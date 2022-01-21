World of Warcraft Xbox Release Date: Will WoW come to Xbox Game Pass?

World of Warcraft is Blizzard Entertainment’s longest-running game with over eight installations! The game had millions of subscribers worldwide. However, it has lost its massive fanbase due to some setbacks and disliked features. Fortunately, there may still be a chance of reviving the game as Microsoft has announced plans of acquiring Blizzard Entertainment. The World of Warcraft Xbox may become available on Xbox through Microsoft’s Game Pass service if this happens! This launch may reel new players in and give the OG MMORPG game back its credibility.

Issues with Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft Xbox

Blizzard Entertainment added some restrictive mechanisms in the 2018 and 2020 expansions. This disheartened players, and they ended up leaving the game for good. Additionally, the game developers faced some sexual harassment lawsuits in 2021. It made more and more people stop playing World of Warcraft. Many people, including guild leader Limit Maximum, began playing Final Fantasy 14, WoW’s biggest competition.

Blizzard reacted to the loss in fanbase by quickly removing some of the restrictive features in its 2020 installation. However, this wasn’t enough to reel back in most players.

Microsoft’s Contract With Blizzard

Now that Microsoft will own Blizzard, it will automatically get the rights for WoW. The company could save the game from its gloomy future.

As an MMO, World of Warcraft is expensive! Players need to get monthly subscriptions and buy expansions to play the game. Microsoft could solve these problems by introducing the game in its Game Pass library. The chances of this happening are highly likely as Microsoft’s CEO Phil Spencer wants to add as many games as possible to the library. He said,

“Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue.”

Moreover, WoW may get an expansion sometime soon. If the new installation removes the destructive features and includes better updates, World of Warcraft may reclaim its throne.

World of Warcraft Xbox Game Pass Subscription

WoW, it will never be free as there are several microtransactions. However, becoming a part of the Game Pass Sub will allow players to save hundreds of dollars yearly. They’ll be able to enjoy the game for the small Game Pass monthly fee.

For only $9.99, players will enjoy hundreds of games on the Xbox Game Pass, including WoW!