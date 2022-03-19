WandaVision Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Marvel’s famous WandaVision Season 2 is the talk of the town these days. After all, season 1 has finally ended on Disney+. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision took the Marvel fans to another world.

Each episode showed us Wanda, restoring different cities. However, the final episode shows us Wanda muttering incantations before the credits roll.

However, the fans are very curious to know if Season 2 is coming out or not. The news of Season 2 is still not confirmed by any source.

The series has won three Emmys already, making it a famous Marvel series. It has also won an original music award for the song “Agatha All Along.” WandaVision had a total of 23 nominations.

This is why fans think that Season 2 will be coming out sooner or later. Fans want to know about WandaVision Season 2 as there is not much information available about the season.

In this article, we will be giving you all information we could get our hands on about Season 2.

WandaVision Season 2 – Will there be one?

According to sources, there are certain Marvel series that are all set to get a second or third season. However, Season 2 does not seem to be in the works. This is because some series get their feature films, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be WandaVision’s feature film.

How will WandaVision Season 2 continue?

When the creators were asked about Season 2, they changed the subject and started talking about Dr. Strange Multiverse of Madness.

Hence, it was not confirmed by them whether there would be a Season 2 or not.

Will their children come?

In WandaVision’s episode 3, Wanda gave birth to twins – Billy and Tommy. This has gotten fans to think if they will see the twins grow into Wiccan and Speed from the comics.

However, during the post-credit scenes, we hear someone calling her while she’s reading the book of Damned. The voice sounds very similar to the voice of her children.

This makes us think that they’re still alive. If that’s the case, we hope to see them in WandaVision Season 2.

Will other WandaVision Cast Members return for Season 2?

While we are not sure if we will get Season 2 or not – we know that Olsen and Bettany will return for their roles.

The cast of WandaVision included Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. If we get WandaVision Season 2, we are sure to see all these cast members back.

As we don’t know for sure that there will be a WandaVision Season. Hence, there is no official release date for the show.

However, Marvel shows and movies have been getting delayed. Therefore, it might be possible that Season 2 comes out later than expected.

To wrap it up! Fans are speculating a Season 2. However, no official announcement has been made about the new season. Fans, however, hope to see Season 2 soon and if anything is made official about Season 2, we’ll let you know.