42 Celebrities Who Have Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Some famous people tend to outperform in their respective fields and leave a lasting impact on their fans, fraternity, and community members. Hollywood acknowledges their legacy through their Walk of Fame. The following 42 celebrities who have a star on the Walk of Fame earned it through years of hard work and dedication. Some of them have more than one star, while others’ work was recognized posthumously. Read about these famous personas and how they got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1. Michael Jackson

Michael Joseph Jackson was an American musician, performer, and humanitarian. Known as the King of Pop, he is the most successful entertainer in history, according to Guinness World Records.

Jackson’s influence on music, dance, and fashion and his highly publicized personal life established him as an iconic figure in global popular culture for more than 40 years. Hence, he was deemed worthy of a Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame.

The eighth of the Jackson family, he first appeared in the professional music industry with his brothers as part of The Jackson 5 in the mid-1960s and launched his solo career in 1971.

2. Amy Adams

Actress Amy Adams received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, honoring her career, including her role in “Arrival.” Adams, who began her Hollywood journey in 1999, reflected on her early struggles and unexpected success.

Known for her breakout role in Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can” and her Oscar-nominated performance in “Junebug,” she has earned critical praise. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, which began in 1960, honors entertainment icons, with plaques sponsored for $30,000.

3. Micheal B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1, 2023, just before the release of “Creed III,” where he makes his directorial debut.

At the ceremony, Jordan expressed gratitude and reflected on his career, acknowledging the moment’s significance for himself and his community.

Jonathan Majors and Ryan Coogler joined him at the event. Jordan’s career highlights include roles in “Fruitvale Station,” “Black Panther,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

4. Alec Baldwin

In celebration of “30 Rock’s” 100th episode, Alec Baldwin, known for his role as Jack Donaghy on the show, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14, 2011.

Baldwin has won multiple awards, including two Emmys and three Golden Globes, and is praised as a “comic genius” for his work on “30 Rock.”

A Long Island native and NYU graduate, Baldwin’s career spans over 40 films, numerous stage performances, and frequent hosting of “Saturday Night Live.” He is also a committed advocate for various public policy and arts-related causes.

5. Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th, Star Wars Day, but a family dispute threatened to overshadow the event.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, did not invite Fisher’s siblings, prompting criticism from them. Lourd responded by accusing them of capitalizing on Fisher’s death for personal gain, citing interviews and book deals.

At the ceremony, Mark Hamill and Lourd paid heartfelt tributes to Fisher, celebrating her legacy and impact on the world.

6. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 15, 2010, at 6901 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hard Rock Café. Aguilera, a celebrated singer, songwriter, and actress, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, won five Grammy Awards, and collaborated with legendary artists like Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

Beyond her music career, Aguilera is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving as a global spokesperson for the World Food Programme and supporting various causes, including AIDS awareness and domestic violence prevention.

7. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Known for his catchphrases like “major key” and “we the best music,” Khaled is a prominent music producer and DJ, collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Drake.

His 2021 album, “Khaled Khaled,” features several top artists. Khaled has also appeared in films and authored the book “The Keys.”

8. Ice-T

On February 17, 2023, Ice-T received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. Celebrated by Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, and Chuck D, Ice-T was recognized for his contributions to music and acting.

Wolf praised his work ethic, Hargitay honored his deep legacy and friendship, and Chuck D highlighted his role in connecting East and West Coast rap. Ice-T reflected on his surprising journey from a troubled youth to a successful artist, thanking critics for motivating him.

9. Harrison Ford

A major film success can either expand an actor’s range or confine them to similar roles.

Harrison Ford, known for his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, has sought to showcase his acting skills beyond these adventurous characters. Before his fame, Ford appeared in diverse films like “Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round,” “Zabriskie Point,” and “The Conversation.”

Post-Star Wars, he took on varied roles, from war stories to romantic comedies, including “Working Girl.” His recent works include “Crossing Over,” “Extraordinary Measures,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” It is no surprise that he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

10. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician known for his distinctive roles as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow. Gaining fame from 21 Jump Street, Depp shifted to film with notable performances in Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Collaborating often with Tim Burton, he has appeared in “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sweeney Todd.” Depp’s films have earned over $2.6 billion domestically and $6 billion globally, winning him several major awards and cementing his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

11. N SYNC

On April 30, ‘N Sync reunited to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate their legacy with fans. Carson Daly, who introduced them on “TRL” 20 years ago, and Ellen DeGeneres were present.

Bass reflected on his secret during their peak, addressing his gay fans. Timberlake got emotional, expressing deep affection for his bandmates, calling them family when the band was awarded with the Hollywood star.

12. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul, born on June 19, 1962, in San Fernando, CA, rose from a Lakers cheerleader to a pop sensation and TV personality.

She sold over 50 million albums, with hits like “Opposites Attract,” and served as a judge on “American Idol,” earning $4 million annually before leaving over salary disputes. Discovered by the Jacksons, she choreographed their video “Torture” and later released her successful debut album “Forever Your Girl” in 1988. She was briefly married to the actor Emilio Estevez.

13. Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, celebrating the milestone with family, friends, and colleagues. Among those attending were comedian Martin Lawrence and director Jordan Peele, who shared humorous anecdotes during the ceremony.

Morgan’s family, including his daughter Maven and wife Megan, joined him for the occasion. After the event, Morgan expressed his gratitude on Instagram, calling the honor a significant achievement. The event highlighted Morgan’s successful career and the support of those close to him.

14. Tyler Perry

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Tyler Perry with the 2,675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 1, 2019, recognizing his incredible journey from poverty to becoming a powerhouse in entertainment.

Perry’s career includes creating the beloved Madea character and expanding into television and film with hits like “House of Payne” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” Beyond his entertainment success, Perry is deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting numerous causes, including disaster relief and civil rights.

15. Frank Sinatra

Born Francis Albert Sinatra on December 12, 1915, in Hoboken, NJ, Frank Sinatra became one of the most iconic entertainers of the 20th century. Known for his impeccable interpretations of American songs, Sinatra dominated both music and film, winning an Academy Award for “From Here to Eternity.”

His career spanned over three generations, making him synonymous with talent and class. Despite a difficult birth that left him scarred, Sinatra’s tenacity and talent left an indelible mark on popular culture. He finally bagged a place on the Hollywood walk of fame.

16. Gene Autry

Born Orvon Gene Autry on September 29, 1907, in Tioga, TX, Gene Autry became the iconic “singing cowboy” of Hollywood. Beyond his 90 films, Autry was a media mogul, the original owner of the Anaheim Angels, and the only entertainer with five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He succeeded in various fields, from radio and TV to business, amassing significant wealth. Autry’s legacy includes his contributions to preserving Western heritage through his Griffith Park museum and other cultural institutions.

17. Bob Hope

Born Leslie Townes Hope on May 29, 1903, in Eltham, UK, Bob Hope was a legendary comedian whose career spanned vaudeville, Broadway, radio, TV, and film.

Dominating Hollywood from the ’30s to the ’60s, he starred in 50 feature films and introduced iconic songs like “Thanks for the Memory.” Though he never won an Oscar for acting, he was honored for his contributions to entertainment.

Hope was also known for entertaining troops worldwide, earning him a special place in American cultural history.

18. Mickey Rooney

Mickey Rooney, born in Brooklyn to a vaudeville family, was an American film actor with a career spanning nearly his entire life. Beginning his performance career at just 17 months old, Rooney became a teenage superstar for his role as Andy Hardy. Over his extensive career, he earned numerous accolades, including an Honorary Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy. And finally, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rooney first gained fame as “Mickey McGuire” in a series of short films, a role he landed after his mother ingeniously dyed his hair with burnt cork.

19. Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers, born Leonard Franklin Slye on November 5, 1911, in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the beloved “King of the Cowboys.” Known for his roles in 87 musical Westerns and 101 television segments, Rogers always portrayed the virtuous good guy, earning him a loyal fan base, especially among young “Little Buckaroos.” His musical talent was showcased through hits like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Don’t Fence Me In.” Rogers continued to perform throughout his life, including a memorable final public performance with his wife in 1997, singing their iconic song “Happy Trails.”

20. Tony Martin

Tony Martin is still remembered as the romantic crooner from the 1930s when he appeared in movie musicals. His career was filled with classics such as “More,” “There’s No Tomorrow,” and “Begin the Beguine.” The latter became a classic tune that was made in association with Coke Porter. Martin’s impact was attributed to his sincerity in music. He said he hoped that his audience connected with it on a deeper level. His powerful voice and melodious music got him three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame.

21. Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby was an American singer with a highly profitable career spanning 50 years. He quickly garnered several fans and became the best-selling recording artist because of his bass-baritone voice. He went on to sell over 500 million copies of his albums. Crosby was said to be a great inspiration to Frank Sinatra. He was an innovator who had sound knowledge on records, radio and discography. Thus, he made smart moves of investing in Ampex and developing a commercial tape recorder. His efforts set grounds for modern radio broadcasting, hence he was honored with three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame.

