Kobe Bryant Autopsy Report Summarised

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, leaving fans of the basketball world shocked and heartbroken. Almost four months later, on May 15, 2020, the Coroner for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed Kobe Bryant autopsy along with the autopsies of all the other passengers and the pilot.

Quick Links Kobe Bryant Autopsy

The crash was so severe that Kobe had to be identified from his fingerprints. He was found lying in the dirt outside the remains of the chopper. His daughter was found on the opposite side in a ravine. They were both traveling from Orange County to Gianna’s basketball tournament, which was taking place at his sports academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna was planning to be a professional basketball player just like her dad but unfortunately passed away suddenly in a crash.

Kobe Bryant Autopsy

According to the Kobe Bryant autopsy released, he died due to the fatal injuries sustained when the helicopter hit the ground at Calabasas.

He had fatal blunt trauma of the head, chest, abdomen, and upper and lower extremities. There were also “postmortem burns,” indicating that 30% of total surface area burns were present.

According to the toxicology report, there was no alcohol found in the LA Lakers legend’s system. He, however, did have methylphenidate in his system, which is often used to treat narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The reports from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office give a straightforward view of the crash’s severity, giving details about broken bones, body parts separated, and the smell of fuel on any clothing that had not burned due to the fire that took place as soon as the chopper crashed and hit the ground.

Moreover, the chopper was traveling around 184 mph and descending at over 4,000 feet per minute as it hit the ground. The crash created a crater and spread debris across a football field-sized area in the Calabasas hills. Flames consumed the wreckage, but burns on the bodies were found to have happened after death.

Also among those who tragically lost their lives were Zobayan, the pilot, John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, along with his wife, Keri Altobelli, and their daughter, Alyssa. Additionally, Christina Mauser, who assisted Bryant in coaching his daughter’s basketball team, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton were on board. Alyssa and Payton were also teammates of Gianna.

Since the passing of the NBA legend, many have logged into their accounts and paid tribute to him online. A star-studded memorial also took place in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in LA. 20,000 people visited the arena to become a part of this memorial and pay their respects. This place was chosen for the memorial as this is where Bryant spent most of his baseball career with the Lakers, and the date for the memorial was chosen as February 24, as Bryant wore the number 24 on his jersey and his daughter wore the number 2 on her jersey.

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, leaving fans of the basketball world shocked and heartbroken.