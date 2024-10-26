Do the Dodgers players have more stat power than Yankees? Is it the Reason Behind Winning?

One of the most anticipated World Series is starting off from Friday at the Dodgers stadium and baseball fans are excited to see which team emerges at the top. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the most elite teams in American baseball and they will be facing off each other for seven games during the World Series. This is not the first time that both these teams are playing against each other as there have been 11 such instances with the Yankees emerging as winners for eight of these games. Now that they are once again against each other, here are all the players from both the teams with the best players and hopefully future Hall of Famers at the top and the bench players and long time relievers at the bottom.

1. Aaron Judge, CF for the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge had to be the first player on our list as compared to the second-best player we’ll be mentioning below only because Aaron will probably be making his way to the field and making an impact on the game as compared to the best of the best, Shohei Ohtani. Moreover, Judge was also the better player during this year’s regular season.

2. Shohei Ohtani, DH for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has got to be a role model for almost all baseball players. After all, he just signed a $700 million dollar contract during the regular season, a dream for many. He is one of the best players in the history of baseball, and we don’t see him anywhere else but at the top and, hence, the second position on our list. Moreover, if he were to step into the game and pitch or field during the upcoming playoffs, he would without a doubt be the number one player on our list. Nonetheless, he is still an asset for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the person who could change everything in the game if and when needed.

3. Juan Soto, RF for the New York Yankees

Juan Soto has had an incredible year, and for a young player his age, he went wild during the regular season, showing off what an amazing set of skills he has. We are expecting a lot from him in the upcoming playoff, considering his previous history in the game. Additionally, he would have easily made it to the top of our list if this World Series had not involved such a set of great players that they might end up being the next Hall of Famers.

4. Mookie Betts, RF for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts is finally showing why he is one of the best players in the history of baseball. Betts was not playing for a while now due to his injury, and it has taken him a few games to get back into his zone after returning but he’s back and ready to play and help the Dodgers reach the championship victory.

5. Freddie Freeman, 1B for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman might have been held back before due to his ankle injury, but there is a high chance that he will return to the field this World Series and wow everyone. He is one of the best hitters in the team with a past history of an OPS over 1.00 in 16 games in 2021 with Atlanta.

6. Gerrit Cole, RHP for the New York Yankees

The 34 year old pitcher was awarded with a Cy Young Award not too long ago and he might be aiming for the World Series ring this time. He is one of the best pitchers and his Game 1 performance will predict how everything pans put for the Yankees and him this World Series.

7. Anthony Volpe, SS for New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe might be a little too young to be this high in our list but he has proved himself time and again and we are hoping to see his A game once again in the World Series. Anthony is the 15th best defender in baseball and probably also the best fielder that the Yankees have on their team. He is a great baserunner and an even better hitter. His postseason average is of .310 and he is definitely going to impact the upcoming games greatly.

8. Teoscar Hernandez, LF for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez will be hitting free agency after this season and is a key figure in the Dodgers team. He managed to hit 33 homers in the regular season and is expected to show his skills in the World Series as well.

9. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Yamamoto bagged a $325 million contract last winter and has proven, time and again, that he was worth it. This World Series is another chance for him to show why he is a great starter for the Dodgers. Moreover, if he plays his cards right, he might just be a starter for more than one game for the team.

10. Will Smith, C for the Los Angeles Dodgers

We have given Will Smith the benefit of the doubt and hope that he will perform well as a catcher this World Series because luck has not been on his side lately. He had a .275 career BABIP and a .133 BABIP this postseason, which is not that great.

11. Carlos Rodón, LHP for the New York Yankees

12. Jack Flaherty, RHP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Keeping both these players at the same place in our list is quite intentional as they both occupy a similar place in their teams. Both Rodón and Flaherty are starters who have had their fair share of ups and downs and aren’t the best starting pitchers on their teams. However, either one of them holds the potential to change the way the game will look for their teams.

13. Giancarlo Stanton, DH for the New York Yankees

This month has already shown how essential Stanton is for the Yankees lineup. He took home the ALCS MVP after blasting four home runs and driving in seven runs against the Guardians. While expecting a repeat of that performance in the World Series might be a stretch, it’s vital for the Yankees that Stanton—or whoever bats in the fourth or fifth spot—delivers when there’s a runner in scoring position.

