Young and Hungry Season 6 Cancelled (Updated NEWS)

Young & Hungry is an American sitcom which has been written and created by David Holden and this was originally premiered on ABC Family on June 25, 2014. Since then, this has been revived for several seasons as it was quite demanding among the fans.

This Young and Hungry show has done well on the screens but failed to get a decent rating on counts, it got 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb, 2 out of 5 on Media Sense, and 43 out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the rating dipped as the new season arrived but was liked by fans all over the globe and viewers are anticipating the next season. In the below section, we will be sharing when the next season will have arrived and what will be the platform for this series.

Reasons Behind Young and Hungry Season 6 Cancelation

Hungry and Young Season 5 would begin with a usual ten-episode period. In any case, before its broadcast, Freeform demanded an additional ten episodes, bringing the total number of episodes to twenty. The season will now be separated into two sections: 5A and 5B.

Season 5A premiered on March 13, 2017, and was released on May 22, 2017. After a long gap, the organization announced on March 15, 2018, that the fifth season would be the final one. In addition, the filmmakers said that a follow-up feature will complete the events of the series finale.

Season 5B’s final ten episodes premiered on June 20, 2018, and finished on July 25, 2018.

What did the show makers reveal in the interview?

“We had to do another season, and we did not,” the show’s creator, David Holden, revealed at a meeting. But, hey, that’s the way television works. Hopefully, we’ll be able to tie everything up nicely. That’s not how the company works.”

He went on to say, “The film aims to bring things together a little bit more.” The finale of the season is undoubtedly a cliffhanger. It would be excellent if a film could satisfy all of our viewers. From now on, we have put together a version of the script for them.

I believe it will be aired on Freeform. I believe it is a means of deciding whether or not it will occur. It’s not under my control. If they don’t buy it, I think we should put it on the internet and see what happens.”

As we have mentioned that the show makers of this have announced that they will not continue with the next season that is season 6 and the revival of the next wholly depends on the demand of the fans and sufficient material to produce the upcoming season.

However, if it is announced officially regarding the arrival of the season then most probably we will get back to you again with the updated content.

Young and Hungry Season 6: Cast

As we have mentioned, the show makers of this series have revealed that they have called off season 6 and left it to the fans to decide. Hence, we do not have an exact cast list of season 6 as it has not been renewed or revealed yet.

It is being anticipated that if the new season is renewed then most probably all the previous members will be retained for the upcoming season and more new faces could be seen on the list of cast. In the below section we are sharing a brief description of the main cast of the previous seasons who could be part of the next season if it arrived.

Emily Osment as Gabi Diamond, a young Florida culinary expert

Jonathan Sadowski as Josh Kaminski, a young geeky tech businessman

Aimee Carrero as Sofia Rodriguez, Gabi’s best companion

Kym Whitley as Yolanda, Josh’s housekeeper

Rex Lee as Elliot Park, Josh’s publicist

These are the main characters of the Young and Hungry Season 6. They will make the series at the request of each of the fans.

Young and Hungry Season 6: Plot

Till now, there is no official plotline disclosed by the creators hence we do not have any exact synopsis for this series. But, here in this section, we will be sharing a few hints as a plot for the upcoming installment.

One thing is sure that season two will begin from where season one left off. In the next season, we might witness they will be getting closer to each other which might lead to more emotion, drama, and much more. However, these are only speculations until and unless the makers of this reveal anything official.

Young and Hungry Season 6: Trailer

No, the makers of the show have not released any official trailer for the upcoming season and will not release for a while because the series is not renewed yet for season 2 by the creators.

So, all the lovers out there of this series keep an eye out for this space, as we will update this section soon if any official stuff happens from the side of the makers.

Make sure you follow us for more recent updates on the 6th season of the Young and Hungry and more such stories.