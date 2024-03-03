What Is the Rarest Pokemon Card, And What is Its Price?

Rarest Pokemon Card have always gave a luxury feeling to the person who own them. The franchise still hasn’t let go of its trend even though a considerable amount of time has passed since its inception. Hence, so many new batches of Pokemon cards have made the old ones rare. Pokemon Trading Card Game is still a thing, and it’s surprising how people are constantly looking out for the rarest finds. If you’re one such fan, the following guide is for you! Keep reading more about the rarest Pokemon card.

List of the Rarest Pokemon Card

The rarity of these cards also comes with a hefty price tag. So, if you plan on getting your hands on any from the following list, keep the bank cheque ready!

PSA 10 Torchic Gold Star Holo EX Team Rocket Returns: $10,384.71

This card is from the 2000s when Pokemon took back its top spot. There are just 17 verified PSA 10-grade copies out there. Hence, the value of the PSA 10 Torchic Gold Star Holo EX Team Rocket Returns card is updated to approximately $10,384.71.

Espeon and Umbreon Gold Star POP Series 5

These cards are worth the price because the pair comes from a precious Pokemon set. Reportedly, only 27 of these gold cards were released over three years, which makes them hard to find and purchase.

Gold Star Pokemon cards are already quite hard to find, but ‘Eeveelutions‘ are in a different league. They can be further categorized because some are even available in the original Japanese language versions.

Japanese Design Promo, 2nd Grade Winner, Spikey-Eared Pichu.

This card is quite different from the regular ones. Any guesses? It is because this was the first time that a Pokemon card was made by an unknown artist- a child. In the past, all Pokemon cards were a product of famous artists’ work or competitions won by adults.

The main reason behind the release of this card was to promote the Pokémon movie Arceus and the Jewel of Life back in the day. The artist of this card submitted it to the drawing contest, hoping to get their artwork transformed into an actual card. The exact number of the card’s production is unknown. But it is estimated to be ranging from 13 to 100.

1999 Pokémon Japanese 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo Contest Chansey

This card was also a result of the promotion of a Pokemon franchise. Two competitions were announced in which people were asked to submit their best snapshots of the games. The winner’s snaps were announced to be turned into actual cards.

One of the two contests was won by five winners. The winners received 15 copies of their submissions. Hence, it is still so challenging to get them to this date.

Reportedly, one of these cards was sold in December 2022 at auction for $63,000 (£51,590). Furthermore, it was surprising that the card was in a mint new condition.

1999 Gyarados Unnumbered Promo 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo Contest

It is not surprising that several rare cards are sourced from the contests.

This rare card features a picture taken in the classic Nintendo 64 video game Pokémon Snap. They are reprints from the Japanese Pokémon TCG Expansion Pack, so the community highly values them.

1999 Super Secret Battle No.1 Trainer

This one right here is the rarest of the rare Pokemon cards. Even having to take a look at it is considered a privilege.

It was given to the winners in the Secret Super Battle tournament held in Tokyo, Japan, 1999. The fans believe there are only seven copies of these cards because only seven competitions were held.

2019 Japanese SM Promo Extra Battle Day Full Art Lillie

This one was offered as a prize during the Extra Battle Day event held in Japan throughout October and November 2019. However, winning the competition was not the end of the struggle. You had to win the match by a significant margin to ensure that you won the card.

Family Event Kangaskhan Trophy Card Promo 115 Parent/Child Mega Battle

This rare card can be traced back to the formative years of the trading game. These cards were given to the 1998 Parent/Child Mega Battle tournament participants.

The teams consisted of children and their respective parents. The winning teams of the tournaments were rewarded with this card. As it was never massively produced at a larger scale, it is now deemed the third-rarest card of all time.

Pikachu Illustrator

Even though all the cards above are rare, this one is the rarest! Its rarity can be determined from its price value. Reportedly, the card was sold for $5.275 million in July 2021.

When the card’s deal was finalized, it went viral. It is because the person who bought the card was the famous YouTuber Logan Paul, who exchanged it for the PSA 9 version of the same card. He even has a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card dealt at a private sale.

The list can continue, but the ones we mentioned are popular in the community. As the cards are still being manufactured, it is a given that today’s cards will become the future’s rarest cards!

Well, that was all about the rarest Pokemon card. Remember to bookmark this page for more information!