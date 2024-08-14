31 Celebrities Who Died from Drug Overdoses

Drug overdoses have claimed many famous celebrities’ precious lives, cutting short their promising careers. In the following article we have discussed 45 such notable personalities who fell victim to drugs. Their unexpected deaths left a mark on the pop culture which made their fans reflect about the grave consequences of addiction.

Matthew Perry

The ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ star, Matthew Perry, passed away due to acute effects of ketamine on 28th October, 2023. Factors like drowning and heart disease also contributed to the actor’s tragic death.

Perry was quite vocal about his drug abuse issues. In fact, the star admitted that there was a time in his life when he was popping 20-30 pills in a day.

Michael Jackson

The American pop singer and dancer, Michael Jackson, died due to drug overdose. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that the renowned personality died because of ‘acute propofol intoxication, exacerbated by the anxiolytic lorazepam, and less significantly midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine.’

But the main culprit behind his death was the sedative, propofol. Jackson’s physician, Doctor Conrad Murray, was legally investigated because it was assumed that he committed involuntary manslaughter.

Taylor Hawkins

The renowned drummer, Hawkins, went into coma due to heroin overdose. He stayed in this critical state for two weeks.

Later a detailed investigation revealed that at the time of his death there were substances like opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC in his blood and cardiac arrest identified as the immediate cause of death.

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins at the time of his death was heavily drugged. The NFL player was under influence of ketamine, norketamine, and alcohol when he was struck by a truck.

Mac Miller

Famous personality, Mac Miller, was quite vocal about his struggles with drug abuse. Unfortunately, the American rapper passed away due to accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol. He was just 26 years old at the time of death.

Joan Rivers

Propofol was the reason behind Joan Rivers death. The New York City medical examiner confirmed that prior to her death Rivers’ was given propofol as a sedative. Following this, low blood oxygen resulted in her death.

Whitney Houston

The world-class popstar, Whitney Houston passed away due to drowning. However, this was caused by intake of cocaine and an additional heart disease. Even though her death was labelled as accidental, the reports detected cocaine in her system. The investigators also found a rolled up piece of paper and a spoon containing white crystal-like powder in her room.

Amy Winehouse

Amy had checked herself into rehabs multiple time due to her addiction issues. Sadly, the singer died due to accidental alcohol poisoning at her Camden Square home in London. She was just 27-years-old at the time of her death.

Heath Ledger

Oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine caused ‘acute intoxication’ which took Ledger’s life. This lethal mixture of prescription drugs was later confirmed officially to be the death cause of Heath Ledger.

River Phoenix

River Phoenix unexpected death was caused by ‘acute combined drug intoxication.’ It was a normal night for Phoenix until he started having seizures outside on the sidewalk outside The Viper Room. Emergency treatment was given to him but attempts to resuscitate River Phoenix failed.

Chet Baker

Tragically on May 13, 1988, Chet Baker was found on a street with serious head injuries. It was later discovered that the star had fallen from the second-story window. Further investigation into the case revealed that drugs like cocaine and heroin were present in his system.

He was known to be struggling with drug addiction. However, his death was purely accidental.

Judy Garland

At the age of 47, Judy Garland, died due to an accidental barbiturate overdose. Prior to her death, it was known publicly that the actress had struggled with addiction-related problems.

Marilyn Monroe

The 36-year-old star, Marilyn Monroe, made final headlines in August 1962 when she passed away. Her death was caused by overdose of barbiturate overdose.

Further inquiry revealed that in her last few days, the Hollywood star was consuming an alarming dose of barbiturates, amphetamine, Librium, and alcohol.

Darrell Porter

At the age of 50, the Major League Baseball player, Darrell Porter was found dead. His cause of death was ruled as excited delirium, ‘the toxic effects of cocaine’, and an enlarged heart.

John Entwistle

Entwistle had heart issues for which he was taking medication before his death, but the condition was worsened by intake of cocaine. And these complications resulted in John’s untimely death. However, according to the coroner, his death was an accident.

