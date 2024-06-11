20+ Celebrities Who Overcome Their Drugs Addiction

Celebrities often seem to live luxurious and glamorous lives, but they’re not immune to complex life’s struggles. One big issue that many celebrities face is substance misuse and addiction. Just like anyone else, they can fall into the trap of drugs or alcohol, and it can be a tough battle to fight because drug addiction is a difficult battle that can affect all individuals from all sorts of lives, including celebrities. So, let’s take a look at some well-known celebrities who have openly faced drug addiction and have worked hard to overcome it.

Robert Downey Jr.

The man who is widely known for portraying the character of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced drug addiction and has been open about his struggles. He faced addiction, which affected his personal and professional life. He also faced multiple arrests and even spent time in prison, so his path to recovery wasn’t easy.

Matthew Perry

Another actor who has battled with drug addiction and has successfully overcome it is Matthew Perry, the American actor who was well-known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular show FRIENDS. He battled an addiction to opioids and alcohol, and his addiction started in the 1990s, during his time on the show. Though he faced many challenges while overcoming this addiction, he was ultimately successful. But he passed away in 2023, and it was revealed that it was due to acute effects of Ketamine.

Demi Lovato

The American actress who rose to prominence as a Disney Channel star is Demi Lovato, who battled drug addiction, mental health, and eating disorders. She battled an addiction to alcohol, cocaine, and OxyContin. However, during her lifetime, she was open about her struggles and this broke the stigma surrounding drug addiction, ultimately making her the inspiration.

Jackie Wilson

Jackie Wilson was a popular American singer who battled alcoholism throughout his life. Due to this, the singer died in 1984 in his 40s. The popular suffered a heart attack when he was performing in New Jersey, and it resulted in cardiopulmonary arrest. he went into a coma for three months, which ultimately damaged his brain. The heart attack was the result of his addiction, which took his life.

Hank Williams

The American singer and songwriter who passed away under mysterious circumstances is Hank Williams, who struggled with alcoholism and opioid analgesic abuse. His death occurred when he took several morphine injections during a snowstorm while having alcohol in his system. The official cause of his death was stated as right ventricular dilatation, but some doubt this because a drug analysis wasn’t done.

Lindsay Lohan

Another American actress and singer whose life was affected by her struggles with addiction was Lindsay Lohan, who started her professional journey as a child actress. The actress struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and her addiction led her to face many legal troubles and times in prison. She also went to a rehab, which affected her professional career. However, the popular artist was successful in overcoming this.

Marilyn Monroe

The American actress and model who was widely known for playing the blonde bombshell characters battled with drug and alcohol addiction during her lifetime. However, the symbol of beauty was found dead on 5th August 1962, and it was ruled that her death was caused by an overdose of barbiturates and chloral hydrate. She is among those celebrities who died young. The Toxicology studies found high levels of pentobarbital and chloral hydrate in her system.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is a popular American television personality and fashion designer who also battled with an addiction to drugs and alcohol. The actress has always been open about her struggles with addiction and has worked towards recovery. During her recovery, she stated that this addiction can affect anyone and nobody should be ashamed to seek help.

Drew Barrymore

The American actress and film producer who started her professional journey at a very young age is Drew Barrymore. The actress battled an addiction to drugs because she started consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana at the age of 9. Due to this, she was sent to rehab at the age of 13 years. Also, the actress became sober in her mid-teens.

River Phoenix

The American actor and musician who was popularly known as a teen actor, battled with drug and alcohol addiction. Due to his struggles, the actor died at the age of 23 due to a drug overdose outside The Viper Room in Los Angeles. The Professional career of the promising actor was cut short due to his sudden death.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley was a popular American actor and singer who was commonly known as the King of Rock and Roll. The actor battled with substance addiction which ultimately took his life. On 16th August 1977, the actor passed away due to a combination of 14 drugs in his system including codeine, methaqualone, morphine, and more. The cause of death for the actor’s death was stated as cardiac arrhythmia.

The 27 Club

The 27 Club is a list of notable figures who have tragically passed away at the age of 27 due to their battles with substance addiction. The group includes renowned celebrities such as Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and many others, who have passed away while struggling with drug addiction.

Ben Affleck

Another American actor who has faced difficulties in his personal and professional life due to drug and alcohol addiction is Ben Affleck. The actor and filmmaker took help from the rehab, overcoming this once in 2001 and then again in 2017. The actor was successful in overcoming his addiction and has managed to build a career that is praised by everyone. Today, he is happily married to Jennifer Lopez, and she wore a beautiful dress at her wedding.

Mary-Kate Olsen

The former actress, who has become a businesswoman, fashion designer, and equestrian, has also battled with drug and alcohol addiction. The actress started her professional career as an actress at the age of nine, and after this, she suffered from anorexia and a related cocaine addiction, which led her to rehab to overcome this.

