20+ Celebrities Who Got Pregnant Before Wedding

In the past, people used to rely on the phrase first comes love and tried to make their relationship successful, then marriage, and then the baby in the carriage. But it isn’t mandatory for all, as most celebrities get their fortune after divorce. This was a common way to describe the typical family path. However, times have changed and today, many people are choosing different ways to their happiness.

The film and television industry plays a big role in this shift, showing us that there is no single right way to build a family. Many people are having children before getting married, and many of our favorite celebrities are leading this path by showing us that love and family come in many forms. So, here is a list of 40+ celebrities who got pregnant before their weddings!!

Konkana Sen Sharma

The popular Indian actress and filmmaker Konkana Sen Sharma made headlines when she announced the immediate birth of her child. The Wake Up Sid actress was romantically involved with her co-star and a well-known actor, Ranvir Shorey. The couple met and started dating each other in the year 2007 and ultimately got married in 2010 in a private ceremony which was attended by their friends and family. Soon after the wedding, pregnancy rumors started to spread and in early 2011, they welcomed their first child, Haroon. Therefore, it was assumed by everyone that Konkana was pregnant before her marriage. Also, Konkana and Ranvir are officially divorced now and share the custody of their kid.

Kim Kardashian

The American socialite, who first gained notice as the friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, has now become the center of attraction. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress welcomed her first daughter, North into this world in 2013, before getting married to Kanye West. The couple started dating in 2012 after being friends for a long time and got married to each other in 2014 after Kanye West made a sweet proposal to her. The couple now has a total of four children together namely, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, as of now, the couple has been officially divorced due to Irreconcilable differences.

Sridevi

Another celebrity who struck everyone with the news of her pregnancy before marriage was Sridevi. The popular Indian actress was the very first celebrity who came in front and accepted her pregnancy on record. The actress accepted her affair with producer Boney Kapoor while he was still married and was pregnant with her first daughter Jahnvi Kapoor. She was 7 months pregnant before actually getting married to Boney Kapoor. This was the biggest controversy in Bollywood which complicated the relationship within the Kapoor family. Even now, we can see its impact on Boney’s first child, Arjun Kapoor who maintains a cold behavior towards Sridevi’s two daughters.

Serena Williams

The former American tennis player, who is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time made headlines when she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram with Alexis Ohanian.

The player welcomed her child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with her husband on 1 September 2017 before their marriage, which took place later in 2017 in New Orleans. The ceremony was attended by some renowned celebrities, such as Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian. The couple started dating immediately after they met, and Alexis proposed to Serena for marriage in 2016.

Sarika

The Indian actress and costume designer, Sarika Thakur’s pregnancy news took the Bollywood industry by storm. The National Film Award winner for Parzania announced her live-in relationship with Kamal Hassan which became the talk of the town. Before actually getting married, Sarika got pregnant and welcomed her daughter Shruti Hassan into this world in 1986. The couple got married to each other after the birth of their daughter though they were living together in 1988. After their marriage, Sarika gave birth to their second daughter Akshara who was born in 1991.

Mila Kunis

Another celebrity who welcomed her child into this world before getting married is the American actress Mila Kunis. The Black Swan actress began dating her former co-star Ashton Kutcher in 2012 with whom she appeared on That ’70s Show. After dating for a short period, the couple got engaged in early 2014 and ultimately got married in the year 2015. However, they welcomed their first daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher into this world in October 2014 before their wedding. The couple also welcomed their second daughter, Dimitri in November 2016.

Neena Gupta

The widely recognized Indian actress and television director, Neena Gupta has made several headlines in the entertainment industry. But the most crucial one was her affair and her pregnancy before marriage. The award-winning actress confirmed her public affair with the West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and after some time, she also got pregnant with her first daughter Masaba. The actress welcomed her child into this world in 1989. Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta never married each other because the former decided to stay with her first wife. Due to this, Neena raised her daughter as a single mother and now Masaba is one of the top designers of our country. As of now, Neena Gupta is married to a businessman named Vivek Mehra.

