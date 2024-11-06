43 Items And Practices Banned In NFL

In the NFL, there are many things players need to watch out for, as using banned items or substances can seriously impact their careers. The list is long, but here we have highlighted 43 of the most common reasons that have gotten players into trouble. Some of these rules even apply to spectators in the stadium.

1. Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)

In the 1987 season, the National Football League (NFL) started testing players for steroid use for the first time. Two years later, in 1989, the league began suspending players caught using banned substances. Since then, performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and anabolic steroids have been strictly prohibited.

Between 2001 and 2002, there were at least 258 PED violations in the NFL.

2. Diuretics & masking agents

Diuretics are banned by most games because they help the players to cheat the doping tests. The diuretics cause rapid weight loss and can also act like masking agents by hiding the effect of other prohibited items. Back in 2008, 6 NFL players were banned for using diuretics despite the clear cut rules. They were Pat Williams and Kevin Williams of the Minnesota Vikings; Charles Grant, Deuce McAllister and Will Smith of the New Orleans Saints; and Bryan Pittman of the Houston Texans.

3. Illegal drugs

While this list is extensive, just to name a few: anabolic/androgenic steroids (like testosterone, nandrolone, and turinabol), anti-estrogenic agents (such as tamoxifen), and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) like Ostarine, stimulants (such as amphetamines, Ritalin, ephedrine) are all banned for use by NFL players.

4. Blood doping agents

Several years ago, the NFL and its players’ association made a commitment to tighten their rules in order to reduce doping incidents. As part of this effort, they banned EPO (erythropoietin) and increased the number of random drug tests. EPO is a famously known blood doping agent that artificially boosts the production of oxygen-rich red blood cells, giving players an unjust performance-enhancing advantage.

5. Stickum

Stickum and all other adhesive substances which were being used to have a better grip on the ball were banned by NFL a long time back. The decision was taken after Lester Hayes and Freddie Biletnikoff’s overuse of such materials which had a direct effect on the ball. After this decision it is famously now known as “Lester Hayes rule.”

6. Excessive jewelry or torn items.

Torn or any improper fitting equipment can potentially risk the opponents. Hence, it is banned in NFL. If the damaged jersey contains exposed hard surfaces of shoulder pads then it also falls under this category.

7. Protein and peptide hormones.

Human Growth Hormone (hGH), Animal Growth Hormones, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), Insulin Growth Factor (IGF-1), Erythropoietin (EPO), Growth Hormone Releasing Hormones (GHRH), Growth Hormone Secetagogues (GHS) are just a few examples of such banned hormones.

8. Prohibited bags.

Only clear bags are allowed in NFL. This policy was made in hopes of making the games safer and also to speed up the security processes. If anyone is found carrying a prohibited bag they will be turned away. This in turn makes the process of identifying such bags in the secondary perimeter easier.

All these detailed rules help in reducing faulty bag checks. Moreover, only 1 large clear bag is permitted per person.

9. Weapons

Due to obvious regions firearms or any other object which can be used to harm others are banned from being taken into NFL stadiums. If any spectator is found to be in possession of any such banned item they will either be escorted out or arrested. Additionally, NFL employees are barred from carrying weapons while being on league business.

10. Gene doping

Gene doping, which can be used to enhance sports performance through artificial means, has been banned. This includes the transfer of nucleic acids or genetic sequences, the use of normal or genetically modified cells, and agents that alter gene expression.

11. Chemical & physical manipulation

Under no circumstances are players allowed to tamper with a specimen. This includes offenses like substituting, diluting, or adulterating the sample. Unfortunately as many have attempted to cheat the system, the NFL has also banned practices such as sequential withdrawal, manipulation, or reinfusion of whole blood into the circulatory system.

12. Intravenous infusions

Generally, intravenous infusions are prohibited by NFL policies. However, if the infusion is medically necessary and administered under the supervision of a licensed physician (MD/DO), this rule may be considered void. Any other special cases of intravenous injections require an official Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

13. Flamethrowers

The NFL banned on-field pyrotechnics and flame effects after a fire broke out during a Titans game. The incident occurred when equipment used for pyrotechnics during the pre-game festivities caught fire just minutes before the Titans VS Colts game started.