George Best

The renowned football star, George Best, died due to intake of drugs like immunosuppressants that resulted in multiple organ failure, exacerbated by continued alcohol use​. He had previously struggled with alcohol poisoning that affected his liver. Subsequently, the star underwent liver transplant which was successful. Although he didn’t gave up on alcohol consumption habits. But later the prescription drugs affected his immune system resulting in his death.

Ike Turner

The pioneer of Rock & Rock, Ike Turner, tragically fell victim to drug overdose. Cocaine overdose was ruled out as Turner’s cause of death. Additionally, high blood pressure and emphysema were other contributing factors which claimed his life.

Chris Mainwaring

At the age of 47, Chris Mainwaring known for being a sports journalist and television presenter passed away due to drug overdose. The Coroner’s report confirmed that Chris died due to seizure caused by a cocaine overdose.

Andy Irons

Hawaii’s three-time world surfing champion, Andy Irons, passed away in his hotel room due to drugs and a heart attack. The surfer’s toxicology report was delayed multiple times due to internal reasons unknown to the public. But Tarrant County Chief Medical Examiner Nizam Peerwani stated the secondary cause of death as ‘acute mixed drug ingestion.’

Derek Boogaard

On May 13, 2011, Derek Boogaard was found unresponsive in his Minneapolis apartment. Later, the investigation revealed the cause of his death as an accidental overdose of oxycodone and alcohol. Sadly, he was just 28 years old when he passed away.

Michael Carl Baze

Baze’s autopsy confirmed cocaine and the prescription painkiller oxymorphone, also known as opan, to be the reason behind his death. At the time of his death, the rider was involved in a drug possession charge. It was an on-going case. But tragically Michael passed away.

Chris Kelly

The deadly combination of cocaine and heroin claimed Chris Kelly’s precious life. Following the death of rapper, his family revealed that Kelly had a dark past of addiction and he had experienced similar episodes before as well.

He was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Lisa Robin Kelly

At the time of her death, Lisa Kelly was in the Pax Rehab House in Altadena, California. She had gone to sleep, however, the star never woke up because of death due to ‘multiple drug intoxication.’ It was an accidental drug overdose.

The specific drugs in Kelly’s system weren’t revealed. But it was a known fact that the actress was struggling with addiction.

Cory Monteith

A detailed report of coroner confirmed Cory’s death to be caused by ‘mixed drug toxicity’ of alcohol and heroin. The investigators found a spoon with drug residue, a used hypodermic needle, and empty champagne bottles at the scene.

Scott Weiland

The American singer and songwriter, Scott Richard Weiland, passed away due to his drug addiction. The late singer was open about his addiction. He even wrote about it in his memoir.

Specifically, it was a lethal mixture of cocaine, alcohol, and ecstasy that caused his death.

Prince

Fentanyl, which is said to be 50 times more powerful than heroin was the lethal drug that claimed Prince’s life. However, Prince passed away due to accidental overdose. The 57-year-old star was discovered unresponsive in his Paisley Park estate’s elevator.

Chyna

Both alcohol and drugs contributed to professional wrestler’s death. The autopsy further revealed drugs like diazepam and nordazepam, painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, and sleeping aid temazepam to be the cause of Chyna’s death.

Lil Peep

Lil Peep was initially discovered by his manager who tried to perform CPR to save artist’s life. But Lil Peep’s cause of death was accidental overdose. A deadly combination of fentanyl and Xanax claimed the star’s life.

Tom Petty

The famous American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Tom Petty, lost his life to accidental drug overdose. Drugs like fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl were behind the star’s tragic death.

Art Bell

According to the coroner’s report, Art Bell died due to intoxication caused by a ‘cocktail of prescription drugs.’ Further investigation revealed ‘opioids oxycodone or Roxicet and hydrocodone or Vicodin, diazepam or Valium, and carisoprodol or Soma’ in his system.

Verne Troyer

‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer’s tragic cause of death was suicide by alcohol poisoning. The actor was 49 years old at the time of his death.

So, that was everything that you needed to know about celebrities who died due to drug overdose.