22. Jo Stanford

Jo Stafford started singing during World War II. After her career took off in the 1980s, she sold around 25 million copies of her albums.

Stafford was a gifted singer with great technique, unique tone and flawless execution. It is no surprise that she received three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame. Her biggest hit was “You Belong to Me.”

She started her career with performers such as the Pied Pipers and the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra but later fully worked with her husband, Paul Weston.

23. Dean Martin

The multi-faceted Dean Martin was honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. He was an American singer, actor and comedian. A few of his most famous acts included “That’s Amore” and “Everybody Loved Somebody.”

He was a member of “Rat Pack” and was a celebrated performer. Unfortunately, his career went south when his son died in a jet crash in 1987 and Martin finally retired in 1991.

He died of respiratory failure in 1995 and the Las Vegas strip dimmed its lights to pay tribute to the legendary performer.

Nonetheless, he was given three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame including one in television, recording and motion pictures.

24. Muhammad Ali

The great Muhammad Ali was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2001. What’s unique about his star is that it is placed on the wall, on 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, instead of the typical placements on the sidewalk.

It was after the boxer requested the fraternity to place it on the wall out of respect for the name “Muhammad.” Thus, making it a q unique honoree on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Muhammad Ali had a prolific career in boxing and was known for seemingly effortless winning in the ring. He also got nominated for Grammys for his spoken word albums.

After passing away, his fans gathered at the star and remembered his victorious and inspiring legacy.

25. Gale Storm

Gale Storm quickly showed her star power in two famous sitcoms called “My Little Margie” (1952-1955) and “The Gale Storm Show: Oh! Susanna” (1956-1960). She went on to bag three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame.

She became a fan favorite with her portrayal of Margie Albright, despite the audience giving mixed reviews for the show.

Gale Storm’s star power was because of her relentless efforts long before she took on television. She worked in 36 films before landing a nightclub act and a recording contract with Dot Records. Despite her success, she struggled with alcohol abuse. Once she recovered, she became a spokesperson for Raleigh Hills Hospital, where she underwent treatment for alcoholism.

26. Danny Kaye

Danny Kaye, born to David Daniel Kaminsky who was a Ukrainian Jewish immigrant to Brooklyn was known for different facets in the industry. He was known to be a great actor, singer, dancer and comedian. Kaye’s struggle to stardom was a steep one. He didn’t graduate but learnt his craft through Catskills’ Borscht Belt. His first comedy film came out came out in 1935 called “Moon Over Manhattan.” He worked in low-budget movies up until 1938.

Finally, his big break came in 1941 with his Broadway performance in “Lady in the Dark.” He was appraised for his rapid and witty delivery. Thus, earning three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame.

27. Jack Benny

Jack Benny whose real name was Benjamin Kubelsky was a well-known American comedian, actor and vaudevillian. Benny was best known for being a comedic genius and knowing the right time to pause in comedy. His most famous role includes him playing a miserly man who plays the violin badly. He was honored with three stars on the Hollywood walk of fame for his memorable role as an entertainer in the industry.

28. Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

Douglas Fairbanks Jr., born in New York City, was an American actor and decorated World War II naval officer. The son of legendary actor Douglas Fairbanks and his first wife Anna Beth Sully, he grew up between New York, California, Paris, and London. Following in his father’s footsteps, Fairbanks Jr. signed with Paramount at 14, initially playing supporting roles in silent films.

Encouraged by industry icons like Charlie Chaplin, he transitioned into leading roles, starring opposite Loretta Young, Joan Crawford, and Katharine Hepburn in both silent and sound films.

29. Conrad Nagel

Conrad Nagel, born March 16, 1897, in Keokuk, Iowa, was a prominent stage and film actor in the 1920s and 1930s and a founding member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He began his career in theater before transitioning to film, starring in movies like “Midsummer Madness” and “Tin Hats.” Nagel later hosted TV shows such as “Celebrity Time” and co-hosted the first televised Oscars in 1953. He passed away on February 24, 1970, in New York City.

30. Dolly Parton

It was no surprise when it was announced that Dolly Parton and her “Trio” partners Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Already honored with a star in 1984, this second star makes Parton the only female in the 21st century to achieve this.

In a Twitter video, she humorously thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, remarking, “I like to do things in pairs.” Given her iconic roles in “Steel Magnolias,” “9 to 5,” and more, many believe she deserves even more recognition.

