway pile-up in 2006 when singer and “America’s Got Talent” judge Brandy Norwood was involved. Even though Brandy hit her rear bumper after Aboudihaj had hit the car in front of her, Brandy took ownership of the incident.

Howard Hughes

The car of multibillionaire businessman Howard Hughes struck a pedestrian in 1936. Despite the fact that the man passed away, Hughes was not prosecuted for anything related to the incident.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman

When Jerry Oliver went to acquire marijuana from Dog the Bounty Hunter in 1976, one of his companions shot Oliver to death. The dog was found guilty of first-degree murder even though he was waiting in the car outside at the time. Of his five-year sentence, he served eighteen months.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil, the leader of Motley Crue, was engaged in a drunk driving accident in 1984 that resulted in the death of Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley, his passenger. The other two people in the automobile also sustained brain injury. Despite being legally intoxicated at the time of the collision, Neil was never imprisoned.

Johnny Lewis

Actor Johnny Lewis of “Sons of Anarchy” went into 81-year-old Catherine David’s home in 2012, looted it, and killed both Catherine and her cat. He perished when he fell or leaped from a roof. Born into a Scientologist household, Lewis was employed by the church’s drug rehabilitation program, Narconon. Lewis did not have any drugs or alcohol in his blood when he passed away, according to the autopsy report, despite a later history of drug usage.

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius, a double amputee and four-time gold medallist in the Paralympic Games, was found guilty in 2015 of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Pistorius says he felt he was firing at an intruder when he fired the three deadly shots through a barred toilet door.