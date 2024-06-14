20+ Famous People Who Never Married Proved Being Single Is Successful

It’s no wonder that some of the world’s most famous celebrities and successful individuals have chosen to remain single. This proves that staying single can be a pathway to extraordinary success, as marriage and relationships lead to divorce and breakup. Fame and success come with numerous challenges, and while many people associate marriage with happiness and stability, for some, avoiding marital commitments is key to maintaining focus on their ambitions.

The debate over the relationship between marriage and career success is ongoing. On one side, proponents argue that a strong support system, often anchored by a supportive spouse, can be instrumental in achieving one’s goals. A partner can provide emotional stability, practical help, and motivation, making the journey to success less lonely and more manageable.

On the other hand, there is a compelling argument that marriage can prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. Interpersonal relationships come with a variety of responsibilities and demands on time and energy. The emotional complexities and potential conflicts inherent in a marriage could detract from one’s ability to concentrate fully on professional goals. For some, the freedom from these obligations allows for a single-minded pursuit of their ambitions, leading to greater accomplishments.

This contrast is evident in the lives of many famous individuals who have excelled in their careers without the commitment of marriage. Their stories illustrate that while marriage can offer valuable support, it is not a universal requirement for success. In fact, for some, the absence of marital obligations has been a crucial factor in achieving remarkable success.

Here’s an insight into the lives of 30 famous people who never married, proving being single is successful.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey chose never to get married although she has been dating Stedman Graham for over 25 years. She believes that she has a spiritual partnership with Graham, one where her partner was able to create an identity and purpose outside of being “Oprah’s man.”

Oprah wrote on Oprah Daily:

“He and i agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.”

“Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject). And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.”

Winfrey shared that the show required 17-hour workdays, and after those long hours, she would come home to her dogs and Graham. She noted that her partner allowed her the freedom to be who she needed to be in the world.

2. Winona Ryder

Winona Rider has been in a relationship for 12 years but she still chooses never to tie the knot.

Winona Ryder’s relationship with Johnny Depp remains one of her most well-known romances. Another notable figure linked to her is Keanu Reeves. However, since 2011, the Stranger Things star has been in a committed relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

Winona was engaged to Johnny Depp in the late 80s and early 90s until they broke up. Her relationship with Keanu Reeves didnt last that long either. However, with Mackinlay Hahn she seems to be happy without marriage.

Hahn and Ryder have been together for over ten years, but marriage may not be in the cards, as Ryder wants to avoid the risk of divorce. In a 2016 interview, she explained:

“Marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than have been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that were a possibility.” She added, “When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high.”

3. Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn has been dating Kurt Russel, they have been an iconic Hollywood couple since 1983, known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Despite their long-term commitment, they have chosen not to marry, a decision that has defined their relationship.

She and Russel have previously dealt with divorces. Hawn was previously married to director Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976. Following that, she married Bill Hudson, father of Oliver and Kate Hudson, from 1976 to 1982. Russell, aged 72, divorced Season Hubley in 1983 after a marriage that lasted four years.

Together, Hawn and Russell have blended their families and raised three children: Oliver and Kate Hudson from Hawn’s previous marriage, and their son, Wyatt Russell. They have also starred together in films like “Overboard” and “Swing Shift,” solidifying their status as a beloved Hollywood couple. Their relationship challenges traditional notions of love and success, showing that commitment and happiness can thrive without marriage.

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” Hawn said. “It’s always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'”

She mentioned that she highly values having independence in her relationship.

4. Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham has chosen not to marry despite her successful career and enduring relationships. Best known for her roles as Lorelai Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls” and Sarah Braverman in “Parenthood,” Graham has garnered acclaim for her portrayal of relatable, strong-willed characters. Her decision to remain unmarried has not hindered her personal or professional success; rather, it has allowed her the freedom to prioritize her career and personal happiness.

In real life, Graham has been in a committed relationship with actor Peter Krause since they met on the set of “Parenthood.” Although they’re not married, Graham has spoken openly about their strong bond, saying,

“At our age, we’d probably both been through ‘showmances’ that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be. But ultimately, our mutual wariness gave way — it just sort of happened.” She has also shared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “It’s like, aren’t we married already really? It’s good the way it is.”

