20+ Famous figures who died of alcoholism

Celebrities are famous personalities who have a very high-end life in the glamorous world of Hollywood. However, they are often expected to have a perfect life without any problems or difficulties. But that is not the case. Just like normal people, they also have huge problems in their lives, and to deal with them they depend upon a secondary means. One of the means is alcohol. But sometimes, the dependency becomes so indulging that it takes away their lives. So, here are some famous figures who have passed away due to alcoholism!!

Richard Burton

The actor was a loved figure in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Richard Burton passed away on 5th August 1984, and the news shook his fans to the core. At the time, the actor was 58 years old and died due to his long addiction to alcoholism. Due to this, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and kidneys. His actual cause of death was cerebral haemorrhage exacerbated by years of heavy drinking.

Truman Capote

Truman Capote was known as the literary master when he was alive. The multitalented celebrity died on 25th August 1984 after he was diagnosed with a liver disease exacerbated by alcoholism. Also, the famous figure was battling with a long addiction to alcohol. At the time of his death, he was only 59 years old.

Micky Mantle

The New York Yankees star was known for his killer baseball shots. He got addicted to alcohol when he could not deal with his life problems. Due to this, he also damaged his liver and needed a liver transplant. Sadly, he died of liver cancer on 13th August 1995 at the age of 63.

Brian Conolly

The musician will always be remembered for his different voice. Brian tragically died on 10th February 1997, and the news of his passing left everyone in mourning. The singer passed away due to renal failure that caused complications owing to alcoholism, which was the result of his addiction to alcohol. At that time, he was only 51 years old.

Veronica Lake

Veronica Lake was loved around the world for her varied hairstyles. The actress sent shockwaves when she passed away on 7th July 1973. She was dealing with an addiction to alcohol along with a mental illness which resulted in hepatitis and acute kidney injury. Her illness and addiction severely declined his health and took his life.

Kevin Lloyd

The actor who was praised for his talent in the 90s sadly passed away at the age of 49. Kevin Lloyd was one of those actors who indulged in alcohol, and this took away his happy life. He died on 2nd May 1998 due to an alcohol-related incident.

Derek Newark

On 11th August 1998, the versatile actor Derek Newark passed away. The actor got addicted to alcohol in the good days of his professional career. However, this addiction led to liver failure, which led to a heart attack. Sadly, the actor couldn’t resist it and he passed away at the age of 65.

Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac is known as the creator of the Beat Generation. However, the multitalented celebrity was facing some issues with his personal life, due to which he started drinking. But this drinking problem took his life on 21st October 1969 when he started vomiting blood. After his demise, the actual cause of his death was revealed as Alcoholism.

Keith Whitley

The singer who topped the Billboard charts with his voice tragically passed away at a very young age. The singer died on 9th May 1989, at the age of 34, due to his habit of drinking alcohol. Keith indulged in alcohol when he became a sensation, and this regular drinking took away his life. The actual cause of his death was stated as Alcoholism by medical officers.

Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday was known for her pop and jazz performances on the stage. The singer died on 17th July 1959 when she caught a liver and heart disease due to her alcohol addiction. She was diagnosed with cirrhosis, and after this, she stopped drinking. However, it was too late for the singer, and she tragically passed away at the age of 44.

George Best

The football community was shocked when George Best’s death news became public. The player sadly passed away on 25th November 2005 at the age of 59. Best developed a severe drinking habit, due to which he had to undergo a liver transplant. However, his health kept on declining, and he tragically died one day.

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was a complete pack who was known for her blend of different music genres. The singer left everyone in a state of mourning when she died on 23rd July 2011 at the age of 27. The actual cause of her death was stated as alcohol intoxication by the medical examiners in her autopsy reports.

Jeff Hanneman

Another high-profile celebrity who depended on alcohol to overcome his life problems was Jeff Hanneman. The musician unfortunately passed away on 2nd May 2013 after he was diagnosed with alcohol-related liver cirrhosis. At the time of his death, he was only 49 years old.

Jason Molina

The death of Jason Molina was followed by the tragic death of Jeff Hanneman. The music industry was left in a state of sadness on 16th May 2013, when the news of Jason Molina’s death became public. The musician died at the age of 39 due to an organ failure, which was the result of his alcoholism.

Elizabeth Pena

The actress who won multiple awards for her terrific professional career regrettably died at the age of 55. Elizabeth was addicted to alcohol which took her life on 14th October 2014. The actress was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis before her death. However, the cirrhosis caused several health issues, such as cardiogenic shock, heart attack, and gastrointestinal bleeding, which ultimately took her life.

David Cassidy

David Cassidy was a multitalented figure in Hollywood. However, he unfortunately died on 21st November 2017 when he was in a medically induced coma. The actor suffered a coma due to his severe alcohol abuse which led to his kidney and liver failure. At the time of his death, he was only 67 years old.

Charles Kennedy

It is not just actors and musicians who get addicted to alcohol, but politicians, too. Charles Kennedy passed away at the age of 55 on 1st June 2015 due to his longtime addiction to alcohol. The liberal democrat politician’s actual cause of death was revealed as a major haemorrhage resulting from alcoholism.

