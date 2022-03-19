Toy Boy Season 3: Speculations about Season 3 Plot

Toy Boy Season 3, the upcoming series that will return on Netflix or not is something that the fans of Toy Boy are asking. It is a Spanish thriller television series that aired on Netflix. Toy Boy revolves around Hugo, a male dancer who has been sentenced to 15 years in jail when his lover is found dead. When questioned by the authorities regarding the same, he was not unable to recollect the events that took place on the night of the murder. However, he finally got a chance to establish his innocence after seven years. The sitcom was created by Juan Carlos Cueto, Cesar Bentez and Roco Martinez Llano. The series was popular not only amongst the local audience but also across the global audience. Toy Boy made its debut on 8th September 2019 on Atresplayer Premium and then on 25th September 2019 on Antena 3 and finally, it made its debut.

The renewal of Toy Boy Season 3 is still not confirmed. However, Toy Boy has been so popular that it is believed that there will be a Season 3 for sure. In addition to that, Toy Boy Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger which suggested that there will be a Toy Boy Season 3 for providing the viewers with closure. If there truly is Season 3, it will not be released on ATRESplayer Premium this year but it might air maybe at the beginning of 2023 and it might make its debut in mid-2023.

Plot

Before predicting the plot of Season 3, it is important to know what exactly happened at the end of the second season. In Toy Boy Season 2, the life of Hugo was threatened by El Turco. As a result of this threat, Hugo has devised a plot to free the harrowed protagonist. El Turco could be seen attacking Hugo in the prison cell and the men of El Turco further shoot Macarena. It is believed that Season 3 will be seen picking up where the second season of Toy Boy ended. It is believed that in Season 3, the viewers could finally see the destiny of Hugo and the viewers will finally get closure about what really holds for Hugo in his future. The official synopsis of the same is yet not available.

Toy Boy Season 3: Casts

It is believed that the viewers will be able to watch plenty of the previous casts of Toy Boy in ​Season 3. If yes, the viewers could see Jesus Mosquera as Hugo Beltran, Cristina Castano as Macarena Medina de Solis, Maria Pedraza as Trianca Marin, Jose De La Torre as Ivan, Carki Cistanzia as Jairo, Raudel Raul Martiato as German, Juanjo Almeida as Andrea Norman Medina, Pedro Casablanc as Inspector Zapata, Maria Pujalte as Carmen de Andres, Adelfa Calvo as Benigna, Jose Manuel Seda as Borja Medina and Javier Mora as Angel Altamira.

Cesar Benitez, Juan Carlos Cueto and Rocio Martinez Llano are the creators of the show. The country of origin of the show is Spain. The filming location of the show was Malaga, Spain. Plano a Plano is the production company of the show.

On the domestic channels, the performance of the show was average. However, the international reception on Netflix was better. In July 2020, Netflix and Atresmedia decided to work together for the second season of the series. The second season was aired on 11th February 2022 on Netflix and it is believed that Toy Boy Season 3 will be out on Netflix somewhere in mid-2023.