14. Laser

Lasers can be highly distracting for players on the field, which is why the NFL has banned them inside stadiums. Years ago, an alleged fan was charged and banned from the stadium for using a laser. The Buffalo Bills players even filed complaints about the distraction.

15. Unapproved helmets.

For the safety and health of players, the NFL has banned seven helmets that were previously part of the Top-Performing group in 2020. These helmets are no longer allowed to be used in the following seasons.

16. Non-NFL-Approved Cleats

Cleats made from metal or any material that could easily chip, crack, or form a sharp edge are not allowed in the NFL. Additionally, detachable kicking toe, conical cleats with points which measure less than ⅜-inch in diameter at the tips, or with oblong ends which measure less than ¼ by ¾-inch at the end tips are banned as well.

17. Seat cushions

Seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers. If any such similar item is to be carried for medical purposes then special considerations can be made. But the security will have the final say in it.

18. Animals

For obvious reasons animals are not allowed to be taken to NFL games because they can create an uncomfortable environment for other spectators.

19. Banners or signs

Banners or signs displaying inappropriate slogans are banned in NFL stadiums. The rule will be applied if the text on the banners is offensive towards race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity. The list extends to any non-event related banners, flags, or signs. The banners must not be bigger than the size 22″ x 29″. It shouldn’t block anyone’s game view either.

20. Battery operated clothing

Spectators wearing battery-operated clothing, including socks, jackets, and other items, will be turned away as it is banned by the NFL. While some view this as an anti-terrorism measure, other fans find it frustrating. Regardless of the cold weather, fans will have to cooperate with the policy.

21. Tripods

Selfie sticks and tripods are both not allowed to be carried in the NFL stadiums. Likely because they can cause tripping accidents.

22. Specific daily use items.

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind, tripods, umbrellas, beach balls or balloons, chairs, stools, or other seating devices, footballs, frisbees, coolers, and cups are all not permissible inside the stadium. Although these items may sound harmless they can still cause trouble in certain cases. Make sure to not carry any of these because your entry can be denied otherwise.

23. Alcohol

As per NFL’s policy alcohol is strictly prohibited in team facilities and in locker rooms. This policy even applies when the players are traveling on team planes and buses. When officials noticed the policy wasn’t being fully enforced, they issued a memo clarifying that alcoholic beverages, beer included, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. This is part of the league’s effort to maintain a professional environment at all times.

24. Drones

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, drones are prohibited from flying within 5 kilometers of stadiums with a seating capacity of 30,000 or more during the NFL and MLB games. This restriction is in effect one hour before the game starts and remains until one hour after the game ends.

One known example is of a Pennsylvania man being charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game.

25. Enhancement of oxygen transfer

Artificially enhancing the uptake or delivery of oxygen is prohibited. This includes substances like perfluorochemicals, efaproxiral (RSR13), and modified hemoglobin products, such as hemoglobin-based blood substitutes and microencapsulated hemoglobin products.

26. Color rush uniforms

The NFL discontinued the Color Rush uniforms in 2018 after they failed to gain popularity. Rather than revolutionary, they were nothing more than eyesores. The current rule allows teams to wear alternate uniforms up to three times per season, with each team permitted two alternate uniform designs.

27. Air horns or aerosol cans

Aerosol cans, including items like Mace, pepper spray, hairspray, and air horns, are all banned inside NFL stadiums. Specifically air horns create unnecessary noise pollution that interferes with the game experience for other fans.

28. Motorized vehicles

Motorized vehicles like scooters, hoverboards, skateboards, and other self-propelled devices are not allowed inside NFL stadiums. However, exceptions can be made for spectators with medical conditions who rely on these devices for mobility.

29. Tinted visors

Normally tinted visors are used to protect the eyes from sun. However, these become a hassle when a medical personnel has to scan a player’s eyes for any injury. As this has to be done without removing the helmet the task becomes impossible with tinted visors. But if a player suffers from migraines or any other medical condition, a medical exception can be made for them.

30. Smart watches

NFL’s rules are highly specific and strict when it comes to in-field communication from the sidelines. Thus to bring down any discrepancies NFL banned smart watches. The Boston Red Sox were caught for using a smart watch to steal signs from the New York Yankees. Consequently, they were fined accordingly. Even using a walkie-talkie can land the coaches in trouble.

31. Facemasks of transparent material

According to the 2024 NFL rulebook, the players are strictly advised to not wear facemasks made of transparent material. Furthermore the facemasks should not be more than ⅝-inch in diameter. And should be of rounded material. Under normal conditions, tinted eye shields are banned as well. However, if enough medical proof is provided it can be allowed.

32. Tear-away jerseys

Tear-away jerseys were banned in 1979 to prevent runners from escaping tackles. This rule was put in place to ensure fairness on the field. The NFL conducts strict uniform inspections to make sure that a player’s gear doesn’t confuse the opposing team, especially when it comes to identifying the ball.

33. Logos of brands not affiliated with NFL.

The NFL players can only wear apparel which shows logos of official brand partners of the league. However, if a player is wearing a logo of a non-partner they’ll be given a chance to correct their mistake. The player can continue wearing the same apparel but the logo shouldn’t be visible.

When NFL compliance vice president Akil Coad was asked about a similar issue related to molded shoes from another company he replied, “Who are we to tell them not to wear it? Just don’t show the mark.”

34. Non-approved jersey material.

Mesh jersey made from large fishnet material is strictly prohibited in NFL. This material is more commonly known as “bullet-hole” or “port-hole” mesh. All jerseys must have a small NFL Shield logo at the middle of the yoke of the neck on the front of the garment. The jersey will not pass the uniform inspection if this isn’t the case.

All other jersey fabrics must be run through the League office prior to official commitments.

35. Projecting or uncovered hard objects

Projecting objects from either the NFL player’s uniform or shoes are not allowed. As these hard objects increase the chances of injuries in the game. These hard objects include casts, guards or braces for hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, hip, thigh, knee, and shin. These were just examples, the list is not limited to them.

36. Improper tape.

Specifically only opaque white, black or one dominant club color tape can be used on hands or arms. Any other opaque contrasting-color tape covering any part of player’s apparel is a direct violation.

Either opaque white or black tape is allowed to be used on shoes only to match the selected dominant shoe choice of the club.

37. Adhesive/Slippery substances.

Players are not allowed to wear any adhesive or slippery substances on their uniform, body, or equipment. If such substances are used, players must wear gloves with a tacky surface to ensure the substance doesn’t affect their grip on the football or cause handling issues for the players.

38. Towels with messages

Only white towels or any other representative color of the team is permitted. Yellow and red towels are banned. The players should not add any personal messages, symbols, illustrations, or names to the towels. The size should not be any more than 6 by 8 inches.

A player is allowed to carry only 1 towel. And they are not allowed to discard used towels on the field.

39. Streamers or ribbons.

Any streamers or ribbons protruding from helmets or uniforms is not allowed under any circumstances. This applies to all lengths of streamers of ribbons.

40. Tobacco products

The NFL Association expects the players to keep a very professional image. The players are banned from using any tobacco containing products in the bench area. Even use of facial make up in the bench area is discouraged.

41. Unapproved Sports Drinks or Supplements

According to the official NFL report, only energy drinks which are food and beverage products will be allowed. Any dietary or nutritional supplements are not permissible. Moreover, the allowed drinks should not contain any substance that has been banned prior. These laws came after NFL softened its laws regarding beverages.

42. Unlicensed personal devices

NFL took strict actions against 12 teams and 3 players for unauthorized use of electronic devices on sidelines during games. This is because NFL has banned staff, coaches, and on-field players from using any device which hasn’t been approved. This is to give everyone a fair chance at playing as using electronic devices can give a team an unfair advantage.

43. Celebrations

Certain inappropriate celebrations are discouraged by the NFL. Either celebrations or taunting that crosses boundaries can be viewed as an offense. Players will then be judged or fined accordingly. Several rules have been put into place to cut down on the touch down celebrations.

While many think spiking is a banned celebration, it is not the case. Because spiking is only considered to be an extreme celebration if it is projected towards the opposing team players.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about 43 items banned in NFL. Stay tuned, for more such NFL-related news.