31. The Beatles

The Beatles, comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, revolutionized popular music in the 20th century. Originating from Liverpool, they led the British Invasion and achieved global fame with hits like “Love Me Do” and “Hey Jude.” Their innovative albums, including “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” reshaped music. They left a lasting impact despite breaking up in 1970 amid internal tensions. Lennon was murdered in 1980, Harrison died in 2001, while McCartney and Starr continued their music careers.

32. Walt Disney

Walt Disney, born December 5, 1901, was a pioneering American film producer, animator, and entrepreneur. Co-founder of Walt Disney Productions, now The Walt Disney Company, he revolutionized entertainment with iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and innovations in animation and theme parks. Disney won 26 Academy Awards and seven Emmys. He passed away from lung cancer on December 15, 1966. His legacy includes Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which opened in 1971, shortly after his death.

33. Judy Garland

Judy Garland, born Frances Ethel Gumm on June 10, 1922, was an acclaimed American actress and singer renowned for her roles in musical and dramatic films. Discovered as a teenager by MGM, she starred in over two dozen films, including the iconic “The Wizard of Oz.”

Despite her professional success, Garland struggled with personal issues, including addiction and financial instability. She passed away from an accidental drug overdose at 47.

Garland received numerous posthumous accolades, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a place among the greatest female stars in cinema history. And of course the Hollywood walk of fame star.

34. Kermit the Frog

Kermit the Frog, created by Jim Henson and introduced in 1955, is the iconic Muppet character known for hosting “The Muppet Show” and appearing on “Sesame Street.” Initially appearing as a lizard-like creature, Kermit evolved into a frog with his collar designed to enhance his froglike appearance. Kermit performed “The Rainbow Connection” in 1979 for “The Muppet Movie,” which became a hit single. After Henson’s death in 1990, Steve Whitmire took over his performances, and Kermit was later featured in the book “Before You Leap.”

35. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May this year, with his star located at 6819 Hollywood Blvd.

The ceremony was presented by Robert Downey Jr., filmmaker George Miller, and radio host Ellen K.

Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praised his parents for their support and encouragement in pursuing his passions. His career highlights include “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Extraction,” and his role in the 2009 film “Star Trek.”

36. Paul Walker

Paul Walker, known for his role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Walker appeared in six of the franchise films before his death in 2013. His star honored his contributions to film and his lasting impact on popular culture.

37. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling bagged a star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 2023. She made significant contributions to the television industry and was known to be a comedic genius. Her most renowned acts include “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” and recently “Never Have I Ever” as well as “Sex Life of College Girls.”

Born Vera Mindy Chokalingam, her glorious career includes acting, writing, comedy and several production projects. She built the pathway on her own as a female comic, hence it is very well-deserved position on the Hollywood walk of fame.

38. Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Kathleen Pompeo was born in Everett, Masachusetts to Kathleen B. (O’Keefe) and Joseph E. Pompeo.

She had a prolific career and was most recognised for her role as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy. Hence, it is no surprise that she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 in the Television Category. She comes from Irish, Italian and English descent.

39. Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers received the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard on January 30, 2023. The ceremony, emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, featured speakers Monte and Avery Lippman, Jon Bellion, and Ryan Tedder.

The trio was lauded for their prolific career starting from Disney Channel to producing musical hits such as “Sucker.”

40. Ludacris

Yet another singer was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Chris Bridges whose stage name is Ludacris received the 2,756th star at the 6426 Hollywood Boulevard on May 18, 2023.

The ceremony was headed by Ellen K. While main guests included Vin Diesel and LL Cool J.

Ludacris’ acting career was also lauded, especially for his notable roles as “Tej” in “Fast and Furious,” “Cash” and “Hustle & Flow.” Thus, winning a star in the motion pictures category and music. Ludacris has also sold over 24 million copies of his music. Hence, securing a rightly deserved spot on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

41. Gwen Stefani

The 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was awarded to Gwen Stefani. The Grammy-winning singer and “The Voice” coach made the ceremony a family event. She celebrated with her husband, Blake Shelton, and her children, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Her husband also praised her talent, dedication as a mother and said he was happy to be a stepfather to Stefani’s children in heartfelt speech. The event was a success with Reba McEntire as one of the attendees as well.

42. Gal Godot

Quite recently, Gal Gadot was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Her performance in the recent movie, “Heart of Stone was also appreciated. She took her Instagram account to express her gratitude through a heartfelt video and said her husband had given her the good news. She exclaimed, “This is unbelievable!” Gadot said she was close to quitting acting but pushed through until she got the lead role on Wonder Woman in 2017. Since then, her career has taken off well. She celebrated the win and reflected upon her long journey.