‘Acapulco’ Has Been Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

After the phenomenal success of Acapulco on Apple TV+, the streaming platform has come back with an exciting addition to the franchise. For more information, continue reading the article.

Apple’s Renewal of Acapulco for Season 3

Apple TV+ has renewed Acapulco for a third season. Acapulco Season 3 was officially confirmed back in 2023. This news came one month after the nail-biting finale of the second season. The bilingual comedy series Acapulco’s story is still ongoing. There is unfinished business that needs more closure. Furthermore, the third season was said to go into production in Spring.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes in total. While talking about the show, the makers were generous enough to drop hints about the plot of the threequel. According to Acapulco’s producers, the upcoming installment will explore the return of the older Maximo to Las Colinas. This place holds a lot of significance in his life. How this major part will impact the third season’s story remains to be seen. Primarily, the plot will be an amalgamation of ‘reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings.’

Acapulco Season 3: New Cast Member

Jamie Camil has been confirmed to star in the third season of Apple’s popular series. He will star as Alejandro, the brother of one of the wealthiest men in Mexico. Alejandro is also a new co-owner of Las Colinas, who makes his co-owner Diane Davies’s (Jessica Collins) life unsettling at the hotel.

In addition to him, we also have the following core cast members returning to the show:

Fernando Carsa as Memo

Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo

Camila Perez as Julia

Chord Overstreet as Chad

Vanessa Bauche as Nora

Regina Reynoso as Sara

Raphael Alejandro as Hugo

Jessica Collins as Diane

Rafael Cebrián as Hector

Carlos Corona as Esteban

Regina Orozco as Lupe

While only a little information is available about the third season of Acapulco, you can still stream the first two seasons on Apple TV+!

That was everything you needed to know about Acapulco Season 3. If more information surfaces shortly, we’ll update this site immediately. So, do remember to bookmark this page!

