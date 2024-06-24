20+ Celebrities Kids Who Are All Grown Up, Then and Now

Here is a complete breakdown of the nepo babies and the Hollywood favorites who are now all grown up. Some of them stayed away from the limelight until the time was right, and some shined through the spotlight.

Find out what they are doing now and how much their families contributed to the careers and success of celebrity children who are now grown up.

Hailie Jade Scott

Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of Detroit rapper Eminem, is all grown up. She has married her long-time partner, Evan McClintock.

Eminem, known for his Slim Shady persona, has credited his success to Hailie, stating she gave him purpose and drive.

Hailie, 28, graduated from Michigan State University and is now a social media personality with a podcast, Just a Little Shady.

Eminem and Hailie’s mother, Kimberly Scott, had a tumultuous relationship, but Eminem strove to be a better parent. The wedding was held at Greencrest Manor with close friends and family. Eminem, proud of Hailie’s achievements, attended and danced with her.

Leni Klum

Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, embody the phrase “like mother, like daughter.”

Born in May 2004, Leni followed her supermodel mom into the modeling industry, debuting alongside Heidi for Vogue Germany in 2021. Heidi expressed pride in Leni’s independence and strong sense of self.

Raised in Los Angeles, Leni moved to New York City for her modeling career and college studies in interior design. She has appeared in campaigns for Dior Beauty and Fila and graced several magazine covers. Leni, aware of her “nepo baby” label, emphasizes her hard work and dedication to her career.

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has been in the spotlight since birth. Born in 1999, just before his parents’ star-studded wedding, he initially aimed to follow in his father’s soccer footsteps but was cut from Arsenal’s youth academy.

This led him to explore various careers, including modeling, photography, and cooking.

Brooklyn has graced magazine covers, attended fashion events, and released a photography book. Despite his famous parents, David and Victoria emphasized hard work and humility. Married to Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn plans to have a large family. Now 25, he continues to carve his unique path in the entertainment industry.

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon balances her successful career with being a devoted mother to her three children. Her eldest, Ava Phillippe, 24, shares a close bond with her mother and often attends events with her. Inspired by her mother’s fashion sense and beauty, Ava has ventured into modeling. They frequently post pictures together, showcasing their strong relationship.

Deacon Phillippe

Deacon Phillippe, 20, is following in his parents’ footsteps in the entertainment industry. He has already made a name for himself as a music producer, with his debut single “Long Run” released in 2020. Deacon has also tried acting, debuting in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” He shares a close relationship with his sister Ava, who has expressed her pride in his achievements. Deacon is currently attending New York University and continues to work on his music career, recently releasing his debut album “A New Earth.”

Witherspoon often emphasizes that her children are her top priority and the greatest part of her life. Despite her busy career, she remains dedicated to supporting Ava and Deacon in their pursuits while maintaining a strong family bond.

5. Frances Bean Cobain

When Kurt Cobain passed away in 1994, he left behind his two-year-old daughter, Frances Bean Cobain. Now 31, Frances resembles her father and shares his musical talents, often showcasing her vocals and guitar skills on social media. But, she is primarily known as a visual artist and model.

Despite her talents, she isn’t a fan of Nirvana, preferring other bands like Oasis.

Frances acknowledges her resemblance to Kurt, noting that his former bandmates often feel they’re seeing a ghost.

She has also pursued modeling, working with Harper’s Bazaar and Marc Jacobs, though she plans to step back from it, finding it outside her comfort zone.

The Jolie-Pitt children are all grown up. Here are a few facts about what they’re up to these days:

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Maddox, 22, studied biochemistry at Seoul’s Yonsei University and worked on Angelina Jolie’s film “Without Blood.” A licensed pilot, he is also fluent in Russian, French, and German. He started early in the entertainment industry, credited as an executive producer on Angelina’s film “First They Killed My Father” at just 15.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara attends Spelman College and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest sorority for Black women. Known for her academic dedication and leadership qualities, Zahara has made her parents proud. She remains involved in various social causes and community service activities, reflecting her compassionate and driven nature.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh, passionate about dancing, frequently impresses with her skills, which her father, Brad Pitt, praises as “beautiful.” She is considering moving in with Brad upon turning 18. Shiloh uses the last name “Jolie” on social media and has become known for her vibrant and expressive dance performances.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne, inspired by her mother, is involved in theater and helped produce Broadway’s “The Outsiders.” Angelina describes her as supportive and creative. Vivienne assisted with production and learned from the creative team, showcasing her dedication and interest in the performing arts.

