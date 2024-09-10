33 NFL Players Who Fought In WW2

Serving your country is one of the most honorable things for any human being. Just like this, during World War II, several NFL players gave up their football uniforms to serve in the war for their country. The football players showed the same power and courage, which they do on the field. So, in this article, we will talk about some famous NFL players who fought in World War II.

Jack Lummus

The professional football player from America played as an end for the National Football League team, New York Giants. Before starting his career in the NFL, he was a two-sport athlete who played the sport for Baylor University. In January 1942, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and fought in World War II. However, in 1945, he passed away at the Battle of Iwo Jima during WW II. Also, for his time, he received multiple honors, including the Medal Of Honor.

Maurice Britt

Before entering the United States Army’s services during World War II, Maurice Britt was a professional football player. In 1941, he played the sport for the National Football League team, Detroit Lions. The team drafted him in the 1941 NFL draft as the 115th overall pick in the 13th round. However, he was unable to complete his playing season because entered the US Army in 1941 during World War II. During his time in World War II, he also received a Medal of Honor. After the war, he served as the Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas.

Cliff Battles

Another National Football League player who fought in World War II was Cliff Battles. He was an American football tailback who began his professional career in 1932, after signing with the Boston Braves, now known as Washington Commanders. He signed with the team because they paid him a very high amount, though he received offers from the Portsmouth Spartans and New York Giants. After his 1937 playing season, Battles started his career as a head coach. After this, he fought in World War II as a part of the United States Marine Corps. However, in 1981, he lost his life at the age of 70.

Chuck Bednarik

The football player from America was popularly known as Concrete Charlie because of his football skills and abilities. He was a professional linebacker selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1949 NFL draft as the 1st overall pick. Before starting his professional football journey, he played the sport for the University of Pennsylvania. In the National Football League, he played until 1962. In addition to this, from 1942 to 1946, Bednarik served in the American Air Force during World War II and was awarded multiple awards, including the Air Medal.

Tony Canadeo

Tony Canadeo was one of the NFL players known for fighting in World War II. The professional football player from America played in the back position for the Green Bay Packers. He started his professional career in 1941 when the NFL team selected him as the 77th overall pick in the 9th round. Canadeo played the sport till 1952 but missed the 1944 and 1945 seasons because he served in the American Army during World War II. Before entering the US Army, he served in the US Navy. However, at the age of 84, he passed away in 2003.

Bill Dudley

The American football player was popularly known around the world as Bullet Bill and played in the NFL as a safety, return specialist, and halfback. In the 1942 NFL draft, the athlete was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the first overall pick in the 1st round. Since then, he also played the sport for Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins. Apart from this, in 1942, he was enlisted by the US Armed Services and served in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

Ralph Wilson

Ralph Wilson was a famous sports executive from America, who became known around the world for being the owner and founder of the team, Buffalo Bills. Also, he was popular for being a founder of the American Football League, which later joined the National Football League. Despite this, he served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1946, during the outbreak of World War II. Majorly, he served in the Pacific and Atlantic Theatres.

Red Hickey

The football player from America who also served as a head coach in the NFL is Red Hickey. In the 1941 National Football League draft, he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 41st overall pick. However, he was soon traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. From 1945 to 1948, he also played the sport for the Cleveland Rams, now known as Los Angeles Rams. In addition to this, he also served in the United States Navy during World War II.

Clarke Hinkle

American football player Clarke Hinkle started his professional journey in 1932 after he was signed by the Green Bay Packers. During his ten-year career in the National Football League, Hinkle played the sport only for the Green Bay Packers. He was known around the world for playing linebacker and fullback. In addition to this, he also served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II and became more famous. However, at the age of 79, he passed away after battling a long illness.

Ken Kavanaugh

Another professional football player who is known throughout the world for both, his playing career and fighting in World War II is Ken Kavanaugh. In the 1940 NFL draft, he was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 22nd overall pick in the 3rd round. During his career in the National Football League from 1940 to 1950, he played at the end position for only one team. However, the football career of Ken Kavanaugh was interrupted when he was enlisted as a pilot in the European theater and became a part of the Eighth Air Force during World War II.