Kristen Bell

The American actress who appeared in Couples Retreat as Cynthia welcomed her first daughter, Lincoln into this world in 2013 with Dax Shepard before their wedding. The couple began dating each other in 2007 and got engaged after some time. However, they decided to get married after same-sex marriage became legal in the state of California. The legislation for legalizing same-sex marriage was passed in June 2013 and immediately after the couple got married to each other. After their marriage, they welcomed their second daughter, Delta in this world in 2014.

Amrita Arora

The Indian actress started her professional career as a VJ on MTV, when rumors started to surface about her romantic affair with her then-boyfriend Shakeel Ladak. But she also became the center of attraction when there were rumors that she was expecting a child with him before her marriage. Immediately after the rumors started to spread, the couple got married in 2009 and their first son namely Azaan was born immediately after. The couple also welcomed their second son Rayaan in October 2012.

Angelina Jolie

Though Angelina Jolie is a popular American actress and filmmaker, she became the talk of the town when she and Brad Pitt got romantically involved with each other. They broke the tradition of starting a whole family before marriage and showed that love and family don’t always follow a traditional path. Before their wedding in 2014, the couple had a total of six children out of which three were adopted. The names of their kids are Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. The first pregnancy of Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt’s child was announced in 2012. But since 2016, the couple has been legally divorced.

Kristin Cavallari

The American television personality who is also a well-known fashion designer and author welcomed her first child, Camden into this world before her marriage. The popular celebrity was romantically involved with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler since 2010 and also got engaged. They also took a short break in their engagement in the year 2011. But they announced that they were expecting their first kid together who was eventually born in 2012. After his birth, the couple got married in 2013 and also welcomed two more kids after their wedding. But as of now Kristin and Jay are officially divorced.

Twinkle Khanna

The popular Indian author and columnist made headlines in the Bollywood industry when rumors started to spread that she was expecting a child before her marriage to Akshay Kumar. The couple met each other during a photo session which was held for the Filmfare magazine and ultimately got married in 2001. But there have been speculations that their first son, Aarav was conceived before their marriage. The couple also has a daughter named Nitara.

Nicole Richie

The 42-year-old American television personality welcomed her two children, a daughter named Harlow who was born in 2008, and a son named Sparrow in 2009, before her wedding to singer Joel Madden. The couple after meeting each other began dating in the year 2006 and confirmed their engagement in 2010. However, they ultimately got married to each other in 2011 in a winter wedding at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills estate, after the birth of their kids.

Mahima Chaudhary

The Indian actress who is commonly known to the world as Demon, rose to prominence after her debut film Pardes in which she played the role of Kusum Ganga. The actress also became the center of media attention when her romantic affair with architect Bobby Mukherji was made public. The actress got married to him in the year 2006 though the ceremony was kept a private affair. Further, some sources revealed that the sudden marriage of the actress was an act to support the unplanned pregnancy, but nothing has been confirmed or denied. But as of 2013, the couple has been officially divorced.

Katie Holmes

The American actress who first became well-known for her role as Joey Potter on the television series Dawson’s Creek welcomed her daughter Suri Cruise before her wedding. The actress began dating Tom Cruise in the year 2005 and also became engaged. Soon after their engagement, it was announced that the couple was expecting their first child together which was ultimately born in 2006. After that, they both got married in November 2006 in a Scientologist ceremony. However, Katie Holmes filed for divorce from her husband in 2012.

Jessica Alba

Another Hollywood actress who gave birth to her child before her wedding is the popular American actress, Jessica Alba. The actress whose biggest breakthrough came when she starred in the 2003 film Honey, welcomed her daughter Honor Marie just a month after her wedding in May 2008 with Cash Warren. After the marriage, the couple also gave birth to their second daughter, Haven Garner in 2011 and their son, Hayes in 2017.

Natasa Stankovic

The Serbian dancer and model who moved to India to pursue a career in acting got pregnant before signing her nuptials. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Satyagraha, conceived her first child before getting married to the popular Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple got engaged in the year 2020 and also got married in the same year in a low-key wedding. They also announced the birth of their first child, Agastya in July 2020.

