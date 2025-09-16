10 Graham Greene TV Shows That Highlight His Talent

Veteran actor Graham Greene was one of the most admired Indigenous actors of his time. The trailblazing Oneida (First Nations) Canadian actor, who earned an Academy Award nomination, passed away on September 1, 2025, in Stratford, Ontario, after a long illness. Colleagues and fans alike remembered the talented actor and shared their condolences on social media.

Over his five-decade career, he amassed nearly 180 acting credits across film and television. Here’s a look at some of his most notable works on television movies.

L.A. Law (1991)

L.A. Law is a legal drama TV show that explores both courtroom battles and the lifestyles of lawyers working at a major Los Angeles law firm. It mixes courtroom drama with personal stories, making the legal world engaging. In the Season 5 episode ‘Dances with Sharks,’ Graham plays David Wauneka, a Navajo father involved in a custody dispute. Although it was a small role, fans appreciated him for bringing integrity, depth and a strong First Nations presence to the screen.

The Campbells (1986)

Set in the 1830s, this period drama tells the story of a widowed Scottish doctor who relocates to Upper Canada with his children to start over while facing the challenges of the frontier. In the show, Graham appeared in three episodes as an Iroquois chief, which added depth to the story and highlighted Indigenous presence in Canada’s history. Even in a supporting role, he made it meaningful and memorable.

Northern Exposure (1990)

Northern Exposure, a comedy-drama starring Rob Morrow, Barry Corbin, Elaine Miles and others, features Graham Greene as a recurring cast member. He plays the role of a local healer and mentor, Leonard Quinhagak, and cousin to Marilyn (played by Elaine). The series is about a New York doctor, Joel Fleischman (played by Rob Morrow), who is sent to work in the small town of Cicely, Alaska.

The show remains popular, and fans love Graham Greene for his natural acting, calm presence and cultural wisdom.

The Red Green Show (1991)

In this Canadian sketch comedy TV show set at Possum Lodge, Graham plays Edgar K.B. Montrose, a character who loved working with explosives. His portrayal of Edgar highlighted Graham’s versatility, showcasing his ability to move effortlessly between intense drama and sharp comedy.

Wolf Lake (2001)

Set in a Seattle suburb, this supernatural drama tells the story of a pack of werewolves. In the show, Graham plays the role of a Native American teacher, Sherman Blackstone, who becomes caught up in the town’s supernatural events. His performance added layers to the character, highlighting Indigenous perspectives and making the series more engaging. The show earned two Emmy nominations, for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Main Title Theme Music.

Into the West (2005)

Produced by Steven Spielberg, this miniseries has a large cast, including Josh Brolin, Michael Spears, Skeet Ulrich and Graham Greene. In episode 3, titled Dreams and Schemes, Graham appeared as Conquering Bear, a significant Lakota character. His character received positive feedback for its depth and authenticity.

Longmire (2012)

Based on Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mysteries novels, Longmire stars Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips and others in the lead roles. The series is about Walt Longmire, a Wyoming sheriff, as he investigates major crimes with the help of his staff, friends and daughter.

After Lou Diamond Phillips’ recommendations, Graham joined the series as a recurring guest star. He played the role of a villainous character, Malachi Strand, a menacing former tribal police chief who now heads casino security. Graham’s intense and dramatic performance made the character memorable, keeping viewers engaged and the story strong.

1883 (2021)

This epic Western TV show is about the Dutton family as they travel from Texas to start a new life on the frontier. The main cast includes Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Isabel May, while Graham appears in a guest role, Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who helps Elsa (played by Isabel) and directs James (played by Tim) to Paradise Valley, the family’s final destination.

Although his appearance was brief, it is powerful, concluding with intelligence and grace. Graham’s subtle authority shapes the story and honors Indigenous perspectives, and leaves a lasting impact on viewers.

Tulsa King (2022)

Tulsa King is a crime thriller about a Mafia capo who relocates from New York to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start a new life. Graham plays Old Smoke, a medicine man, in Season 2 Episode 9, bringing wisdom and spirit to a world of power and crime.

Fans love his performance, saying that even though his role was small, it left a powerful impact.

Echo (2024)

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Echo is a miniseries in which Graham plays Skully, a grandfather figure to Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox). His performance in the show solidified his legacy as a strong actor who brought depth to his role and helped represent Indigenous people in Hollywood.