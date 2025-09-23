Bill Nye Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star; Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute to His Legacy

The Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony was held on Monday (Sept. 22, 2025) at 6357 Hollywood Boulevard. Bill Nye, also known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bill, who significantly contributed to science education, received the 2,821st star since the landmark began in 1960. The 69-year-old longtime TV personality and scientific educator also received a tribute from Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen attended the ceremony as a guest, giving a speech that celebrated Bill’s impact on education. He also praised Bill’s role in making “learning fun” for him and many other children over the years.

Jaylen said during his speech to Nye, “So, Bill, this Walk of Fame is not just for an incredible career. It’s also for the curiosity you spark, the doors you’ve opened, and the minds you continue to inspire all over the globe. This Walk of Fame is more than deserving. Thank you from a generation of students who grew up watching you and listening to your voice. Thank you for changing the world, one dad joke and one science experiment at a time. Give it up for Bill.”

Jaylen Brown delivers a speech at Bill Nye’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: “Bill was a bright spot in all of our days.” pic.twitter.com/HYJ2oaC1HX — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2025

In a statement, Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Bill Nye to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is a tribute to his dedication in making science accessible and entertaining for all ages through his iconic educational show.”

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1955, Bill studied mechanical engineering at Cornell University. He worked at Boeing, where he devised a hydraulic resonance suppressor used on the 747. In 1978, after winning a Steve Martin lookalike contest, he started doing comedy and eventually he left Boeing in 1986 to focus on entertainment full-time.

His big break came with the show Bill Nye the Science Guy, which ran from 1993 to 1998. It received 36 Emmy nominations and won 19. Nye himself won an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series.

Apart from the television industry, Bill has been the CEO of The Planetary Society, an organization co-founded by Carl Sagan, since 2010. In January 2025, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his commitment to science education and advocacy for evidence-based policy.

His newly minted star places him alongside generations of Walk of Fame honorees on Hollywood Boulevard.