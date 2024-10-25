Do Yankees Have More Stat Power Than Dodgers?

The first of the seven playoffs between the National League (NL) champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League (AL) champion New York Yankees will begin on Friday.

Played between October 24 and November 2, it is a best-of-seven matches played at Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles) and Yankee Stadium (New York).

The inaugural encounter is played at Dodger Stadium and it match begins at 8:08 pm. It will be aired on FOX.

The Yankees and Dodgers had last met in the Fall Classic in 1981. This is the 12th clash in the World Series since its inception and the Yankees had the last laugh on eight out of 11 occasions.

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs, and 59 steals, Ohtani is a powerhouse at the plate and on the basepaths.

Freddie Freeman

Coming to Freeman, he is hitting .282 with 22 homers, 89 RBIs, and nine steals, adding steady offence.

Mookie Betts

He has 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 16 steals. He surely brings balance and speed to the lineup.

Teoscar Hernandez

Hernandez has been a reliable power as he hit 33 homers and 99 RBIs.

Jack Flaherty

Holding a 13-7 record and a 3.17 ERA, Flaherty has been reliable with 194 strikeouts and several scoreless outings.

Yankees Players

Aaron Judge

Leading MLB with 58 homers and 144 RBIs, Judge combines power with precision, hitting .322 this season.

Juan Soto

Soto is batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs, making him a consistent force in the lineup.

Jazz Chisholm

With 24 homers, 73 RBIs, and 40 steals, Chisholm adds speed and versatility.

Gleyber Torres

Torres has 15 homers and 63 RBIs with a steady .257 average.

Gerrit Cole

With an 8-5 record, he often goes deep into games and brings stability to the Yankees’ rotation.

Also, Watch Out For

(Yankees) Anthony Rizzo

(Yankees) Anthony Rizzo returned strong in the ALCS, hitting .429 after missing the previous series with fractured fingers, bringing experience to the Yankees’ lineup.

(Yankees) Shortstop Anthony Volpe

(Yankees) Shortstop Anthony Volpe showed improved patience with a .459 on-base percentage, turning the order over and creating RBI chances for the top hitters.

(Dodgers) Tommy Edman

(Dodgers) Tommy Edman earned NLCS MVP honor with a .407 batting average and critical hits, filling in for Miguel Rojas at shortstop.