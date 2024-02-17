Search

Young Royals Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Entertainment
By Umama Siddiqui
young royals season 3
young royals season 3

The third and final season of Young Royals is finally getting back on track. Recently, we have received an influx of information about its whereabouts. And it is safe to say that the viewers are in for a lot! The couple still has much to face, and the third season might be the ultimate test of their feelings for each other. You’ll read all about it below!

Quick Links

Young Royals Season 3 Release Date Is Near!

Young Royals Season 3 is coming to Netflix in March 2024! The first five episodes will drop on 5th March. The season finale will premiere on 18th March.

This was confirmed via Netflix on X in a heartfelt post:

The series finale was confirmed back in December 2022. And the cast members were pretty hyped about the show’s renewal. However, the news of it being the last chapter was a sad fact for the fandom to accept.

The head writer and co-creator, Lisa Ambjörn, revealed that she had always envisioned Young Royals being a three-chapter saga. And she’s glad that she got the chance to keep her word.

Besides the official release date, we also received exclusive pictures from the set. Make sure to check them out! 

Young Royals Season 3 Cast Has Been Confirmed

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg’s duo will return as Prince Wilhelm and Simon Erikkson. This was given because the series needed them to proceed further.

Other confirmed cast members include:

  • Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs.
  • Frida Argento as Simon’s sister, Sara Erikkson.
  • Nikita Uggla as Felice.

Of course, other supporting cast members will return for the final run.

Young Royals Season 3 Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Young Royals Season 3 before you miss out! 

While it is hard to say what the upcoming season will entail, the trailer has given a rough idea. One thing is for sure: the writers will tie the loose ends securely this time.

We will see the hallways of Hillerska one last time, and it is already making the fans emotional. What are your expectations from the third season? Let us know below!

Right from the beginning, our favorite couple has been out through severe tests of the relationship. They have almost survived the leaked sex tape, but will they prove to be endgame?

This ends our coverage of Young Royals Season 3. If any new information surfaces, we’ll update this site immediately. So, remember to bookmark the page!

Umama Siddiqui
Umama Siddiqui
Umama Siddiqui is a part-time content writer with a particular interest in cinema, which is evident in her work. Her genuine enthusiasm for film is consistently seen in her writing through inventive and unique approaches.