George Halas

The professional football end and coach became famous around the world for being the owner and founder of the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Also, he was an underrated player for the MLB’s New York Yankees. In addition to this, he was one of the founding members of the American Professional Football Association which is now known as the National Football League. Apart from this, George Halas also served in the United States Navy in 1918 and from 1942 to 1946. During the time when US entered the World War II, he was on the rank of Captain. Further, for his exceptional efforts in the US Navy, Halas was honored with a bronze star.

Joe Kuharich

Football players from America started playing the sport in 1935 at the University of Notre Dame. His professional football career in the National Football League began when he was selected in the 1938 NFL draft. After being selected, Joe Kuharich played football for the Chicago Cardinals in 1940, 1941 and 1945. In between his NFL career, he was enlisted in the United States Navy and fought in World War II. After his playing career came to an end, he served as the head coach of various teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Cardinals, and many more.

Sid Luckman

Sid Luckman has made his country proud by fighting in World War II. The American football player was a quarterback, whose professional journey began after he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1939 NFL draft as the 2nd overall pick. Throughout his playing career, Sid Luckman only played for the Chicago Bears and led them to a total of 4 championships. Apart from this, he served in the United States Merchant Mariners during the outbreak of World War II.

Gino Marchetti

The famous football player Gino Marchetti was known around the world for playing in the NFL, playing offensive tackle and defensive end. In the 1952 National Football League draft, he was selected by the Dallas Texans, now known as the Baltimore Colts, as the 14th overall pick in the second round. Also, he was enlisted by the United States Armed Forces after he graduated from high school in California. During this time, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge during the outbreak of World War II.

Ernie Nevers

Ernie Nevers was a famous football player and head coach who was considered one of the best athletes of the 20th century. He was a triple-threat man who played in the fullback position and was popular for his kicking, running, and passing football skills. Nevers started his professional football career in 1926 and played for the Duluth Eskimos and Chicago Cardinals. Apart from this, he is also known for fighting in World War II. In September 1942, he was selected by the United States Marine Corps and fought in WW2.

Joe Stydahar

Joe Stydahar is another football player and coach who became popular worldwide for fighting in World War II. He was a professional player from America who started his career after being selected in the 1936 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears as the 6th overall pick. Throughout his nine seasons in the National Football League, he played only for the Chicago Bears. However, he had to miss the 1943 and 1944 seasons because he served in the United States Navy during the outbreak of World War II. Also, when his playing career ended, he became the coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Cardinals, and Chicago Bears.

Clyde Turner

The professional player from America was popularly known as the Bulldog in the sports industry. In the 1940 NFL draft, he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the very first round as the 7th overall pick. Throughout his thirteen-year NFL career until 1952, he played the sport as a center and linebacker and led his team to win 4 NFL championships. After his playing career ended, he became the coach of various teams. Apart from this, he also served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II and died in 1998, at the age of 79.

Byron White

Byron White was a famous football player who was selected in the 1938 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the fourth overall pick in the 1st round. In the 1940 to 1941 season, he played the sport for the Detroit Lions. However, in 1943, he served in the United States Navy as the intelligence office during the outbreak of World War II and also earned two Bronze Star medals. After this, he served in the United States Supreme Court as an associate justice and died in 2002.

Al Blozis

The professional football player from America is known amongst his fans for playing the offensive tackle position. In the 1942 NFL draft, Al Blozis was selected by the New York Giants as the 38th overall pick in the fifth round. In December 1943, he was enlisted in the United States Army during the outbreak of World War II. During this time, he served as the physical instructor at an Army Hospital in the United States. However, after failing to return from a patrol, he was declared dead in 1945.

Tom Landry

The famous American football player and coach is known around the world being a World War II veteran. In the 1947 NFL draft, Tom Landry was selected by the New York Yankees as the 184th overall pick. However, before joining the National Football League, he served in the United States Army Air Corps during the outbreak of World War II. From 1942 to 1945, he was a part of the Eighth Air Force unit and his rank was Second Lieutenant.

Bum Phillips

Another famous personality of the National Football League who fought in World War II was Bum Phillips. He was an American football coach who served as head coach in the National Football League for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers. Throughout his professional career, Bum Phillips helped both teams in winning major tournaments. Though Bum Phillips was known as the NFL’s head coach, but he was also popular for serving in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. In 1942, he was enlisted in the Marine Corps and was soon deployed to the South Pacific as a Marine Raider.