Madonna

The widely known singer and songwriter, who is also called the Queen of Pop has always attracted the attention of the general public. The popular celebrity began dating director Guy Ritchie and after some time they welcomed their son, Rocco into this world in August 2000. After his birth when he was just 4 months old, the couple decided to get married in an extravagant castle wedding in Scotland. But in 2008, the couple reportedly got separated.

Jennifer Garner

The popular actress who gained recognition for her role as Sydney Bristow in the ABC series Alias gave birth to her first child just six months after her marriage to Ben Affleck. The couple met each other on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil and immediately struck a connection. They began dating in the year 2004 and ultimately got married in 2005 in a private ceremony. Immediately after the wedding, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Violet Anne Affleck in 2005. They also welcomed two more children after their wedding.

Kalki Koechlin

The French actress who is also a popular writer is well-known for working in Hindi films. The actress announced in the year 2019 that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg who is an Israeli musician. In the year 2020, they announced the arrival of their daughter through water birth. As of now, the couple has not married each other.

Camila Alves

The Brazilian-American model welcomed two of her three children before her wedding to Matthew McConaughey, who is also a famous American actor. The couple met each other in 2006 and became engaged in 2011. Ultimately, the couple got married in 2012 in a private Catholic wedding ceremony. But they gave birth to a son in 2008 and a daughter in 2010, both before their marriage. Also, Camila and Matthew announced the arrival of their child in 2012.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Another Hollywood celebrity who conceived her baby before her wedding is the popular Gwyneth Paltrow. The American actress met Chris Martin, a member of the band Coldplay, and quickly got involved in a romantic relationship. The couple decided to get married in December 2003 in a ceremony which was held in a hotel. It was revealed at the time that the actress was pregnant with her daughter, Apple at the time of their wedding who was born in 2004. The couple also welcomed a son, Moses in the year 2006.

Dia Mirza

The Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films also got pregnant before her wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress got married to the entrepreneur in the year 2021 and only one and half months later, she announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. The child was born in July 2021 and it was claimed by the actress that it was a premature birth.

Jessica Simpson

The American singer and actress who released her debut studio album Sweet Kisses in 1999, welcomed her two children with Eric Johnson before their wedding. The couple announced their engagement in 2010 after dating for a short while. Soon after some time, the actress gave birth to her two children, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson before her wedding to the retired NFL player in 2014 in Montecito, California. After their wedding, they also welcomed one more daughter, Birdie into the world, and the news was announced on Instagram.

Ileana D’Cruz

Another actress who has joined the league of actresses who have got pregnant out of wedlock is Ileana D’Cruz. The Indian-born Portuguese actress recently opened up about her pregnancy when she announced the birth of her son in August 2023. The actress got married to Michael Dolan in May 2023 and immediately after some months, she broke the news of her son’s arrival.

Natalie Portman

The popular Israeli-American actress got pregnant before her wedding to French dancer Benjamin MMillepied. The couple met on the set of Black Swan and immediately got involved in a romantic relationship in 2009. The affair between both the stars was defined as a Whirlwind by many people. The couple welcomed a son named Aleph in the year 2011, before getting married in the year 2012 in a Jewish ceremony. The couple also welcomed a daughter named Amalia a few years after their wedding. However, as of 2024, the couple has been officially divorced.

Rhea Durham

The popular fashion model who has appeared on the covers of several famous magazines such as French Vogue and Marie Claire has four children in total with her husband Mark Wahlberg. Out of these, three children were born to the couple before their wedding in 2009. During their wedding in Beverly Hills, California, Elle was 5 years old, Michael was 3 years old and Brendan was 10 months old. They also welcomed their fourth kid, Grace after a few years.

Isla Fisher

Another actress who got pregnant before her wedding was the popular Australian actress, Isla Fisher who got married to Sacha Baron Cohen in the year 2010. However, before their marriage, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Olive into this world, who was born in 2007. They also gave birth to two more children after their wedding, Elula in 2011 and Montgomery in 2015. However, the couple announced their separation in 2024.

