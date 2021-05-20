Kobe Bryant- Another Legend in the Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant, the sensational NBA American basketball player, is known for his exceptional skills and loving personality. Millions of people adore him. Unfortunately, he passed away suddenly in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Despite not being among us today, the deceased basketball legend has made quite a few headlines recently. Moreover, you can find out all about the latest news regarding him down below.

Kobe Bryant’s official induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15th has been one of the year’s biggest news for all sports fanatics. He was elected into the Hall’s Class of 2020 last year, only a few months after his death. The ceremony was to take place in 2020 itself, but due to the coronavirus, it was delayed.

In the ceremony that took place on Saturday, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, officially received the award. Everybody was moved to tears by her heartfelt speech, and his absence was felt by all those present there. She talked about how proud he would’ve been upon receiving this honor and about how special he was- he was more than just a great player. He was a great human. Vanessa was also joined on stage by Kobe’s best friend, Michael Jordan, another basketball legend. He, too, delivered an emotional speech that revived the memories of Kobe in our hearts.

Apart from Kobe, nine other players were also inducted as part of the 2020 class into the Hall of Fame, including Tim Duncan, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, and Kevin Garnett. In his speech, Duncan reminisced about playing with Bryant and talked about how he helped him become the player today. Apart from him, Garnett and Tomjanovich also praised Bryant’s exceptional basketball skills.

Kobe Bryant, a legendary basketball player and 18-time NBA All-Star who also won five championships, has finally become an official Hall of Famer. Honestly, nobody deserved it more than this multi-talented star that captured the hearts of millions of people across the globe.

Kobe Bryant’s last texts with Michael Jordan

Another topic circulating the internet a lot is Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan’s last texts. Jordan recently revealed these. Everybody knew that Bryant and Jordan were close, but nobody knew exactly how close they were until they revealed their last texts to each other.

In their last encounter, Kobe had texted Jordan telling him that the tequila he had sent him was amazing. Jordan had replied by saying, “thank you, my brother.” Then, Kobe asked about how Jordan’s family was and vice versa. He also talked about how passionate he was about coaching Gigi, his seven-year-old daughter, who also died along with him in the crash. Their last text included Kobe telling Jordan that his team was beating the opponents by 45-8.

The relationship between Jordan and Kobe was like that of brothers. In fact, he also gave a speech at Kobe’s memorial service. In the speech, Jordan said that he had lost a part of himself after losing Kobe. However, the two of them were the tightest of buddies, and they were exactly like each other, both super competitive and always yearning to fix even the most minor faults in themselves.

Conclusion-

Kobe Bryant was a special human being who deserved to be included in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a legend that put all his effort into basketball and became one of history’s top players. Besides being a great player, he was also an amazing human being who was humble, kind, and generous.