Keith Birlem

Keith Birlem was a professional football player who played at the end position in the National Football League. During his time in the NFL, the American player played for Chicago Cardinals and Washington Redskins. In addition to this, he also served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II and reached the rank of Major. However, in 1943 when he was fighting in World War II, he lost his life while landing a damaged aircraft in England.

Young Bussey

The professional football player from America was popularly known as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears. In the 1940 National Football League draft, Young Bussey was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 20th round as the 187th overall pickup. However, shortly after his 1942 game ended, he was enlisted by the Naval Reserve and was assigned the USS Warren during the outbreak of World War II. However, he lost his life in 1945 when his landing craft was directly hit by a Japanese cannon.

Jack Chevigny

The football player from America, Jack Chevigny was famous around the world for serving in the Armed Forces of the United States during World War II. In 1943, he was first enlisted in the US Army and then in the U.S. Marine Corps. After this, he was directly made the first lieutenant. However, in 1945, he was killed while he was fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima. For his exceptional military service, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Marv Levy

The American football coach, Marv Levy is popular around the world for being the head coach of the National Football League for 17 seasons. His professional career as a head coach began in 1973 when he led the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. From 1968 to 1997, he served as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and this was the time when he rose to prominence. But during the period of World War II, Marv Levy served in the Army Air Corps and became a part of major military operations.

Paul Brown

He was a professional football coach from America who co-founded the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. During the 25 seasons of his coaching career, he led the two teams in winning seven professional championships. In addition to this, Paul Brown is known for serving in the U.S. Navy during the outbreak of World War II. At the Great Lakes Naval training station, he commanded the Bluejacket football team and helped them in winning.

Gus Sonnenberg was a football player from America who was also known around the world as a wrestler. He began his professional NFL journey in 1923 and played until 1930. During this time, he played the sport for various teams including the Columbus Tigers, Buffalo All-Americans, Detroit Panthers, and many more. In the National Football League, he played at the position of a halfback. However, when the United States entered World War II, Sonnenberg joined the Naval Services in 1942. While he was serving, he was diagnosed with leukemia, and in 1944, he passed away.

Waddy Young

Waddy Young was a popular football player named Walter Roland Young. In the 1939 NFL draft, he was selected by the Brooklyn Dodgers as the 20th overall pick and played until 1940. However, in 1941, he gave up his football uniform and joined the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and became a part of many important operations. For his exceptional service in the military, he received several awards including a Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Distinguished Flying Cross.

Mike Basca

The professional football halfback from America started his NFL journey in 1941 after the Philadelphia Eagles selected him. But he played only one season in the league because, in the same year, he was enlisted in the Armed Forces of the United States during the outbreak of World War II. In 1944, Mike Basca was killed when his tank was struck by a German anti-tank. While serving in the military during World War II, his rank was Corporal, and his unit was the 4th Armorer Division.

Howard Smiley Johnson

The professional footballer from America began playing the sport when he was studying at the University of Georgia. During his time there, he played three seasons and in 1940, he was selected by the Green Bay Packers. He played in the National Football League until 1941. In the following year, he joined the United States Marine Corps during World War II. While serving in the military, he was a part of the Marine Division and 23rd Marines. Also, for his exceptional efforts, the athlete was awarded Purple Heart and Silver Star honors.

Dave Schreiner

In the 1943 NFL draft, Dave Schreiner was selected by the Detroit Lions in the National Football League as the 11th overall choice. But instead of playing the sport, he joined the United States Marines in the same year during the outbreak of World War II. In 1945, he passed away while he was fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He was fatally wounded by a sniper shot and passed away at the age of 24.

Charley Trippi

Charley Trippi was another football player remembered for his spectacular efforts in World War II. In the 1945 NFL draft, he was selected by the Chicago Cardinals in the first round as the first overall pick. He stayed with the team until his NFL career came to an end in 1955. In 1944, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States during World War II.

George McAfee

For his exceptional efforts in World War II, George McAfee is still remembered by his fans around the globe. He was a professional football player who was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 2nd overall pick in the 1940 NFL draft. However, from 1942 to 1945, he joined the Naval Services of the United States during the outbreak of World War II. He returned to the National Football League in 1945 and played until 1950.