Joseph McCarthy

Another politician who depended upon alcohol and got addicted to it was Joseph McCarthy. The US Senator tragically died on 2nd May 1957 due to acute hepatitis, which was the result of his alcoholism. At the time of his demise, the Republican politician was only 48 years old.

George Spenton-Foster

The television director, George Spenton-Foster, was widely known for his directional skills. However, when his professional career started to go down, he depended upon alcohol for a rescue. But, his habitual drinking took away his life on 26th December 1993 when he was 67 years old. The actual cause of his death was revealed as Alcoholism.

Verne Toyer

Verne Toyer was everyone’s sweetheart and was popularly called Mini-Me. The famous figure regrettably passed away at the age of 49 on 21st April 2018. The actor and comedian was dealing with alcoholism for a very long time, due to which he took away his own life. The actual cause of his death was stated as suicide by alcohol intoxication.

Alexi Laiho

The death of Alexi Laiho left everyone in a state of mourning. The high-profile musician, who created the band Children of Bodom, unfortunately died on 29th December 2020 due to his addiction to alcohol. He was diagnosed with alcohol-related cirrhosis and pancreatitis before his demise.

Vincent Jackson

The professional football player who made for himself in the sports industry died at a very young age. Vincent Jackson passed away on 15th February 2021 at the age of 38 after he developed a severe drinking habit. The NFL player’s actual cause of death was stated as chronic alcohol use by the medical officials.

John Barrymore

The multitalented American actor had a professional acting career that spanned over decades. However, he unfortunately died on 29th May 1942, after he collapsed on the floor and was taken to the hospital. Before his demise, he was diagnosed with alcohol-related liver cirrhosis, which led to the failure of his kidney and liver. Sadly, he died owing to complications created by chronic health issues, including the failure of liver and kidneys.

Dolores O’Riordan

The singer, Dolores O’Riordan, was loved widely for her yodelling. However, she sadly passed away at the age of 46 on 15th January 2018. The singer was found unconscious in her bathtub after having alcohol. The actual cause of the singer’s death was revealed as drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

Allister Adel

The County Attorney was praised for her unbiased opinions on varied matters. But Allister Adel unfortunately died in her 40s, and the news of her passing shook everyone around the world. The County Attorney passed away on 30th April 2022, due to some alcohol-related issues. The issues proved fatal for the famous figure and took away his life.

Steve Harwell

Another musician’s death, which left the music industry in a state of mourning, was Steve Harwell. The musician indulged himself in alcoholism at the height of his career and tragically died on 4th September 2023. At that time, he was only 56 years old, and the medical examiners revealed that his demise was the result of his drinking habits.

Adam Zimmer

The death of Adam Zimmer sent shockwaves in the NFL community. The football coach unfortunately passed away on 31st October 2022 due to his habitual drinking habits. At the time of his demise, he was only 38 years old. The medical examiners stated that the chronic use of ethanol resulted in his untimely death.

Gary Moore

The popular musician had a charismatic stage presence, which was loved by many. Gary Moore regrettably passed away on 6th February 2011 due to a heart attack, which was induced by his drinking habit. The musician indulged himself in alcohol when his career experienced downfall. At the time of his death, he was only 58 years old.

Michael Elphick

Another prominent actor who untimely died because of alcoholism was Michael Elphick. On 7th September 2002, the talented actor unfortunately died at the age of 55. The actual cause of his death was revealed as Alcoholism in his autopsy reports.

Phil Katz

The co-creator of ZIP file format in computers was Phil Katz whose death shook the computer programming industry. The programmer tragically passed away on 14th April 2000 at the age of 37. Before his death, he was diagnosed with liver failure, which was the result of his alcohol problem. Further, in his autopsy reports, medical officials stated alcoholism was the real reason for his death.

John Nathan Turner

The longest-serving producer of Doctor Who unfortunately died at a very young age. The prominent celebrity experienced liver failure due to his alcohol addiction, which took away his life on 1st May 2002. At the time of his demise, he was in his early 50s.

Oliver Reed

Oliver Reed was one of the highly praised actors of his time. The talented actor died at the age of 61 on 2nd May 1999 due to a heart attack. The heart attack was the result of his severe alcohol problem, which took away his life. Also, the actor suffered a heart attack when he was filming the movie Gladiator in Malta.

Peter Cook

The multitalented figure who passed away in his 50s was Peter Cook. Though he was a versatile artist, but he was loved widely for his comedic timing. However, he regrettably died on 9th January 1995 due to a heart attack. The heart attack suffered by the comedian was the direct result of his alcoholism.

Chogyam Trungpa

Chogyam Trungpa was a meditation expert who suffered multiple issues due to his drinking habits. He passed away at the age of 48 on 4th April 1987, as a result of alcoholism. In his autopsy, the medical examiners stated that he suffered from liver cirrhosis and a heart attack, which took his life.

Ian Hendry

The British actor who made headlines due to his professional career sadly passed away at the age of 53. Ian suffered from a stomach haemorrhage, which was the result of his alcohol problem. He died on 24th December 1984 and the news came as a shocker for everyone in the entertainment industry.

John Dearth

Popularly known as Robin Hood, the actor was only 63 years old when he tragically died. John Dearth was among those actors who indulged in alcoholism at the height of their careers. The actor unfortunately passed away on 17th March 1984 due to alcoholism. The moment of his demise was utterly sad for the whole entertainment industry.