Their relationship challenges conventional expectations, showing that commitment and fulfillment can thrive outside the institution of marriage. Graham’s story inspires fans to prioritize personal happiness and authenticity, regardless of societal norms.

5. Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, has maintained a successful career while choosing to remain unmarried. Known for hits like “Soak Up the Sun” and “All I Wanna Do.”

Despite being linked romantically to notable figures like Eric Clapton, Owen Wilson, and Lance Armstrong, Crow revealed she almost got married three times but ultimately decided against it.

“I’m hot. Even at 60, I’m hot, right?” she joked. “Honestly, I even scratch my head and go, ‘How did I get here without getting married?’ … I almost did, three times.”

Crow attributed her contentment with singlehood to life-changing experiences, including a battle with breast cancer that occurred at the end of a significant relationship. Reflecting on her decision, she said,

“I go, ‘Thank you God. Thank you. I didn’t get married.”

Her upcoming documentary, “Sheryl,” promises to give fans a deeper look into her personal and professional journey, offering insight into her life beyond the stage.

6. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue, the Australian pop sensation, has enjoyed a flourishing career without ever getting married. Known for hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” Minogue has been open about her views on marriage.

She once told Red Magazine,

“I never thought I would get married. Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment.”

After her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse ended in 2017, she reevaluated her stance and concluded, “It’s not something I needed or wanted.”

Despite facing heartbreak and a nervous breakdown, Minogue found strength and clarity in her singlehood.

“To reach a point where you are just yourself and encouraged to be the whole version of yourself — that is the thing to be cherished in a relationship,” she said.

Minogue’s journey underscores how personal fulfillment and professional success can be achieved without conforming to traditional expectations of marriage.

7. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, at 47, exemplifies that a fulfilling life doesn’t necessarily require marriage. Being an acclaimed actress, she has been candid about her choice, stating,

“I don’t want to get married because now the institution of marriage seems very one-sided, and I want to live in a country where we all have equal rights.”

She has had a significant relationship with Ryan Reynolds, Stephan Jenkins, Sean Penn, and Stuart Townsend, but she has never been engaged nor aspired to wed.

Theron values her family and children over societal expectations.

“I never wanted to get married. It was never something important to me,” she admitted.

Her stance is clear: “I don’t know if I would be able to handle it again. I’m too old for that.”

Her life, as she sees it, is complete without a husband, showcasing that success and happiness can thrive outside the bounds of marriage.

8. John Cusack

John Cusack, a beloved actor known for iconic films like “High Fidelity” and “Say Anything,” has built a successful career while remaining unmarried. Cusack’s reasons for staying single are succinctly summarized in his own words: “Society doesn’t tell me what to do.” This sentiment, expressed in a 2009 Elle profile, underscores his independence and rejection of societal pressures to marry.

Despite his bachelor status, Cusack has had notable relationships with fellow celebrities, including Uma Thurman and Jennifer Love Hewitt. He has also been linked to Neve Campbell, Gina Gershon, Minnie Driver, and Brooke Burns. Cusack’s long-standing presence in Hollywood, spanning over 30 years, showcases his dedication to his craft and his personal choice to live life on his own terms.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his roles in “Titanic” and “The Revenant,” has had many high-profile relationships but he never got married.

In a 2008 interview, while dating Israeli model Bar Refaeli, he expressed a desire to marry and have children, a significant shift from his earlier stance. DiCaprio said,

“I wanted to get married and have children.”

However, his career often took precedence, with DiCaprio noting that filming in remote locations made maintaining relationships challenging. In 2010, he remarked,

“I’m not that old, my biological clock isn’t ticking yet. I’d like to leave it to fate if and when I’m going to be a father.”

His focus on his career and personal freedom has kept him from settling down, despite his openness to the idea of having children.

10. Shakira

Shakira, in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, opened up about her life as a single mother and artist. Following her split from Gerard Piqué in 2022, she relocated to Miami and has found new inspiration in her independence. She expressed how being a single mother to her two sons has allowed her to focus more on her music and has described the experience as liberating.

“It’s more challenging because now I’m in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much,” Shakira shared.

“And I’m a single mother, I don’t have a husband at home to help out with anything.” She added,

“Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It’s a compulsive need of mine that I didn’t feel before.”

11. Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu, the acclaimed actress and director, has proven that success and fulfillment do not require marriage.

Known for her roles in “Charlie’s Angels” and “Kill Bill,” Liu has carved out a remarkable career in Hollywood. As she explained,

“I think that if I happen to fall in love with a woman, everyone’s going to make a big deal out of it. But if I happen to fall in love with a man, nobody cares.”

Beyond acting, she has ventured into activism and directing, proving her versatility. Liu has embraced single motherhood, choosing gestational surrogacy to welcome her son, Rockwell, in 2015.

“I cried when he came out. It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” she shared.

Her decision reflects her independent spirit and determination to pursue her dreams on her own terms, without relying on traditional family structures. Liu’s story serves as an inspiration, showing that personal happiness and professional achievement can thrive independently of marital status.

12. Queen Elizabeth I

Here’s a 150-word summary based on the information from the BBC article:

Queen Elizabeth I of England, famously known as the “Virgin Queen,” was the only English monarch never to marry. Her decision not to marry was a strategic one, driven by her desire to prioritize the security and independence of England. By remaining unmarried, Elizabeth retained sole control over government and religious affairs, which allowed her to maintain a strong negotiating position in foreign relations. Despite numerous suitors, including Robert Dudley, King Philip of Spain, Archduke Charles of Austria, and Francis Duke of Alencon, she never committed to marriage. This ambiguity over her succession sparked plots against her, particularly from Catholic powers like Mary, Queen of Scots, yet it also prevented a foreign influence in English politics. Elizabeth’s reign is remembered for her political acumen and the stability she brought to England during a tumultuous period of religious and political change.

13. Diane keaton

Diane Keaton, at 77, has found contentment in her single life, stating it’s “highly unlikely” she’ll date again. Reflecting on her decision not to marry, she told AARP The Magazine that she never wanted to be a wife, emphasizing that it wouldn’t have been a good idea for her:

“I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married.” The Oscar winner, who adopted her children Dexter and Duke later in life, finds companionship with her dog Reggie. Despite dating well-known figures like Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, she embraces her single status and believes it has allowed her to focus on her career and maternal instincts rather than on marriage.

14. Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been together for nearly 40 years, having met as college sweethearts at University College London in 1982. Despite their enduring relationship, they never saw the need to formalize their union through marriage. Gervais has been candid about their decision, stating in an interview with The Times,

“Don’t see the point. We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually, our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one … but there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.”

Gervais also mentioned on David Letterman’s show, “I don’t think there’s any point to us getting married. We don’t want any more toasters; we never want our families to meet; that would be terrible.”

Jane Fallon, who’s a successful author and producer, shared similar sentiments about not wanting children, which Gervais has respected since the start.

15. Allison Janney

Allison Janney, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in “Mom” and “The West Wing,” has openly discussed her decision not to marry or have children. In an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Janney confirmed that she has never been focused on getting married or having kids. She admitted that if she had found the right partner at the right time who wanted children, she might have considered it, but she was never certain about wanting kids herself.

Janney, now 61, humorously shared that she would rather regret not having children than regret having them. She is content with her life choices and is currently focused on self-discovery and personal growth. She expressed openness to finding someone to share her life with but emphasized that she is comfortable being single if that doesn’t happen.

Previously engaged to actor Richard Jenik, Janney has chosen a path that prioritizes her own happiness and fulfillment outside of traditional family structures.

16. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson, the charismatic actor known for his roles in films like “Wedding Crashers” and “Midnight in Paris,” has never married and does not have children. Wilson has been candid about his views on marriage and parenthood in various interviews. He once shared, “I don’t have any interest in getting married. It seems to work out for some people, and that’s great. But I just feel like I am not in a rush.”

Despite his stance on marriage, Wilson has had significant relationships, including with actress Kate Hudson and his former personal trainer, Caroline Lindqvist, with whom he has a son. Wilson values his independence and has focused on his acting career, where he has found considerable success and popularity.

17. Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel, the iconic fashion designer, never married and chose to remain independent throughout her life, focusing on her career and creative pursuits. Born into poverty and orphaned at a young age, Chanel realized early on that she would have to rely on herself. She had significant relationships, including with wealthy men like Etienne Balsan and Arthur “Boy” Capel, who supported her both socially and financially. After Capel’s untimely death, Chanel threw herself into her work and continued to have various relationships, but she prioritized her freedom and career over settling down.