14. Max Muncy, 3B for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy might not be a standout player for many baseball fans but he has all the qualities of being a potentially amazing player such as power, patience and instincts.

15. Gleyber Torres, 2B for the New York Yankees

Torres will also be joining the free agency league after this World Series. His season long numbers have not been looking that great but he upped his game in the second half and hopefully he will perform well in the upcoming series as well.

16. Austin Barnes, C for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Austin is a solid backup catcher always ready to step in and save the game. He has had an average of .264, 1 HR, 11 RBI and .638 OPS throughout the 2024 season.

17. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B for the New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm recently joined the Yankees in July after being traded by the Miami Marlins. However, he has not been on the top of his game recently and has a bad run in nine postseason games. Nonetheless, he holds the potential of having a big moment in the World Series and helping the Yankees win.

18. Austin Wells, C for the New York Yankees

Alex Wells’ rookie stats—.229 average, 13 home runs, and 42 RBIs in 115 games—don’t quite capture how impressive his first season truly was. Beyond the numbers, he ranked among MLB’s best pitch framers and was actually one of the 25 unluckiest hitters in the league. His current playoff slump (3-for-33) might seem concerning, but over just nine games, it’s hardly enough to judge him—though, naturally, every detail gets magnified this time of year.

19. Tommy Edman, SS for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Edman has proved himself to be an asset for the Dodgers during the playoffs and hopefully he will continue to be so. The Dodgers got Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals during the trade deadline.

20. Luke Weaver, RP for the New York Yankees

Weaver is one of the best relievers the Yankees has and he has proved himself this year. He has clearly put in a lot of time and effort to become this good as he was once an average back-end starter.

21. Gavin Lux, 2B for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin was once a top player, but recently, he has been off his game which makes him a great, solid, low-end starter at second base. There isn’t much to expect from him for the time being except that we hope he can get back to playing like he once used to.

22. Clarke Schmidt, SP for the New York Yankees

Clarke is a unique baseball player with a few tricks up his sleeve. He usually avoids the conventional fastball and cuts, slides or curves most of the time when he is on the field.

23. Walker Buehler, SP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Once an amazing player, Buehler is just not the same pitcher anymore with his fastball’s effectiveness decreasing over time. He will be a wildcard for the Dodgers this world series as he played extremely well during the National League Championship Series but his game was extremely down during the NLDS.

24. Enrique Hernandez, CF for the Los Angeles Dodgers

During the regular season, Hernandez was his usual dependable utility player. Yet, as if on cue, he’s once again outperforming his regular-season numbers in the playoffs. Despite a career 93 wRC+ (7% below the MLB average over 1,183 games), he has a remarkable 137 wRC+ in the postseason—37% above average across 81 playoff games.

25. Blake Treinen, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 36 year old baseball player can bring quite a change this World Series if he brings on his A game.

26. Clay Holmes, RP for the New York Yankees

Holmes game has been quite unpredictable, with him playing extremely well in the playoffs but not so well before that, even though he was once one of the top 10 relievers in baseball.

27. Evan Phillips, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Phillips has been a part of the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Dodgers in 2022. He has since been a regular player.

28. Luis Gil, SP for the New York Yankees

Luis Gil has had quite a baseball career by being a part of the upper minors, the big leagues and then in the injured list. Finally, this season, he stood out with a 3.50 ERA in 151⅓ IP, which is simply amazing. He will probably be starting one of the games in the World Series.

29. Michael Kopech, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers got their hands on Michael Kopech during this summer’s trade deadline, and he has never performed better on the pitch.

30. Alex Verdugo, LF for the New York Yankees

The 28-year-old outfielder, soon to hit free agency, has always shown solid hitting skills with moderate in-game power. This season, he’s had a run of bad luck at the plate, pushing him more into a role player or reserve spot, a shift from his days with the Red Sox when he was more of a low-end starter.

31. Andy Pages, CF for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 23-year-old player made his big league debut earlier this season and has been impressive in every area. He’s versatile enough to cover all three outfield positions, has a cannon of an arm, and blasted 13 home runs after putting up big power numbers in the minors. Sharing time with veteran playoff standout Enrique Hernandez, he’ll still have his opportunities to leave a mark in this series.