Pax Jolie-Pitt

Pax worked on “Without Blood,” assisting the director department with behind-the-scenes footage. Despite his professional endeavors, he has a strained relationship with Brad Pitt, allegedly expressing strong feelings on social media. Pax’s contributions to filmmaking highlight his talent and commitment to the entertainment industry.

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin is all grown up and has a daughter now. The Irwin family shared a heartwarming photo to celebrate Terri Irwin joining Instagram. Bindi Irwin, 25, posted the picture featuring her family in matching khaki outfits. Terri, 55, looks stunning alongside her son Robert, 19, and Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell.

The highlight is two-year-old Grace Warrior, looking adventurous as always.

Terri thanked Bindi for helping her with Instagram, where her first post is a nostalgic photo with Steve Irwin. Bindi expressed her gratitude for her daughter, Grace, especially during her battle with endometriosis, and admires her mother’s role as a grandmother. On Terri’s birthday, Bindi praised her mom’s extraordinary qualities.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, is Hollywood royalty yet less ubiquitous on-screen than her peers.

She made “Fifty Shades of Grey” her breakout role, similar to Kristen Stewart’s impact in “Twilight.” Despite her famous lineage, Johnson strives to carve her own path rather than coasting on her family name.

Raised in Colorado and Los Angeles, her childhood involved moving between her parents’ homes and dealing with media scrutiny.

She faced difficulties fitting in, frequently changing schools, and confronting false rumors. Nonetheless, Johnson has transformed into a stunning and determined actress with her recent mega project, Madame Web, in which she is the main lead.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, grew up between London and Los Angeles, moving to LA after her parents’ split when she was five. Despite being their only child, she has four half-siblings on her father’s side, with whom she is very close. Her father, Phil, rose to fame with Genesis and as a solo artist, while her mother, Jill, opened an antique store in LA.

Lily’s relationship with her father was strained due to his frequent absences, as she detailed in her memoir, ‘Unfiltered.’

She chose acting over music to avoid comparisons with her father, gaining fame through roles like ‘Emily in Paris.’

Even in the face of challenges, Lily maintains a strong bond with both parents, often sharing tributes on social media. She celebrated her father’s final Genesis tour show and spent quality time with her mother, cherishing their close relationship.

Meadow Walker

Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of ‘Fast & Furious’ star Paul Walker, was 15 when her father died in a car crash in 2013.

She modeled for Proenza Schouler’s autumn/winter 2021 collection. Inheriting her father’s $25 million fortune, Meadow faced a guardianship battle with her grandmother, which she won, staying with her mother. Close to her father’s co-stars like Vin Diesel, Meadow is also friends with model Kaia Gerber.

In 2015, she founded the Paul Walker Foundation to support marine biology scholarships, continuing her father’s legacy in ocean conservation.

11. Lilly-Rose Depp

Lilly-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has grown into a successful model and actress, known for her work with Chanel and roles in films like “The King.” Her recent transformation showcases a more sophisticated style and mature public persona.

Despite her busy career, she remains close to her parents, often supporting her mother and drawing inspiration from her.

Johnny Depp has expressed pride in her accomplishments, and Lilly-Rose strives to create her own identity while honoring her parents’ legacies. Her journey reflects her resilience and ambition in the entertainment industry.

Sasha Obama

Sasha Obama, Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughter, celebrated her 23rd birthday with a sweet Instagram post from her mother. Sasha recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology, with her family cheering her on. Michelle and Barack have been supportive of their daughters’ dating lives, emphasizing independence and self-respect.

Malia Obama

Malia, Sasha’s older sister, graduated from Harvard in 2021 and has pursued a career in writing and filmmaking. Although they grew up in the public eye, the Obamas have prioritized their daughters’ privacy and personal development.

Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford’s children, Presley and Kaia Gerber, are all grown up. The famous couple, married since 1998, have raised their kids with an open-minded approach.

Crawford, often playing the “bad cop” in parenting, emphasized self-confidence and adaptability, while Gerber provided support.

Presley, 24, not only models but also advocates for mental health, sharing his journey to inspire others.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia, 22, started her modeling career young and is now venturing into acting, with her mom proudly supporting her. Both siblings are actively involved in charitable work, carrying on their parents’ legacy of giving back. Kaia’s relationship with Austin Butler adds a touch of celebrity to their compassionate endeavors, reflecting their commitment to making a difference.

