The Last Case of Benedict Fox Release Date, Trailer and Gameplay

The due date of The Last Case of Benedict Fox by Plot Twist, the developer and Rogue Games Inc., is fast approaching. This 2.5D narrative-driven action-adventure game follows Benedict Fox. The characters explore a ruined and monster-filled mansion in The Last Case of Benedict Fox. It is a single-player game in the adventure, action, RPG and Indie genres. Keep reading if you are looking forward to playing The Last Case of Benedict Fox and want to learn more information.

The release date for The Last Case of Benedict Fox is 27 April 2023. If the developer does not postpone the game’s launch date, it is safe for the players to start the countdown.

Upon release, the game will be available on the following platforms:

Xbox Series S and X

Xbox One

PC

The players can access The Last Case of Benedict Fox on Epic Games and Steam platforms. Furthermore, the players can access the game via Xbox Game Pass.

Trailer For The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The trailer of The Last Case of Benedict Fox is out, and you can watch it right now. The game comes with a warning, “Blood Violence”. It is the winner of “Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game”. The trailer begins with the character picking a file with the words stating “For Benedict “. The mysterious element of the game is visible in the trailer right from the beginning. The graphics of the game are impressive. Plus, the game is currently available on the wishlist.

Gameplay

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a single-player game. The player will play the game as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective. However, he is bound by his demon companion. The players must work through different clues while exploring the mysterious decrepit mansion. The mansion was previously the site of the murder of a young couple. The game is all about a dark and intriguing world.

In The Last Case of Benedict Fox, the players will get to fight demons while solving many elaborate puzzles. According to sources, the playthrough time of the game is 15-20 hours; however, the exact length of the game is unavailable right now.

The combat gameplay of The Last Case of Benedict Fox is available for the viewers to check, and it looks very intriguing. The players will require planning and situational awareness to go through the game. The unique look of the fun comes through its pace, which is unique compared to side-scrolling action games.

The features of the game are:

Hand-crafted and evocative Metroidvania

Limbo descend

Grim family story

Demon-enhanced combat

The Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Gameplay Screenshot Leaked!

The early 20th-century jazz, noir fiction and Lovercraft’s nightmares are the inspiration behind the game. The player can use their bond with the demon to explore the minds of the dead people. Subsequently, the players get to experience a surreal world while playing the game.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox: System Requirements

The minimum requirement for playing the game are stated below:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 3.00 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.20 GHz

Memory: 12 GB RAM

GraphicsL NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage 8GB available space

If you want to enjoy the game to the fullest, try playing the game in the recommended system requirements. The minimum and recommended system required are the same for the following parameters: OS, DirectX and storage. The other recommended system requirement are:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K CPU 4.10 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD equivalent.

The Lord of the Rings Gollum: Release Date, Gameplay, FPS, Platform, Price and System Requirements