Bling Empire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Bling Empire is an American reality television series produced and written by Brandon Panaligan, and it was initially aired on Netflix on the 15th of January, 2015. Since then, this series has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans all over the globe, and they have been continuously asking for the arrival of the second season. However, in the later months after the arrival of season one, the makers of this series have disclosed that the next season will be renewed. The fans out there have shown tons of love to this series and will be highly graced to see the arrival of the upcoming season. In the below section, we will be sharing all the recent updates related to its release date and many more updates. Keep an eye out there for this space so that you do not miss any latest updates on this series.

Bling Empire has been one of the most popular television series among the fans and has been rated on various platforms like IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, Media Sense, and many more. This series has not done up to the stretch as it managed to get only 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb, 6.2 out of 10 on Rating Graph, and 90 out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes. In the below section, we will be sharing when the next season will arrive and the platform for this series.

Release Date Bling Empire Season 2

As we have mentioned above, the first season of Bling Empire was officially released on Netflix on the 15th of January, 2015. As of now, makers of the season have not disclosed any specific details about the release date for the upcoming season, so we do not have any official release date for it. Many shows were delayed just because of the global pandemic prevailing all around the globe, and the pre and post-production of the season are not started yet. Although, it is being speculated that the season would hit the screens at the beginning of 2022 or the end of the same year. The day makers announce the release date for the upcoming season, then most probably, we will drop the release date in this section. So, keep visiting this section as makers of this series might announce the official release date at any time so that you do not miss any latest information.

Bling Empire Season 2: Cast

The show makers of this television series have not disclosed any official release date or revealed any official cast list for the upcoming season; hence, we do not have any cast list to share with you. It is expected that season 2 might be renewed in the coming years, and most probably, we can expect to see that many members from the previous season might be retained for the upcoming show, and more new faces can be seen in the list casts. Here, we are sharing a list of a few key members of the show. Read below a short description of the models and characters.

Kevin Taejin Kreider – Male model born in South Korea.

Kane Lim – Real estate developer and investor from Singapore

Christine Chiu – Philanthropist

Gabriel Chiu – Plastic surgeon and husband of Christine Chiu

Kelly Mi Li – Self-made entrepreneur and film producer

Cherie Chan – Denim heiress and former singer

Jessey Lee – Family business is in furniture

Kim Lee – DJ and former model

Jaime Xie – Fashion blogger and daughter of Ken Xie

Guy Tang – Hairdresser and singer-songwriter

Bling Empire Season 2: Plot

As of now, the show’s makers have not revealed anything regarding the plot of the show that makes it quite difficult for us to disclose the same story for the show. Netflix has yet to disclose or provide a field for Season 2. In conclusion, it is essential to wait until the event is announced to get accurate information. Because of the previous season’s incredible popularity, we can only assume that the second season’s plot will be connected to that of the first. Keep an eye out for any official announcements or teasers, and you’ll be the first to know. Until then, keep an eye on our page.

Bling Empire Season 2: Trailer

Although a trailer for Bling Empire season 2 has yet to be released officially from the side of show makers, we will be sure to share it with everyone as soon as the official trailer becomes available on the online platforms. Make sure to stay up to date on the Netflix reality series’ second season and other related news.