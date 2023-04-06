When Calls the Heart Season 10 Release Date, Plot and Everything We Know

Previously, Hallmark Channel announced When Calls the Heart Season 10. So, yes, the popular series is renewed with 12 new episodes. However, there is more to this announcement! Hallmark Channel has renewed the series for Season 11, and just like When Calls the Heart Season 10, Season 11 will also feature 12 episodes.

Hallmark Channel announced When Calls the Heart Season 10 last year. The new season will debut on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. When Calls the Heart Season 10 will feature 12 episodes. Supergirl producer Lindsay Sturman will serve as the showrunner in the new season.

Where To Watch Season 10?

The previous nine seasons are now available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. In addition, one can also enjoy the previous seasons using a subscription to Prime Video. Seasons 7 to 9 are also available on Peacock. Once released, the viewers can watch When Calls the Heart Season 10 on Hallmark Movies Now.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media executive vice president of programming, while announcing When Calls the Heart Season 10, said that the series has many stories to tell viewers. Season 10 was announced just one month after the finale episode of Season 9 was aired on Hallmark Channel.

When Calls the Heart Season 10: Cast

We expect the following cast to return for the upcoming episode:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Loretta Walsh as Florence Blakeley

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

What Is The Plot Of When Calls the Heart Season 10?

Two first-look photos of When Calls the Heart Season 10 are already making rounds online. In the first look, Elizabeth Thornton, the show’s leading lady, looks lovingly at little Jack, her son. In the second photo, Elizabeth has a surprised expression on her face. Additionally, Lucas is looking at Elizabeth. Furthermore, the expectant couple, Lee and Rosemary, are seen in the background holding hands.

While talking about When Calls the Heart Season 10, Krakow said that the season would house many beautiful moments and plenty of turns and twists. Also, we know that Lucas will experience difficulty in his relationship with Elizabeth in the upcoming season. It will surprise the fans who saw a romantic ending for the couple in the last season.

Although When Calls the Heart is an uplifting and happy romance series, one cannot deny that every relationship has its share of challenges. Other topics in the upcoming season will tackle Bill’s illness and Coulter’s pregnancy.

It is all that we know about the plot of When Calls the Heart Season 10. We will bring in new details about the upcoming season’s story whenever announced.

When Calls the Heart Season 10: Is There A Trailer Yet?

At the time of writing, there is no trailer for When Calls the Heart Season 10 out yet. The filming of Season 10 began last year in July, and it is still underway. With the release of Season 10 fast approaching and the filming of it nearly wrapped, we expect to have a trailer soon. We will update this section whenever Hallmark Channel releases the trailer.

