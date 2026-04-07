“Widow’s Bay” Teaser Trailer Reveals Island Mystery; Release Date and Streaming Details

Recently, Apple TV released the teaser trailer of the upcoming horror comedy, Widow’s Bay revealing its release date. Starring Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys, who is also an executive producer, the series is about a mysterious small town with a dark secret.

When And Where To Watch Widow’s Bay?

Widow’s Bay will premiere worldwide on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, starting with the first two episodes. New episodes will air every Wednesday on Apple TV until June 17, 2026. Two special episodes will be released on May 27, 2026.

Widow’s Bay Teaser Trailer

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much, it quickly pulls viewers into the mystery of the small town. The trailer shows a guy named Arthur visiting Mayor Tom Loftis in the town of Widow’s Bay. When asked about the town and its dark past, Tom tries to brush it off. However, the scenes in the trailer suggest that the town of Widow’s Bay does indeed have a mysterious and frightening past, and possibly an even scarier present.

Widow’s Bay Story

There is something mysterious hidden beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (played by Rhys Darby) is struggling to improve the island (town), which has no Wi-Fi and a very poor phone signal. Many locals believe the place is cursed.

Tom wants the townspeople to respect him, but they don’t. They see him as weak and cowardly, which he is in many ways. However, Tom is determined to create a better life for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist spot.

At first, he succeeds, as his plan works and tourists start visiting the island. But soon, things take a dark turn. Strange events begin to happen again after many years of peace, proving locals’ old stories might actually be true.

Cast And Crew Of Widow’s Bay

The new 10-episode series is created, produced and led by Katie Dippold. Hiro Murai is also a director and executive producer, and he directs the first five episodes. Other directors on the show include Sam Donovan, Andrew DeYoung and Ti West.

Widow’s Bay also stars Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller.