Top 40 Most Successful NFL Coaches of All Time

Coaches in football have a huge and significant impact on their teams’ performance. They play a crucial role in planning the game, developing strategies and making important decisions- all of which influence the team’s overall success. Take a look at some of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, who played a key role in their teams’ successes and victories.

Don Shula

Don Shula, who played in the NFL as a defensive back for seven seasons, after retirement, served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins for most of his career. From 1963 to 1969, he served as head coach for the Baltimore Colts and led them to the NFL championship in 1968. From 1970 to 1995, he coached the Miami Dolphins, won two Super Bowls (VII and VIII) with them in 1972. He had a remarkable career with them, as he became the only coach in NFL history to go undefeated in 1972. For four years (1964, 1967, 1968 and 1972), he was named AP’s NFL Coach of the Year. In his coaching career, he accumulated a total of 328 wins, 156 losses and 6 ties. He was also enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a head coach in 1997.

George Halas

One of the co-founders of the American Professional Football Association, which is now known as the NFL, George Halas, was the creator of the Bears. Known as Papa Bear and Mr. Everything, George, served as player, coach and executive for the Bears for 10 years and coached the Monsters of the Midway for 40 years. In his coaching career, he accumulated a total of 318 wins, 148 losses and 31 ties. For two years (1963 and 1965), he was voted the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year, and in 1963, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a head coach.

Bill Belichick

Regarded as one of the greatest head coaches of all-time, Bill Belichick holds several coaching records. As a head coach, he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and as assistant coach with the Gaints, he won two Super Bowls. He was named thrice (2003, 2007 and 2010) as the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year. He is also referred to as a “student of the game” because of his immense knowledge of every player’s position. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 302 wins, 165 losses and 0 ties.

Andy Reid

Andy Reid is among the just five coaches who has won 100 games with two different teams (Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs) to the championship game in the NFL- the Super Bowl. He is now ranked fourth in the history for the most career wins and second for the most playoff victories. In his coaching career till now (as he is still the active coach), he accumulated a total of 259 wins, 144 losses and 1 tie.

Tom Landry

Tom Landry had a remarkable coaching career. He was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for 29 years in a row and the team had a record of 20 consecutive winning seasons. He won five NFC titles, two Super Bowls VI and XII, and 13 divisional titles. In 1966, he was named the NFL Coach of the Year, and in 1975, he earned the title of the NFC Coach of the Year. He was selected for the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019, and in 1990, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 250 wins, 162 losses and 6 ties.

Curly Lambeau

Curly Lambeau was the mastermind behind the Green Bay Packers’ success before Vince Lombardi took over. His team revolutionized the use of passing games in football. During his 29 years with the team, he won six championships. While in 1970, he was honored the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, in 1963, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 226 wins, 132 losses and 22 ties.

Marty Schottenheimer

Marty Schottenheimer served as head coach in the NFL for 21 seasons and reached 13 playoffs, losing only two. In 2004, he was named NFL Coach of the Year. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 200 wins, 126 losses and 1 tie.

Chuck Noll

Although Chuck Noll had his own way of dealing with players, as he was known for his colder personality, which wasn’t loved by everyone, his results spoke volumes. As the driving force behind the Steelers’ dynasty, with a total of 193 wins, Chuck is one of the greatest coaches the league has ever seen. He won four Super Bowls (in six years), four AFC titles and nine Central Division championships. He won seven NFL Championships, one AFL Championship, and in 1993, he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves began his coaching career in 1972 and served as a head coach for 23 seasons. Dan led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, but didn’t win any of them. In 1998, he led the Falcons to their championship debut in Super Bowl XXXIII, but was defeated by his former team, the Broncos. He became the ninth coach to win the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award multiple times, and in 2014, he was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame. Throughout his coaching career, he achieved a total of 190 wins, 165 losses and 2 ties.

Chuck Knox

As head coach, Chuck Knox led three teams- Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. He was awarded AP NFL Coach of the Year for three years- 1973, 1980 and 1984. In his coaching career, he accumulated a total of 186 wins, 147 losses and 1 tie.

Mike Tomlin

At his time, Mike Tomlin was the youngest head coach in the NFL and to win the Super Bowl. He led the Steelers to 11 playoffs, three AFC championship games and two Super Bowl appearances (winning one- Super Bowl XLIII). In his coaching career, he recorded 173 wins, 165 losses and 1 tie.

Jeff Fisher

Jeff Fisher served as a head coach for 22 seasons in the NFL. His most successful season was in 1999, where he led the Titans to the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl appearance. In his coaching career, he recorded 173 wins, 165 losses and 1 tie.

Bill Parcells

Bill Parcells accomplishments as a coach are impressive. He served as a coach for 10 seasons. Bill won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and was voted twice (1986 and 1994) as AP NFL coach of the year. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 172 wins, 130 losses and 1 tie.

Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll served as head coach from 1994 to 2023. He coached the Seahawks for 14 seasons, during which the team qualified for 10 playoffs, made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLVIII, the franchise’s first championship. In his coaching career, he recorded 170 wins, 120 losses and 1 tie.

Tom Coughlin

Tom Coughlin led the New York Giants as the head coach from 2004 to 2015, during which the team won two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI), both against the New England Patriots. In 1996, he was voted NFL Coach of the Year. Throughout his coaching career, he recorded 170 wins and 150 losses.

Mike Shanahan

Mike Shanahan served as a head coach of the Denver Broncos for 14 seasons, leading them to two consecutive Super Bowl wins (XXXII and XXXIII). Over his 20-year tenure as head coach, he recorded 170 wins and 138 losses.

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is currently the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Previously, he served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and led the team to win in Super Bowl XLV (2011). During his 17 seasons as a head coach, he achieved a total of 168 wins, 102 losses and 2 ties. Mike was among the five head coaches to lead a single franchise to eight straight playoff appearances and ranks second in all-time wins, leading the Packers.

Paul Brown

Paul Brown was co-founder and first coach of the Cleveland Browns, the team which was named after him. He also co-founded the Cincinnati Bengals. In his 25 years of coaching careers, his teams won seven league championships. In 1967, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and in 1970, he was voted AP NFL Coach of the Year. In his coaching career, he recorded 166 wins, 100 losses and 6 ties.

Mike Holmgren

Mike Holmgren was regarded as one of the best coaches of the NFL. He served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, which won Super Bowl XXXI. He was also a head coach for two other teams- the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns. In his coaching career, he recorded 161 wins and 100 losses.

John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. In his 15-year service as a head coach, he led the team to 11 winning seasons and only two losing seasons. John is the only NFL head coach to win a playoff game in six of his first seven seasons and also has the most playoff wins of any head coach. Throughout his coaching career (till now), he recorded 160 wins and 100 losses.

Sean Payton

Sean Payton is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Previously, he had served the New Orleans Saints as the head coach, leading them to their first Super Bowl win in 2009. For his effort in his profession, in 2006, he was awarded the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award. In his overall coaching career (till now), he achieved a total of 160 wins and 99 losses.

Bud Grant

Bud Grant was one of only two coaches in history to lead teams to both the CFL’s Grey Cup and the Super Bowl (the other coach being Marv Levy). As head coach, he led the Minnesota Vikings for 18 seasons and helped them reach four Super Bowl, 11 division titles, one league championship and secure three NFC championships. Previously, he served as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 10 seasons and won the Grey Cup four times. In 1994, Bud was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he recorded 158 wins, 96 losses and 5 ties.

Joe Gibbs

Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks. During his 16 seasons as head coach of the Washington Redskins, he led the team to nine playoff appearances, three Super Bowl wins and four NFC Championship titles. He earned the title of NFL Coach of the Year twice (1982 and 1983). Joe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. Over his coaching career, he accumulated a total of 154 wins and 94 losses.