Tila Tequila

The American model, singer, television, and social media personality who struggled with difficulties related to drug abuse is Tila Tequila, who was also known as Nguyễn Thị Thiên Thanh. She was a bisexual star who was well-known for her publicity stunts and suffered a nearly life-threatening overdose in 2012 due to her addiction to drugs.

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton is a popular British-American film, television, and stage actress. The well-known actress has always been in the spotlight because of her professional life but received more attention for her drug addiction. She has been in the spotlight since she was charged with DUI and marijuana possession.

Corey Haim

Another actor who was addicted to drugs and alcohol was Corey Haim, a popular Canadian actor who tragically died in 2010. The actor found himself in the middle of a drug addiction at a very young age. His death in the year 2010 was because of drugs, and it was attributed to a bad prescription medication concoction. after some time, it was ruled as pneumonia.

Jeremy London

The American actor, who was widely known for appearing in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I’ll Fly Away, has also battled with drug and alcohol abuse. However, he has refused this and claimed that he was kidnapped and was forced by the kidnappers to use drugs. This revelation of him created a lot of controversy and gained him a lot of attention.

David Hasselhoff

The American singer and actor, who was widely known by his nickname, The Hoff, was also a renowned television personality. The Baywatch actor struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the early 1970s, and this affected his personal as well as professional life. However, the actor went to rehab in 2002 to overcome this and was successful in doing so.

Farrah Fawcett

Another actress who has been open about her struggles with substance addiction is Farrah Fawcett, who is well-known for being a four-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and six-time Golden Globe Award nominee. The actress was well-known for appearing in the television series Charlie’s Angels. However, the promising acting career of the actress saw a decline when she suffered from drug and alcohol addiction before her death in 2009.

Heath Ledger

The Australian actor who was popular for playing roles in several Australian television and film productions was Heath Ledger, whose real name was Heath Andrew Ledger. He battled with substance abuse, which affected his personal and professional life. The actor passed away tragically in the year 2008 due to a combination of prescription medications, including both opioids and benzodiazepines.

Jason Cook

The American actor, screenwriter, film director, and film producer, who is widely recognized for the TV show Days of Our Lives, struggled with difficulties related to drug and alcohol abuse. The actor was arrested for the possession of drugs and public intoxication in the year 2005, which affected his personal and professional life. But after some time, he was successful in overcoming this.

Macaulay Culkin

Another American actor who battled with drug addiction and overcame it is Macaulay Culkin, who became well-known for starring as Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the Home Alone film series. The actor got involved in drugs during a rough patch of his life and was arrested for Xanax and marijuana possession in the year 2004.

Edie Falco

Edie Falco is a popular American actress who has received various awards for her professional career, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. While playing the role of a nurse in Nurse Jackie who has a prescription drug addiction, Edie also faced this addiction in real life. The actress’s career was affected by this, but she overcame it after going to rehab.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

The American actor who was known for his various roles in films and television shows is Philip Seymour Hoffman. The actor battled with drug and alcohol addiction, which ultimately took his life in the year 2014. The Capote actor, who was nominated for an Oscar, frequently misused drugs and alcohol and relapsed in 2014. After this, he died on 2nd February 2014 due to a combined drug intoxication.

Charlie Sheen

The American actor, whose real name is Carlos Irwin Estévez, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and was arrested at the age of 16 for marijuana possession on his mother’s birthday. The actor battled substance abuse for a long time and ultimately overcame it in the year 2017 after getting help from a rehab center.

Tatum O’Neal

For her role as Addie Loggins in Paper Moon, the actress became the youngest-ever person to receive a competitive Academy Award. However, the American actress battled drug addiction because of her mentally unstable mother. The actress got addicted to cocaine by the age of 20, and in 2020, she suffered a drug overdose that resulted in a stroke and a six-week coma.

Johnny Depp

Another popular actor and musician who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction is Johnny Depp, whose real name is John Christopher Depp II. The actor is widely known for playing the character of Jack Sparrow in the film series Pirates of the Caribbean. However, during the height of his career, the actor struggled with substance abuse and became a heavy drinker. The actor was so involved that he needed alcohol to speak at the parties.

Michael J. Fox

The retired actor and Canadian and American activist Michael J. Fox was also known by his real name, Michael Andrew Fox. The former actor began his professional career in the 1970s when he first appeared as a child actor. However, in 1991, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and as an escape, he started to have drugs and alcohol, which ultimately became an addiction. However, he overcame it after some time.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The children’s author, who is also a widely recognized actress and producer, is Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress is known in the Hollywood industry for her roles in the horror and slasher genres. However, due to the problems in her personal life, the actress took the path of drugs and alcohol and became addicted to it. To hide the resentments of life, she started misusing drugs and alcohol.