Trey Smith

Will and Jada’s Smith children rose to stardom at an early age. But Will has another less famous child who is also all grown up now.

Trey Smith born in 1992, initially faced estrangement from his father after Smith’s divorce from Sheree Zampino. However, their relationship has since evolved positively, with Smith openly expressing his love and pride for Trey, especially as they rebuilt their bond over the years. Trey, now 31, has found his own path as a DJ and musician, carving out a niche in the entertainment industry beyond his father’s shadow.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, born in 1998, emerged as a multifaceted talent, following his father’s footsteps into acting and music. Despite facing public scrutiny and negative attention, particularly after the box office disappointment of “After Earth,” Jaden has persevered, earning acclaim for his performances and music endeavors. His father, while acknowledging past mistakes, continues to support Jaden’s creative journey, celebrating his achievements and encouraging his growth.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith, born in 2000, captivated audiences with her early success as a singer and actress. From her viral hit “Whip My Hair” to her introspective music releases and candid discussions on topics like polyamory on “Red Table Talk,” Willow has showcased her authenticity and creativity. Smith, deeply moved by his daughter’s courage and artistic expression, has embraced a more empathetic and understanding approach to parenting, prioritizing his children’s well-being and autonomy.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, born in April 1998, lost her father at 11. She spoke emotionally at his 2009 funeral, praising him as the best father.

Paris, now 25, pursued music, echoing her father’s legacy. Her brother, Prince, sees their dad’s qualities in her. As a teen, she reunited with her mom, Debbie Rowe.

Paris emerged as a multi-talented artist, modeling, acting, and making music.

Despite struggles with mental health, including PTSD and suicide attempts, Paris is resilient. An animal lover and activist, she champions causes close to her heart, aiming to leave a lasting impact beyond her famous name.

Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple, now 20, was born in London in 2004.

She has a passion for music, inheriting her father’s talent. Apple co-wrote a song on Coldplay’s album and recently returned home from college in Los Angeles, where her mom welcomed her with open arms. As for Moses, he’s 18, born in New York City in 2006. Like his sister, he’s musically inclined, currently focusing on guitar. Moses also appeared with his dad at a charity event. Both Apple and Moses have grown up into talented young adults, carrying on their parents’ artistic legacy.

Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and his daughter, Ireland, have had their share of ups and downs over the years. She has grown up to be a strong woman, but her life was made a public spectacle as a child.

One notable low point was when a contentious voicemail surfaced in 2007, where Alec criticized Ireland harshly. However, Ireland later defended her father, acknowledging his mistakes but also highlighting his efforts to change and be a better parent. Despite occasional public incidents and criticisms, they’ve found ways to joke about past troubles and support each other.

Their relationship has evolved, demonstrating resilience and the ability to navigate challenges while still maintaining their bond as father and daughter.

Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, faced tragedy, losing her father and sister in 2020. Despite this, she’s excelled as a college student at USC and a model, signing with IMG in 2021. Natalia honors her father’s legacy, incorporating his memory into significant life moments.

Balancing her studies and modeling career, she finds support from her family and friends. Natalia’s journey includes red-carpet appearances and internships, notably with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment.

Her close bond with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, remains a source of strength. Natalia’s resilience and determination shine as she navigates life while cherishing her father’s memory.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, makes her acting debut as Jo March in the BBC’s adaptation of “Little Women.”

Feeling connected to her character since childhood, she draws strength from Jo’s resilience during filming. Although she feels the weight of portraying such a beloved character, Hawke embraces the role with support from her family. Her parents, especially Ethan Hawke, have offered advice throughout.

The adaptation, also starring Angela Lansbury, airs around Christmas in the UK and later in the US.

Hawke’s performance in this iconic role marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning acting career.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has practically grown up on screen. But she is way past her reality TV days and has evolved into a stunning woman and supermodel.

Kendall, 28, shared her thoughts on motherhood in a Vogue interview, reflecting on how she once expected to have kids by 27.

Enjoying her “kidless freedom,” Kendall, the only one of her sisters without children, emphasized her boundaries and youthful spirit.

On “The Kardashians,” she expressed her desire for up to three kids but affirmed that it would happen when the time felt right.

Kendall also revealed plans to leave Los Angeles when she starts her family, valuing her current freedom to travel spontaneously.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has grown up significantly since her early days on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She is now a huge business tycoon and a self-made billionaire.

Starting as a pre-teen experimenting with makeup, she has evolved into a successful entrepreneur and media personality.

Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics, which gained immense popularity with her Lip Kits, marking her as a significant player in the beauty industry.

She has also embraced her role as a mother to her daughter, Stormi, balancing her personal life with her professional endeavors.

Over the years, Kylie has navigated family dynamics, media scrutiny, and business ventures, emerging as a confident and influential figure.

Miley Cyrus And Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and her younger sister, Noah, have experienced the ups and downs typical of sibling relationships. While Miley gained fame on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” Noah struggled with living in her sister’s shadow, as she revealed during an Instagram Live in 2020. Despite this, Noah pursued her own path in music and acting.

Over the years, both sisters have supported each other through personal and professional challenges, including Miley’s high-profile relationships and Noah’s candid discussions about her difficulties.

Their bond remains strong as they navigate their respective careers and personal lives. Both women have grown up to become strong and authentic characters who are not afraid of being themselves in front of the public.

Scarlet, Sophia and Sistine Stallone

Sylvester Stallone’s daughters are all grown up. Here is everything that they have achieved so far:

Sistine Stallone

Sistine has emerged as a talented actress and model. She starred in “Midnight In The Switchgrass” and the horror film “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

Beyond acting, Sistine has modeled for Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in major fashion magazines. Guided by her mother, Jennifer Flavin, she has successfully navigated the modeling world, turning her childhood dreams into reality.

Sophia Stallone

Sophia balances modeling, TV appearances, and entrepreneurship. She has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and judged on “Project Runway.” Inspired by Kylie Jenner, Sophia is launching her own makeup line. A prominent social media influencer, she also co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with Sistine, discussing lifestyle topics.

Scarlet Stallone

Scarlet debuted on screen at eight and appeared in “Reach Me.” Although she has stepped back from acting, she occasionally models with her sisters. Scarlet is active on social media, sharing travel experiences and family moments. She focuses on her personal interests, building a strong online presence.

Rummer, Scout and Tallulah Willis

Demi Moore’s Daughters are all grown up and shining through. Here’s a complete breakdown of what each one is up to these days:

Rumer Willis

Rumer Glenn Willis, born on August 16, 1988, emerged from her parents’ shadow to become a versatile entertainer. Overcoming teenage insecurities, she found success in acting and dancing. Winning “Dancing with the Stars” showcased her talent and resilience.

Now, as a mother, she balances her career with motherhood, embracing the joys and challenges of raising her daughter Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Scout Willis

Scout LaRue Willis, born on July 20, 1991, embodies fearlessness in her artistic pursuits. From challenging societal norms to releasing music, she fearlessly expresses her creativity. Despite past controversies, she has matured into a confident artist and musician, releasing her debut album in 2022.

Scout remains a supportive daughter, standing by her father, Bruce Willis, during his health struggles and sharing her journey with fans through heartfelt social media posts.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Belle Willis, born on February 3, 1994, has demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming personal challenges.

From battling substance abuse and an eating disorder to finding her voice in art and fashion, Tallulah has embraced her journey with courage.

Her openness about her struggles has inspired many, while her artistic endeavors, including her clothing line, reflect her creative spirit.

Tallulah continues to evolve, focusing on her well-being and artistic growth while maintaining a strong bond with her family.

Zelda Williams

Zelda Williams, born on July 31, 1989, inherited her father Robin Williams’ comedic and acting talents.

Despite initially not foreseeing herself following in his footsteps, Zelda pursued a career in Hollywood, working as an actor and director.

Her directorial debut, “Lisa Frankenstein,” released in February 2024, marks a significant milestone in her career.

Growing up surrounded by her father’s work, Zelda found inspiration in the industry from a young age.

Despite facing personal challenges, including her father’s tragic death in 2014, Zelda has emerged as a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, using her platform to spread positivity and support.

Nico Parker

Nico Parker is all grown up and seriously pursuing her acting career.

The daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker initially found film sets dull but was captivated by acting after auditioning for Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” at age 11.

Now, at 19, she’s gaining recognition for her role in “Suncoast” and gearing up for “How to Train Your Dragon.” Despite her early skepticism about Hollywood, she embraces her industry connections, cherishing friendships with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

She admires Laura Linney’s talent in “Suncoast” and reflects fondly on her Sundance breakthrough award, a surprise revealed by her father and brother over FaceTime.

Adjusting to blockbuster sets, she finds solace in chocolate-filled greenrooms and dreams of meeting Greta Gerwig again.