Steve Owen

During his 24 seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, Steve Owen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1966). In his coaching career, he recorded 153 wins, 100 losses and 17 ties.

Bill Cowher

For 15 seasons, Bill Cowher served as a head coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and led the team to win eight division titles, one Super Bowl (XL) and two AFC Championship Games. Bill was one of only two coaches in NFL history to make the playoffs during the first six seasons (the other coach being Paul Brown). In 2020, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Over his coaching career, he achieved a total of 149 wins, 90 losses and 1 tie.

Marv Levy

Marv Levy served as a head coach in the NFL for 17 seasons. He led the Buffalo Bills to a record four consecutive Super Bowls, although they ended in defeat. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and 2021, respectively. Throughout Marv’s coaching career, he recorded a total of 143 wins and 112 losses.

Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy served for 13 seasons head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He was the first African-American head coach to win the Super Bowl (Colts won Super Bowl XLI). In his overall coaching career, he achieved a total of 139 wins and 69 losses.

John Fox

John Fox, who served as head coach, led Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII and the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII. In his coaching career, he recorded 133 wins and 123 losses.

Marvin Lewis

For 16 seasons, Marvin Lewis served as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and helped them to transform into postseason contenders. Marvin led the team to the playoffs seven times. In 2009, he was elected as Coach of the Year. In his tenure, he recorded 131 wins, 122 losses and 3 ties.

Weeb Ewbank

Weeb Ewbank led the Baltimore Colts to consecutive NFL championships (1958 and 1959). He also guided the New York Jets to victory in Super Bowl III (1969). Webb became the only coach to win a championship in both the NFL and AFL. In 1978, he earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 130 wins, 129 losses and 7 ties.

Jim Mora

Jim Mora, as head coach, was known for turning two consistently losing franchises- New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts into perennial postseason. contenders. In 1987, Jim received NFL Coach of the Year award. In his tenure, he accumulated a total of 125 wins and 106 losses.

Sid Gillman

Sid Gillman served as head coach to the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles / San Diego Chargers and Houston Oilers. In 1983, Sid was honored with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 122 wins, 99 losses and 7 ties.

Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka served as head coach for the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. As a player (1963) and later as head coach (1985), Mike became the only individual to participate in both of the Chicago Bears’ last two league championships. Throughout Mike’s coaching career, he recorded a total of 121 wins and 95 losses.

Dick Vermeil

Dick Vermeil served as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons, leading three teams- Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. Under Dick Vermeil, the Rams won their first Super Bowl (XXXIV). In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 120 wins and 109 losses.

Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden led two teams – the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach. Jon was the youngest head coach at the time to win a Super Bowl (XXXVII). In his tenure, he accumulated a total of 117 wins and 112 losses.

George Allen

As a head coach, George Allen led two teams- Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins. During his 12 years with these two teams, he never had a losing season. In 2002, George was honored with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Throughout Allen’s coaching career, he recorded a total of 116 wins and 47 losses and 5 ties.

George Seifert

George Seifert coached two teams- the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers. He had the second-highest winning percentage in NFL history, and among coaches with at least 100 wins, his winning percentage ranked fifth best in football history. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 114 wins and 62 losses.

Norv Turner

Norv Turner served as the head coach for three teams- Washington Redskins, the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers. He recorded 118 wins, which was the highest total for any NFL head with a losing record. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 114 wins, 122 losses and 1 tie.

Dennis Green

After Art Shell, Dennis Green was the second African American head coach in modern NFL history. He was the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. In his tenure, he accumulated a total of 113 wins and 94 losses.

Buddy Parker

Buddy Parker was a head coach for the Chicago Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was among the five former NFL head coaches to win multiple league championships but was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his coaching career, he achieved a total of 104 wins, 75 losses and 9 ties.