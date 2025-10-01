Warner Bros. Announces “Cut Off” Starring Bette Midler, Kristen Wiig, and Jonah Hill

Warner Bros. Pictures has officially announced its upcoming comedy “Cut Off,” starring two-time Oscar nominee Bette Midler alongside Kristen Wiig and Jonah Hill and Nathan Lane (playing the father). Hill, who co-wrote the film, will also direct the project.

In “Cut Off,” Bette Midler will play the family matriarch, as the story follows wealthy siblings, played by Kristen Wiig and Jonah Hill, who are suddenly cut off from their parents. The movie, written by Jonah Hill and Ezra Woods, is set to begin shooting very soon, particularly this fall.

Producers include Ali Goodwin and Matt Dines of Strong Baby, alongside Jonah Hill, with Zach Hamby and Jesse Ehrman overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The studio has scheduled the comedy for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17th, 2026.

According to the California Film Commission, the movie, a rarity in today’s California productions, is taking advantage of a $10 million state tax credit. Its estimated wages are $28.3 million, and its total qualified spending is $49.4 million.

Bette Midler first gained widespread recognition with the 1979 drama “The Rose” and has since become a beloved presence in Hollywood, starring in films such as Beaches, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, The First Wives Club, and For the Boys. Throughout her career, she has collected many accolades, including four Golden Globes, three Grammys, three Emmys, two Tonys, two Academy Award nominations, and a Kennedy Center Honor.

The actress reprised her role in Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” which set streaming records on Disney+. She has also appeared in “The Fabulous Four” and “Sitting in Bars with Cake.”

Kristen Wiig returns this fall for the second season of Apple TV+’s series Palm Royale (premiering November 12th, 2025), where she also serves as executive producer. Her work in its first season earned her an Emmy nomination, adding to a total of 12 career nods, including a recent recognition for co-writing the original song “Harper and Will Go West” for the documentary “Will & Harper.” Wiig also appeared in Universal’s family film Gabby’s Dollhouse, which was released in theaters on September 26th, 2025.

Jonah Hill directed, co-wrote, and produced the forthcoming black comedy film “Outcome,” featuring Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Bomer, which is slated for release in the spring of 2026. His company, Strong Baby Productions, recently produced the Amazon/A24 series “Overcompensating,” starring Benito Skinner, which debuted this spring to strong reviews. The company also produced HBO’s acclaimed docuseries “The Mortician.”