20+ Highest-Paid Celebrities of Hollywood

Actors in Hollywood are some of the most famous celebrities and influential people around the world. They are the richest people globally because acting is considered one of the highest-paid professions, along with fame and charm. While it’s true that all celebrities are wealthy in general, there are a few who have earned extraordinary wealth. Even the celebrities who are not so famous earn more than most of us could imagine. So, here’s a list of celebrities who are regarded as the highest-paid in Hollywood!!

James Gandolfini

The American actor who comes first on the list of highest-paid actors is James Gandolfini, who is predominantly known for appearing in the HBO’s television series The Sopranos as Tony Soprano. He started taking around $2.5 million for one season and then doubled it to $5 million. Again, he doubled it to $10 million for one season. After some time, he started taking $1 million per episode and earned a total of $21 million, which makes him among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is a versatile American actor whose professional career in Hollywood spans over four decades. The actor has been widely acclaimed for his roles in Malcolm X, Training Day, The Little Things, and The Equalizer 3. He was given a total of $40 million for his role in The Little Things, making it one of the highest salaries. He also got $24 million for his role as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3.

Kelsey Grammer

Allen Kelsey Grammer, popularly known to the world as Kelsey Grammer, is a renowned American actor who rose to prominence for playing Dr. Frasier Crane on the sitcom Cheers and its spin-off show, Fraiser. The actor became one of the highest-paid actors during these shows because he charged $38 million per season or $1.6 million per episode.

Ben Affleck

The American actor Ben Affleck began his professional career as a child by starring in the educational series The Voyage of the Mimi, and now he is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The actor recently played the role of Phil Knight in Air and not only produced it but also directed it. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and was also sold to Amazon Prime for a very good amount. Further, the actor also starred in the action film Hypnotic. For all these ventures, he made a total of $38 million.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, the 56-year-old American actress’ involvement in the Netflix family drama Leave The World Behind, has not only generated buzz but also underlined her status as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The prominent figure, who is known for her roles in a wide range of films and shows, has earned a staggering $25 million for her role in the particular film.

Jason Statham

The English actor and martial artist has starred in a good amount of films and is known for playing tough, gritty, or violent characters in various action-thriller films. The popular actor has been featured in Fast X, Meg 2, Expend4bles, and most recently The Beekeeper. All these action films have made him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, earning him a massive $41 Million.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a widely acclaimed American actor and producer, known for his iconic roles and immense talent. He’s also one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, earning huge sums for his performances in various blockbuster movies. The actor starred recently in Top Gun: Maverick, for which he earned $100 million as a salary. Also, his largest earnings have come through from the most expensive Mission Impossible movie which was released last year.

Daniel Craig

Another English actor who has made a name for himself internationally by starring in a variety of movies and television shows is Daniel Craig. The actor became one of the richest actors in Hollywood when it was revealed that he took a salary of $100 million to star in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and another upcoming sequel.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a popular American actor and producer who was regarded as one of the most bankable stars by Forbes in 2007. He is also one of the highest-paid actors today because he made a total of $43 million by playing the roles of Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer and Sonny Vaccaro in Air. He has also produced and acted in Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne, which have contributed to his earnings.

Dwayne Johnson

The professional wrestler who is also a widely famous actor in the entertainment industry is commonly regarded as The Rock. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood who is known for his charisma and impressive performances in action-packed films. Most recently, the actor is earning a salary of $30 million to star in Red One along with Chris Evans. However, once his backend deal is finalized, this amount could also increase to $50 million, according to Variety.

Johnny Depp

The award-winning American actor and musician is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His talent and versatility in playing different kinds of roles have made him a household name in Hollywood and have also impacted his overall wealth. The actor was paid a total of $265 million for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which proved to be a success only because of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor who became widely famous for his role in Titanic. He is also known for starring in various biographical and period films, which have contributed to his wealth and earned him many awards in return. The popular actor earned a reported $30 million as a salary for starring in Netflix’s comedy and sci-fi film Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence

The American actress who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up is Jennifer Lawrence. The 33-year-old Red Sparrow actress is considered amongst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and was paid a sum of $25 million, which is less than Leonardo, and this is quite a noticeable pay difference. The actress responded to this in an interview by saying that many women in Hollywood have seen this and have felt uncomfortable while questioning about this because when someone puts questions, they are told that it is not gender disparity, rather it’s just that the film officials cannot explain.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is a widely popular Canadian actor whose various projects have made over $2 billion worldwide. The actor has starred in a wide variety of genres and has made a staggering amount of money. But the most notable one is that he earned over $20 million to get featured in Netflix’s The Gray Man which is way more than his $12.5 million salary for Barbie.

Will Smith

Another American actor who has amassed staggering wealth throughout his career in the entertainment industry is Will Smith. In addition to this, he has also made a name for himself as a popular rapper and film producer. Smith earned a substantial $40 million salary for his role in the film King Richard, placing him among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is a widely popular American actor who was initially known by the name Marky Mark. Throughout his professional career, he has made appearances in films such as Ted, The Family Plan, Shooter, and Fear, which have earned him a massive amount of money. However, for starring in Spenser Confidential, the actor took $30 million as a salary, and this has earned him a spot in the list of highest-paid actors.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor known for his charismatic performances in various MCU movies and has become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. He is a leading figure in the industry who has earned substantial paychecks for his transformative performances in a wide variety of films. The actor was paid $50 million for The Avengers and $75 million for starring in Iron Man 3, which soared his wealth to new heights.

Jennifer Aniston

The American actress, who became internationally known for her character of Rachel Green in the television sitcom FRIENDS, has also risen to become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Her portrayal of Rachel not only propelled her as a beloved actress but also opened doors to some lucrative projects in the entertainment industry. She was paid an amount of $2 million per episode for starring in The Morning Show, which was double the salary that she took for appearing in later seasons of FRIENDS.

Chris Pratt

Chris Patt is an American actor who rose to prominence for playing the character of Star-Lord in Marvel movies. His charisma and versatility on screen have propelled him to become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. After starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Chris starred in Amazon’s The Terminal List, for which he was paid $1.4 million per episode.

Adam Sandler

The prominent American actor and comedian is renowned for his comedic prowess on the big screen. He has starred in various films and shows, which have contributed immensely to his wealth. However, his four-movie deal with Netflix has solidified his status in the entertainment industry for which he took a massive amount of $250 million. He reportedly extended this deal by signing a new contract for an amount that is yet to be revealed.

Millie Bobby Brown

The British actress has recently made headlines by marrying his Stranger Things co-star, Jake Bongiovi. However, she was also the center of attraction when she earned a total of $10 million as a salary for starring in Enola Holmes 2 because she was the first actress under 20 at that time to take such a hefty amount. After this, Hollywood started to pay younger talents on the basis of how well they were and gave them enough recognition.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is an American actress who appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show. She made headlines for becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, earning $2 million per episode for her appearance in The Morning Show and $1 million per episode for starring in the second season of Big Little Lies, as per Forbes. Witherspoon first gained prominence for playing the role of Elle Woods in the comedy film Legally Blonde.

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges is a widely celebrated actor who is known for his starring roles in movies and TV shows, making him a household name in Hollywood. His impressive lineup of work has not only earned him fame but has also made him one of the most lucrative actors in the entertainment industry. Jeff has been paid a salary of $1 million per episode for starring in the drama series The Old Man.

Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel is an American actress and model who is predominantly known for playing Rory Gilmore on the television series Gilmore Girls. She earned a normal amount for the original show, but Netflix did not hold back for the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. She was paid a total of $750,000 per episode, which makes it a $3 million payout for four episodes.

Bryan Cranston

The 68-year-old American actor is also a widely popular filmmaker who rose to fame for playing the character of Walter White crime drama series Breaking Bad. Following its success, he starred in Your Honor and became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, commanding a salary of $750,000 per episode.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, the widely acclaimed American actor, has made a huge wealth after captivating audiences through his charismatic performances. The actor has starred in various films, including Fight Club, Bullet Train, and Meet Joe Black, and all of these have proved lucrative for him. But now, the popular actor is reportedly taking $30 million for his upcoming Formula One movie, which is slated to release next year.

Hugh Laurie

James Hugh Calum Laurie, who is popularly known in the entertainment industry as Hugh Laurie, is an English actor and comedian. In addition, he is also a writer and musician who has contributed to the industry through his array of work. The actor became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood after starring in House and took a salary of $300,000 per episode which is $7 million per season. However, after its success, he doubled it to $700,000 per episode, which is $16 million per season.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is an American actress and producer who joined the list of top-earners in Hollywood by appearing in the film Gravity. Initially, the famous actress made a staggering $20 million upfront for Gravity, however, her backend deal increased the amount to a massive $70 million for the film. This achievement solidified her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Jerry Seinfeld

The 70-year-old American stand-up comedian and well-known actor gained international recognition after starring in Seinfeld. However, in the beginning, he was not earning a top-notch income, but after season 4 of the show, he was paid a total of $100,000 per episode. From season 7 to season 8, he started getting $500,000 an episode. Further, for season 9, his salary increased to $1 million per episode, which propelled him to prominence.