Brittany Murphy

The American actress and singer who died in 2009 is Brittany Murphy, whose real name was Brittany Anne Murphy-Monjack. Being famous for her various roles, the actress struggled with drug addiction during the height of her career. However, she died at the age of 32 due to pneumonia, with the secondary cause of death being stated as multiple drug intoxication.

Judy Garland

Judy Garland was a popular American actress, dancer, and singer who gained international stardom as an actress in both musical and dramatic roles. She also earned critical acclaim as a singer for her concerts. However, the popular actress tragically passed away at the age of 47 due to a barbiturate overdose because she battled with drug and alcohol addiction during her lifetime.

Anna Nicole Smith

Another popular model and actress, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Marshall, struggled with substance abuse during her lifetime. She started her career in 1992 as a Playboy magazine centerfold. However, the actress died in 2007, and the medical examiners found a lethal dose of a drug concoction in her system while doing her autopsy.

Edie Sedgwick

Edie Sedgwick was an American actress, model, and socialite and she was popularly known as one of Andy Warhol’s superstars. During her lifetime, she was named It Girl and Youthquake. However, the actress struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, which affected her personal and professional life. The actress died in 1971, and a potent mix of barbiturates and alcohol was found by the medical examiners.

Elizabeth Taylor

The American actress, who also had British descendants, began her professional career as a child actress in the year 1940 and became very successful. However, during the height of her career, she became dependent on drugs and alcohol, but she overcame it after some. However, after some years, she started to stay ill, and due to her ill health, she passed away in 2011 due to heart failure.

Kirsten Dunst

Another American actress who has battled with drug and alcohol addiction is Kirsten Dunst, who is well-known for making her acting debut in the anthology film New York Stories. During her professional career, the actress has struggled with substance abuse and has been caught with drugs several times. She has also been spotted going to and coming out of rehab to overcome her addiction.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a widely recognized English comedian and actor who is known for her funny jokes on the stage. But his drug and alcohol addiction are not so funny aspects of his life, although he jokes about it on the stage of stand-up comedy. He has revealed that he took drugs, including heroin and cocaine, straight for 11 years and has also been arrested several times for its possession. However, he quit this in 2002 due to a drug treatment program.

Bradley Cooper

The American actor and filmmaker, who is the recipient of various awards, including a British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards, is also known by his real name Bradley Charles Cooper. However, the actor struggled with alcoholism during his early career in Hollywood. He has revealed that he deliberately smashed his head at a party because he was drunk too much and wanted to fight off his suicide feelings. The actor overcame this and has been sober since 2004.

Eminem

Another public figure who has struggled with drug addiction throughout much of his life is the rap icon Eminem whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. The American rapper opened up about his struggles in his music and in the documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs. He was addicted to sleeping pills rather than heroin and cocaine. In 2005, he suffered an overdose of methadone. After this, he went to rehab to get clean for his kids and ultimately quit every drug.

Elton John

Elton John is a widely known British singer and songwriter who is also famous for being a pianist. He was praised by critics and several other musicians in the 1970s for his lasting impact on the music industry. However, during his career, he battled an addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and other substances. This addiction nearly killed him before he decided to overcome it. He went to rehab, learned the importance of life, and came out clean.

Michael Phelps

The former swimmer, who was regarded as the most decorated Olympian of all time during his professional journey, has struggled with drug addiction. He became addicted to various substances in order to fight depression and self-medicate. Fortunately, he became sober after some time by participating in a 45-day drug-related program, which helped him become sober.

Stephen King

Another public figure who struggled with problems related to substance abuse is the American author Stephen King, who is widely known as the King Of Horror. The well-known author became addicted to alcohol first, which soon led to an abuse of cocaine and sleeping pills. However, as of now, he has overcome it with the right amount of professional help and has been open about it.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is a famous American actor and producer who has been in the Hollywood industry for decades now. However, the actor has been open about his struggles with alcohol and drugs after his public divorce in 2017. He stated in a GQ interview that he used alcohol as a way to run away from his feelings, however after getting sober he is now ready to deal with his emotions.

Zac Efron

The American actor who started acting professionally in the year 2000 became involved with drugs and alcohol at a young age. He has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and has entered rehab twice in one year when he was filming the movie Neighbors. He revealed that he started drinking too much in his 20s and ultimately became addicted.

Daniel Radcliffe

The American actor is widely known for playing the lead role of Harry Potter in the film series of the same name, has admitted that he used alcohol to deal with his celebrity status in Hollywood. He used this as a way to shut himself up from the public eye and the media. He revealed in a 2012 interview that he realized after some time that he was drinking unhealthy and was damaging his body. He has credited his close friends for helping him overcome his addiction.