Jennifer Meyer

The successful American jewellery designer, Jennifer Meyer got married to actor Tobey Maguire in the year 2007 after getting engaged to each other in 2006. Meyer and Tobey met each other while he was filming Seabiscuit at Universal Studios. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart in 2006 before their actual marriage. After their wedding, they also announced the birth of their second child in 2009. However, the couple announced their separation in 2016.

Neha Dhupia

The Bollywood actress who won the title of Femina Miss India in the year 2002, shocked everyone with her enclosed wedding at a Gurudwara in 2018. The actress got married to Angad Bedi, son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and immediately gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in the same year. The actress has recently revealed that she was pregnant before her wedding and her parents gave her 72 hours to fix all the things. After her marriage, the couple also welcomed a boy named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi in 2021.

Alia Bhatt

Another Bollywood actress who made waves with her pregnancy news just months after her wedding is Alia Bhatt. The British actress of Indian descent got married to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 after revealing that they had been dating each other since the year 2018 when they were filming Brahmāstra. However, just after her marriage, the actress revealed that she and Ranbir were expecting their first child and ultimately gave birth to her daughter, Raha in 2022.

Amy Jackson

The British actress who is well-known for working in Indian films has made headlines because of her personal life. The actress welcomed her son in the year 2019 before getting married to her fiance George Panayiotou. The couple began dating each other in 2015 and ultimately got engaged in 2019 in Zambia. However, after some time they decided to go their separate ways. As of now, Amy Jackson is dating English actor Ed Westwick.

Gabriella Demetriades

A renowned model and designer, Gabriella Demetriades is also a longtime girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. After getting separated from Mehr Jesia in 2019, the popular actor started dating Gabriella Demetriades who embraced her motherhood in the same year. She welcomed a son named Arik Rampal in July 2019 and a second child of the couple was born in 2023. As of now, the couple has not exchanged vows with each other.

Lisa Haydon

The Indian actress who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film, Aisha struck everyone when there were rumors that she was pregnant before her marriage. The actress and model got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016 and after some time she announced the arrival of her first child, a son in 2017. The couple also has two more children together out of which a son was born in 2020 and a daughter was born in 2021.

Swara Bhaskar

The Indian actress who is popular for her supporting work in mainstream films caught the attention when she announced her pregnancy just months after her marriage. The popular actress got married to activist Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 and immediately after some months, she welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa into this world in September 2023.

Salma Hayek

The Mexican-American actress who is also a film producer welcomed her baby into this world before getting married. The actress got engaged to French billionaire and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault in the year 2007 and along with this also announced her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma in 2007 and got married in 2009 on Valentine’s Day.

Amy Adams

Another American actress who gave birth to her child before actually getting married is Amy Adams who is known for her comedic and dramatic roles. Adams, who began her career in dinner theatre as a dancer, met Darren Le Gallo in 2001. They became engaged in the year 2008 and their daughter Aviana was born in 2010 before their marriage. However, in 2015 the couple ultimately got married in a private ceremony in California.

Snooki

The American television personality whose real name is Nicole Elizabeth LaValle announced her engagement to Jionni LaValle in the year 2012. Soon after getting engaged the couple welcomed their first child in the same year. Then in 2014, the couple announced the birth of their second child and ultimately got married in the same year. After their marriage, the third child of the couple was born in the year 2019.

Scarlett Johansson

The popular American actress who has been featured multiple times on the Forbes Celebrity 100 List, began dating Frenchman Romain Dauriac in the year 2012. In the next year, the couple announced their engagement and in 2014 they broke the news of their daughter’s arrival before their wedding. In the same year, the couple got married in Philipsburg, Montana but ultimately got separated in 2017.

Anoushka Shankar

The British-American sitar player who is of Indian descent is also a well-known writer and actor. She conceived her first child while she was dating British filmmaker Joe Wright. The couple welcomed their child into this world in 2010 and decided to get married the following year.