32. Anthony Rizzo, 1B for the New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo might be becoming a free agent post the World Series and is recovering from two broken fingers on his right hand. He was once an amazing player but his skills have since regressed.

33. Jose Trevino, C for the New York Yankees

The 31 year old player is an incredible framer and blocker behind the plate and if given the chance, he might just be the missing puzzle that helps the Yankees win.

34. Tommy Kahnle, RP for the New York Yankees

Tommy Kahnle is one of the most unpredictable players and you never know how he’s going to play when he’s on the pitch. He will mostly be a middle reliever and hopefully, this time a great one.

35. John Berti, Utility for the New York Yankees

John Berti is one of a kind baseball player. You can place him anywhere on the field and he would be good to go. He is an average hitter which makes him a great utility player for the playoffs.

36. Tim Hill, RP for the New York Yankees

Tim Hill is an average player whose stats this season were of .215 average, 28 RBI and 45 hits.

37. Jasson Dominguez, OF for the New York Yankees

Jasson might be the next big player in baseball. After all, he has played quite well for his age. In the World Series, he can take on any of the outfield positions.

38. Anthony Banda, RP for the Los Angles Dodgers

Over time, this journeyman lefty has proved himself to be an asset for the Dodgers with his fastball’s speed going till 95-97 mph. His career has been going uphill this year showing that he clearly has a great set of skills no one can deny.

39. Oswaldo Cabrera, Utility for the New York Yankees

Cabrera, a 25-year-old switch-hitter, brings defensive versatility, able to cover just about any position on the field (though not always flawlessly). He has enough power to take advantage of mistakes at the plate, and with his age, there’s still plenty of potential for him to develop into an everyday corner outfielder down the line.

40. Ryan Brasier, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Ryan Braiser was once a Red Sox reliever and he was good at it too. These days he is serving as an opener for the Dodgers bullpen games and might be an opener in one of the World Series games as well.

41. Landon Knack, RP for Los Angeles Dodgers

The 27 year old baseball pitcher has a 3.65 ERA which is quite good considering how long he has been in the game. The Dodgers can definitely rely on him for changing things in the game.

42. Daniel Hudson, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

With a 3.00 ERA this season, Hudson is someone the Dodgers can rely on when needed.

43. Ben Casparius, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Ben Casparius, a 25-year-old rookie, made his big league debut late this season. Known for his versatility, he can pitch multiple innings when needed, thanks to a powerful 94-97 mph fastball and a mix of three breaking pitches.

44. Trent Grisham, CF for the New York Yankees

Trent is a great center-field defender who joined the Yankees through the Soto deal. However, the Yankees have still to use his skills in the game.

45. Mark Leiter Jr., RP for the New York Yankees

Leiter was traded from the Chicago Cubs and there were high expectations from him. However, he has not been playing as good as it was expected from him since the trade.

46. Edgardo Henriquez, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Edgardo Henriquez began the season in Low-A, taking on a new role in relief, and climbed the ranks quickly enough to make three major league appearances before season’s end. The 22-year-old brings serious heat, sitting at 98-100 mph with a sharp 88-91 mph cutter that keeps hitters off balance.

47. Chris Taylor, Utility for the Los Angeles Dodgers

After years as a reliable, versatile player who got regular starts, Chris Taylor has hit a slump offensively this season and has now settled into more of a true utility role.

48. Jake Cousins, RP for the New York Yankees

Jake Cousins is a middle reliever currently but has had quite a season this year. He has a 2.37 ERA and a 38 IP this season.

49. Kevin Kiermaier, CF for the Los Angeles Dodgers

These are some of last games in which we will be seeing Kevin play as he will soon be retiring after the playoffs. Kevin started off as a starter in baseball and is currently a defensive specialist as well as a pinch runner.

50. Marcus Stroman, RP for the New York Yankees

Stroman got the opportunity to sign a $37 million deal for two years with the Yankees. He currently plays the role of a reliever post-season.

51. Tim Mayza, RP for the New York Yankees

Mayza is a New York Yankees relief pitcher with a 6.33 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

52. Brent Honeywell, RP for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Drafted as the No. 72 pick in 2014, he quickly rose to a top-100 prospect but faced a series of injuries that have limited him to just 63 regular season MLB appearances throughout his career. Despite the setbacks, he still throws in the mid-90s and has retained the unique screwball that once made him such a promising talent.