Later in life, Chanel’s association with Nazi officer Hans Gunther von Dincklage during World War II tarnished her reputation, although she later re-established herself in the fashion world. Her legacy lives on through her iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume and the timeless Chanel suit, which remain influential in the fashion industry to this day.

18. Mathew Perry

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, passed away at the age of 54. Despite his fame and success, Perry never married. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health, shedding light on how these challenges impacted his relationships.

Perry had notable relationships with several Hollywood stars, including Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow. Reflecting on his romance with Julia Roberts, he wrote, “I was constantly certain she would break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable”

He also shared a memorable time with Paltrow, who described their brief romance as a “magical summer” spent together.

Throughout his life, Perry dated Yasmine Bleeth, Jamie Tarses, Rachel Dunn, Cameron Diaz, and Lizzy Caplan and was engaged to Molly Hurwitz in recent years. Despite these relationships, Perry expressed regret about not settling down, writing,

“I often think if I’d proposed now we’d have two kids and a house. Instead, I’m some schmuck who’s alone in his house at fifty-three”

Perry’s life and career were marked by his immense talent and personal challenges, which left a lasting impact on his fans and the entertainment industry.

19. Seth Macfarlane

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and The Orville, has never married despite his numerous relationships. He has dated several celebrities, including Emilia Clarke and Nicole Sullivan, but has not settled down. In interviews, MacFarlane has hinted at the challenges of maintaining relationships in Hollywood due to his busy schedule and the public scrutiny that comes with it. He once mentioned,

“It’s a pain in the a** because if you date, at a certain point, you’re in a relationship, and at a certain point, you’re playing the field”

Despite enjoying his career success, MacFarlane continues to search for the right partner, suggesting that timing and the demanding nature of his work have contributed to his decision not to marry.

20. Bill Maher

Bill Maher, the renowned comedian and political commentator, has famously chosen to remain unmarried throughout his life. He has been open about his reasons, often attributing it to his desire for a vibrant and varied love life. Maher once shared his perspective on marriage and relationships in an interview, stating,

“I mean, that’s the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s–. … I just, there was a voice in my back in my head always saying, ‘really, you’re just going to f— this one person forever.'”.

Throughout his career, Maher has been linked romantically with several high-profile women, including his engagement at age 29, which didn’t lead to marriage.

His relationships have included notable figures such as Candace Owens and Anne Winter, his co-star on “The Orville.” Despite not marrying, Maher’s successful career in entertainment and political commentary has made him a significant figure in American media, known for his sharp wit and controversial opinions.

21. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, known for her roles in “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” values privacy regarding her personal life, particularly her children and decision not to marry. She told The New York Times,

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

Despite her past with co-star B.J. Novak, whom she considers family, Kaling has expressed contentment with single parenthood, stating,

“I don’t need marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now.”

22. Marion Wayans

Marlon Wayans, renowned for his roles in comedies like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks,” has navigated his career and personal life without ever getting married.

Despite being in long-term relationships, Wayans has chosen not to tie the knot, citing concerns about his mother feeling second to a wife. He once candidly shared, “I never got married because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman.”

Throughout his career, Wayans has found solace in comedy, using it as a way to navigate personal challenges, including the loss of loved ones. Marlon continues to entertain audiences with his unique comedic style, proving that one can find success and fulfillment without conforming to traditional expectations of marriage.

23. Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman, the 43-year-old actress known for her comedic talent, has been vocal about her decision never to marry. Despite being in a relationship with ‘Masters of Sex’ actor Michael Sheen, she finds the institution of marriage “barbaric” and refuses to involve the government in her love life.

In response to rumors about her wanting Michael to propose, she tweeted,

“‘Just read that I wanna get married which is hilarious b/c I will never get married.'”

Silverman, who previously dated Jimmy Kimmel for five years, is adamant that marriage is not for her. She compared marriage to eating meat, saying,

“It’s gross and (expletive) crazy. It’s this superbarbaric, old-timey tradition that no one remembers we don’t have to do anymore.”

Despite her stance on marriage, Silverman believes in love and has experienced it firsthand.

