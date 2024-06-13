20+ Celebrities with buffalo hump

When we think of Hollywood celebrities, we often believe that their lives are perfect and they have no problems, divorces, or breakups. However, this big misconception in the eyes of their fans stops many of them from sharing their struggles and health issues, especially those that change how they look and appear, and are often kept hidden. One such issue is a Buffalo hump which affects their appearance and is also known as dowager’s hump or neck hump. So, here is a list of well-known celebrities who have been dealing with this condition for quite a long time.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano is a popular American actress and a film producer who is also an activist, and former singer. The popular actress is widely known for appearing as Samantha Micelli in Who’s the Boss? And Jennifer Mancini in Melrose Place. However, despite her popularity., many people are not aware that she has a buffalo hump which is due to her bad body posture. Given her role as a brand ambassador for several brands, Alyssa has been dedicated to improving her posture and has successfully managed to correct her condition over time.

Jennifer Hudson

Another popular celebrity who has a buffalo hump is Jennifer Hudson, who is a widely-known American actress and singer. Also, she is commonly known to the world as J.Hud. Due to her successful career, she was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year 2013. However, despite having earned several accolades, the actress is criticized for having a buffalo hump which is mainly because she is overweight.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, whose real name is Cameron Michelle Diaz, is an American actress who is predominantly known for her work in both comedy and drama. Also, the actress earned the title of highest-paid actress in the year 2013, which raised her to notoriety. However, though the actress is widely acclaimed, she is also known for her buffalo hump, about which she has not said anything to the media.

Jennifer Aniston

The American actress who is currently 55 years old, rose to prominence after playing the character of Rachel Green in the television show, FRIENDS which has earned several honors and awards. However, the famous actress has a buffalo hump which is caused because of her long sitting hours and bad posture. But the actress has been open about it and has stated that this condition cannot stop her from achieving whatever she wishes to achieve.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson who is also known by her name Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, is a famous English actress who is popularly known for playing the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. In addition, the actress is also known for her different characters in both blockbusters and independent films. However, the English actress also suffered from buffalo hump and has always been open about it. She has mentioned that her bad posture is the main reason for it, and she is working towards curing it.

Halle Berry

Another leading name in the entertainment industry who has buffalo hump is Halle Berry whose real name is Halle Maria Berry. The actress began her professional career as a model by participating in various beauty contests and ultimately coming in the 6th position for the 1986 Miss World competition. Recently, the actress has revealed that she has been suffering from buffalo hump and it has affected her professional life. She has also stated that she is working towards curing it by exercising and sitting in the correct posture.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who is also known to the world as Kimberly Noel Kardashian, is a popular American actress, socialite, and businesswoman who is known for appearing in the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, despite being known for her personal and professional life, the SKIMS founder is also known for having a buffalo hump. Her condition is due to her bad posture and not hereditary because nobody in her family has it apart from her.

Justin Bieber

Another famous celebrity who has become the center of attraction because of having a buffalo hump is Justin Bieber, who is a Canadian singer and is also known as the husband of Hailey Beiber. The famous singer is regarded as a celebrated pop icon because of his multi-genre musical performances on the stage. However, the artist has a buffalo hump which is clearly seen when he gets shirtless. The reason behind this condition might be his bad lifestyle and slouchy sitting position, which means moving his head to a slightly extreme angle.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel whose real name is Mark Sinclair is a renowned American actor and producer who is mostly known for playing the character of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He is also known as the best action star for starring in franchises such as The Chronicles of Riddick and XXX. However, the actor who is famous for his fitness and well-toned body, has a buffalo hump which is very surprising. The condition of the actor has also affected his spinal cord.

Ronda Rousey

The American professional wrestler who is also an actress and former judoka and mixed martial artist is Ronda Rousey. During her professional career, she became the first woman to win a Bronze medal for Judo in the 2008 Summer Olympics. But despite her sporty physique, the athlete has a buffalo hump which is due to her bad sitting posture. Also, this deformity is making her head move forward, which looks weird.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel, whose real name is Jessica Claire Timberlake, is a famous American actress who began her career in Hollywood as a vocalist. However, after this, she was selected to play the role of Mary Camden in 7th Heaven, a family drama series that ended in 2006. Despite her fame and popularity, the actress has been suffering from buffalo hump since the start of her career because of her bad posture. However, she has revealed that she is working towards curing her hump.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy, who is known for his fitness and physique, is another popular celebrity who has been suffering from buffalo hump. The 46-year-old American actor and producer is known for starring as Eddie Brock in the film Venom and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The actor has recently revealed that after having a buffalo hump, he has not been working out properly because he is experiencing pain in his neck and shoulders.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, whose real name is Miley Ray Cyrus, is a well-known American singer and songwriter. In addition to this, she is also a famous actress who was nicknamed the Teen Queen in the year 2000. Miley is also known as a pop icon because she has evolved her artistry throughout several years. The popular singer suffers from buffalo hump along with mental health conditions. Her condition of buffalo hump is not hereditary and is very minor, so she can easily cure it.

Taylor Swift

Another famous singer and songwriter who has millions of followers throughout the world but also has a buffalo hump is Taylor Swift. She is one of the singers who has influenced the music industry through her songwriting style and artistry. However, the singer, who is viral for her heart-breaking tunes, has a buffalo hump which is clearly seen in her pictures. It can be mainly due to the bad lifestyle of the singer and sitting position.

Kate Middleton

The member of the British Royal Family who suffers from buffalo hump is Kate Middleton, who is known as Catherine, The Princess of Wales. She is also known as the wife of William, Prince of Wales. However, despite her royalty and status, she suffers from a buffalo hump which can be due to the many events she attends and also because of her bad sitting posture. Nevertheless, she has been managing this condition with the right exercises that are necessary for this condition.

Betty White

Betty White, whose real name is Betty Marion Ludden, was a popular American comedian and Actress who died in the year 2021. The actress was widely known for making several appearances on television and film and has also earned several awards for her performances. However, as the actress grew older, she suffered from buffalo hump, which actually changed her appearance. Her shoulders appeared to become more round and her neck became shorter.

Maggie Smith

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith who is widely known to the world as Maggie Smith is a popular English actress who is widely recognised for playing the character of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series. However, the senior actress is suffering from buffalo hump as she is getting older, and due to this, she has revealed recently, that the shape of her spine is changing which is affecting her appearance.

Dame Judi Dench

Another English actor who is suffering from the condition of buffalo hump is Dame Judi Dench whose real name is Dame Judith Olivia Dench. She is widely known for being one of the greatest and most versatile actresses in the Hollywood film and television industry. However, the actress has a buffalo hump which is clearly visible as she grows older. Despite this, she has not allowed this condition to slow her down.

Alfred Molina

The British actor who made his debut in Raiders of the Lost Ark as Satipo is Alfred Molina who has earned several awards and honors throughout his career. However, despite his widespread fame, the actor has been suffering from buffalo hump and he has had this condition for quite several years now. Due to this deformity, he has started to look a little different.

Johnny Cash

The American country singer and songwriter, Johnny Cash suffered from the condition of buffalo hump before his death. This was mainly because of his bad sitting posture and lifestyle conditions. The singer suffered this throughout his adult life and got more worse as he grew older. At the time of his demise, his buffalo hump was clearly visible and was recognized by many people.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley is a well-known English actress who is widely known for her appearances in independent films and blockbuster films. The actress achieved notoriety after she played the character of a tomboy footballer in Bend It Like Beckham, a film which was released in 2002. However, despite the actress being known for her well-toned body, she suffered from buffalo hump which was due to the bad posture in which she used to sit.

Lena Dunham

Another American actress who became the center of attraction because of her buffalo hump is Lena Dunham who is also a famous producer, director, and writer. The actress struggled with this condition because of her weight fluctuations. The actress has revealed that she has fat deposits on her upper back which made her buffalo hump more visible. However, despite this, she is working towards curing this by doing appropriate exercises.