Corrine and Anelise Foxx

Jamie Foxx, the proud father of two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, has openly shared his experiences of fatherhood.

Corinne Foxx

Corinne, born in 1994, has followed in her father’s footsteps in pursuing artistic ventures.

She appeared in movies like “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and TV shows like “Beat Shazam,” which she co-hosts with her dad.

She’s also performed behind the scenes as executive producing the Netflix comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

Anelise Foxx

Anelise, born in 2009, is Foxx’s younger daughter, whom he shares with his ex Kristin Grannis. Foxx has expressed immense pride in his daughters’ accomplishments and cherishes their relationship deeply.

Julian Stern

Julian Murray Stern, Lisa Kudrow’s son, has significantly impacted her life, and motherhood has brought her new emotional depths and challenges.

He has spent most of his life outside the limelight but has grown up to be a remarkable man.

While Kudrow’s pregnancy influenced her role in “Friends,” Stern’s childhood experiences on set have left lasting impressions.

Despite his initial disinterest in his mother’s iconic role, Stern has since pursued his own ventures, including graduating from film school and directing a short animation.

Kudrow, proud of her son’s intellect and creativity, continues to support his endeavors while reflecting on the joys and complexities of parenthood. Their relationship highlights a balance between independence and maternal guidance in navigating life’s journeys.

Dwayne Johnson Children

Dwayne Johnson Have three children, let’s have a look at them below

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” proudly embraces fatherhood with his three daughters: Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana.

Simone Johnson

Simone, his eldest, shares his passion for wrestling, making her WWE debut in 2022.

Johnson supports her journey, emphasizing her desire to carve her own path.

Jasmine Johnson

Jasmine, his first daughter with wife Lauren Hashian, enjoys father-daughter activities, like movie nights and spa days.

Tiana Johnson

Tiana, their youngest, brings out Johnson’s nurturing side. He celebrates her milestones, from teaching self-love to hosting princess-themed parties.

Johnson’s dedication to his daughters reflects his commitment to fostering their growth and happiness amidst his busy career. No wonder they have grown up to be such confident women.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd has certainly come a long way since her days as a child supporting her mother, Carrie Fisher. Now 29, she’s embraced adulthood while navigating the joys and challenges of motherhood herself.

From her roles in popular TV shows like “Scream Queens” and “American Horror Story” to her journey as a mother to her one-year-old son, Kingston, Lourd has shown resilience and maturity. While reflecting on her upbringing alongside her Hollywood legend mother, Lourd is carving her own path, learning from her experiences, and embracing the responsibilities and joys of adulthood and parenthood.

Sadie and Sunny Sandler

Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, accompanied their father and mother, Jackie Sandler, to the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix movie, Spaceman.

The girls, now 17 and 15, respectively, exuded maturity and confidence as they attended the event, demonstrating their transition into young adulthood. Their active involvement in the movie industry, including Sadie’s appearance in Spaceman, reflects their growing independence and interest in their father’s work.

Despite their young age, Sadie and Sunny have already accumulated valuable experiences in the entertainment world.

The Sandler family’s presence at the premiere not only highlighted Adam’s latest project but also soft-launched the young teenage girls.

Harley Quin Smith

Harley Quinn Smith is all grown up and is making a lucrative career in action on her own.

Quin plays Mallory Higgins on Freeform’s “Cruel Summer,” discussed her experience filming the show and the enthusiastic fan reactions.

She finds the evolving storyline and fan theories fascinating, though it was challenging not knowing the plot’s direction until just before filming.

Smith loves playing Mallory, a confident, straightforward character, and enjoyed embodying different looks from the ’90s over the show’s three-year span.

Passionate about acting, Smith also dreams of playing Courtney Love in a biopic, relating to Love’s overshadowed accomplishments due to famous associations, a sentiment Smith understands from living in her father, Kevin Smith’s shadow.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid, star of “My Adventures with Superman,” opened up to PEOPLE about his unique upbringing with parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. Spending much of his childhood on film sets, Jack didn’t realize until later how extraordinary it was to have two actor parents.

He attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, a high school with notable alumni, before studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Jack’s acting career began with “The Hunger Games” and has since flourished with roles in “The Boys,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and now as Clark Kent in “My Adventures with Superman.”

Despite their fame, his parents took a hands-off approach to his career.

Maude Apatow

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, married since 1997, have two daughters, Maude, 26, and Iris, 21, both of whom have followed their parents into the entertainment industry.

Maude, born December 15, 1997, is best known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria and has also starred in The King of Staten Island and Little Shop of Horrors.