Sarah’s success as a comedian and actress demonstrates that being single and embracing her own choices has not hindered her career in any way.

24. Jamie Fox

Jamie Foxx, the multi-talented actor, singer, and comedian, has never been married but has had several high-profile relationships. Despite this, he has remained steadfast in his decision not to marry.

In an interview, he once said,

“I don’t think marriage is for everyone. Especially in this business, I’ve seen it act like a poison pill.”

Foxx, who has been romantically linked with Katie Holmes and other celebrities, has focused on his career and children rather than marriage.

He values his independence and the freedom to pursue his passions without the constraints of a traditional marriage. Foxx is a celebrated actor, having won an Academy Award and a Grammy Award, demonstrating that one can thrive in Hollywood without conforming to societal expectations of marriage.

25. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, the multifaceted comedian, actress, and author, has consistently opted not to marry, a decision she’s been outspoken about.

In her own words,

“I don’t ever want to get married. I don’t think I’d be a great wife.”

Throughout her life, Handler has been involved in notable relationships, including with rapper 50 Cent and hotelier André Balazs.

What sets Handler apart is her fierce independence and unapologetic approach to life. She has leveraged her platform to champion women’s rights and highlight social issues, all while enjoying a successful career. From hosting the popular talk show “Chelsea Lately” on E! to her Netflix series “Chelsea,” she’s proved that being single doesn’t hinder success—in fact, it can enhance it.

Handler’s wit, candor, and ability to connect with audiences have cemented her status as a beloved figure in entertainment.

26. Edie Falco

Edie Falco, celebrated for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie,” exemplifies success in both her career and personal life without ever marrying. Her talent has garnered four Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying her status as a versatile actress in Hollywood.

As a single mother, Falco has adopted two children, Anderson and Macy, whom she considers her greatest joys. She openly shares that her children bring immense fulfillment, challenge societal norms, and demonstrate that happiness and success can be achieved through unconventional family structures.

Falco has shared her views on marriage, saying

“I’ve never been someone who’s been like, ‘I have to get married, and I have to be this.’”

Her perspective challenges traditional expectations, highlighting personal fulfillment over societal pressures.

Falco’s journey in Hollywood is a testament to leading a fulfilling life on one’s own terms, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring others.

27. David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth, known for his legendary career in music and as the lead singer of Van Halen, has been candid about his choice to remain unmarried.

Roth, who has had several relationships but never married, once humorously quipped,

“I’m the drunk who won the lottery – I’m going to be very difficult to convince of a lot of traditional things.”

Reflecting on his decision, he stated,

“I put off getting married when I found out: oh, you don’t really have to!”

Despite his solo career success and reunion with Van Halen, Roth treasures his independence.

“I’ve lived alone my whole adult life,” he shared in an interview with Buzzfeed. Roth’s relationships, including a brief fling with actress Annie Stocking, underscore his colorful life. He’s proud of his life choices and remains a music icon known for his charisma and passion for rock and roll.

28. Ai Pacino

Al Pacino, famed for his iconic roles in films like “The Godfather” and “Scarface,” has never married despite numerous relationships with high-profile women.

The 83-year-old Oscar-winning actor, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, has had notable romances with Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh, and Lucila Solá, with whom he had a decade-long relationship.

Pacino, a father of four, including twins with longtime partner Beverly D’Angelo, has always been hesitant about marriage.

He once explained in an interview with The Independent,

“Marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?”

Despite his stance, he admitted some regret, saying in a 2015 interview with journalist Stephanie Rafanelli,

“When you are in love, that’s the height of it. So, I probably should have got married a couple of times back then, I wish I would have.”

His relationship with D’Angelo began after she divorced her husband to be with him, highlighting their deep connection despite never tying the knot.

29. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, renowned for his roles in “Game of Thrones,” “Narcos,” and “The Mandalorian,” has never married but has found both on-screen and off-screen success.

The 47-year-old actor has been in relationships with actresses like Lena Headey and model and actress Robin Tunney.

In interviews, Pascal has expressed his views on relationships and marriage, stating to The Independent,

“I don’t need a wedding or a document to prove or to celebrate my love for somebody.”

Pascal has primarily focused on his career, achieving significant successes in television and film. He continues to gain popularity and acclaim for his versatile performances across various genres.