She began acting in her father’s films as a child and has addressed her “nepotism baby” label, expressing gratitude for her opportunities while aiming to prove her talents independently.

Iris Apatow

Iris, born October 12, 2002, studied film at USC and has appeared in her father’s movies and the series Love. She starred in The Bubble alongside her mother and is known for her close friendship with Olivia Rodrigo, with whom she shares a living space and matching tattoos.

Iris is also dating Ryder Robinson, the son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson. Both daughters have maintained a close relationship with their parents, often attending events and working on projects together.

Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet is all grown up and embodies a woman who picks her own land.

She has distinct tattoos reflect significant moments of her life, like dice for taking risks and “Boop,” a shared tattoo with co-star Kaley Cuoco from “The Flight Attendant,” symbolizing their close bond.

Their friendship, pivotal both on- and off-screen, deepened during personal challenges, with Mamet providing strong support.

Known for her nurturing nature, Mamet often plays the loyal friend in her roles. Influenced by her parents, she pursued acting passionately and now has upcoming projects, including a cookbook and personal essays, blending her love for storytelling and genuine connection.

Spencer Grammer

Spencer Grammer, daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, has established her own successful acting career. Kelsey Grammer is best known for his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier”.

Spencer, now all grown up, has made her mark with notable roles, including voicing Summer on “Rick and Morty”, starring in the ABC series “Greek,” and appearing in various TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI.”

Despite her father’s fame, Spencer has carved out her own path in the entertainment industry.

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood, has made his own name in Hollywood. Initially using his mother’s surname and working various jobs, Scott aimed to succeed independently. He gained prominence with a lead role in”The Longest Ride”(2015) and appeared in films like “Suicide Squad” and “The Fast and Furious 8”. He also featured in his father’s films, “Invictus” and “Gran Torino”.

Despite Clint’s tough love, Scott finds him a major inspiration and is interested in directing. Beyond acting, Scott enjoys dogs and surfing, reflecting his Californian upbringing.

Ethan Peck

Ethan Peck is all grown up and ready to take on the world. His recent venture is the ginormous project with Star Trek. He is starting as Spock in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The grandson of Gregory Peck, he stars in Ferragamo’s film “Coming Home to Hollywood”. Born to actor Stephen Peck and artist Francine Matarazzo, he began acting at nine.

A Tisch School of the Arts graduate, he has roles in “Gossip Girl” and “Madam Secretary”. Known for his minimal style, he typically wears denim and black T-shirts. Peck recalls meeting Roger Moore and witnessing excess at private schools while growing up in Hollywood.

John David Washington

Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta have four children: John David, Katia, and twins Malcolm and Olivia.

All have pursued careers in entertainment. Denzel, who married Pauletta in 1983, credits her for their children’s good upbringing.

John David, born in 1984, initially pursued professional football before turning to acting, with roles in “Ballers”, “Tenet”, and “BlacKkKlansman”, earning a Golden Globe nomination. He often speaks about his parents’ influence, particularly admiring his father’s career and work ethic.

Denzel emphasizes leading a normal life outside the spotlight and teaches his children to handle obstacles with resilience.

Zoe Kazan

Zoe Kazan has established herself as a promising actress. She comes from an influential family background.

During the winter TCA panel for her HBO series “The Plot Against America,” Zoe Kazan addressed her grandfather Elia Kazan’s testimony to the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952.

Despite her reluctance, Kazan discussed her family’s history, emphasizing its impact on the country. She reflected on her grandfather’s adaptation of “East of Eden,” focusing on the Hebrew word “timshel” and its meaning of choice.

She chose not to delve deeply into her family’s political past but pondered on the immigrant experience and personal choices.

Kazan concluded by expressing the profound experience of working on the series.

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley, emerging as a notable talent, garnered attention at Cannes 2022 with her role in Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon.”

Coming from a lineage of notable parents, she’s carving her own path in the industry.

Noteworthy moments include her ballet training showcased in “Fosse/Verdon” and her successful modeling career, notably with Chanel.

Her breakthrough came with the Spike Jonze-directed Kenzo World perfume ad. Qualley also appeared in Soko’s “Sweet Sounds of Ignorance” video alongside her sister Rainey. Her film credits include roles alongside Ryan Gosling, Kristen Stewart, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In Netflix’s “Maid,” she delivered a powerful performance alongside her mother, Andy MacDowell, earning her a Golden Globes nomination.