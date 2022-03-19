Anatomy of a Scandal gets a trailer – Latest News & Updates about Cast and Release Date

Anatomy of a Scandal is a British anthology series that is created by David E. Kelly. David E. Kelly is very famous for his previous works, including Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies.

The series will be coming out on Netflix. It is developed by David E. Kelly and Melissa James Gibson. It is based on a novel written by Sarah Vaughan.

As it is an anthology series, each of its episodes will be about a different scandal about the elite class of the UK. The series also stars some famous actors who have worked in various famous seasons before.

Have you had your eyes on Anatomy of a Scandal? Well, then you must be curious to know more about the series. In this article, we have provided you with as much information about the season as we can. Therefore, read to find out more!

As Anatomy of a Scandal will be released on Netflix – you will get all six episodes of the series together. The episodes will be released on 15th April 2022.

Each episode will be approximately 60 mins long. Hence, you need six hours to binge-watch the whole season. We hope you have added this series to your Netflix reminders. This way, you’ll know as soon as the season gets released.

Synopsis

The season is a Psychological Thriller that shows us courtroom drama. Anatomy of a Scandal shows us the personal and political scandals of the elites living in the UK.

It shows us James and Sophie Whitehouse living a wonderful life. James is a minister in Parliament and has a sweet little family at home. However, good things don’t last for long.

James’ life turns upside down when Barrister Kate comes forward with a Scandal. Her prosecution threatens to ruin James’ personal and work life and his reputation.

Anatomy of a Scandal: Cast

As mentioned before, the series has an amazing cast. The main cast of the season includes Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery.

Apart from the main cast, you see some impressive faces in the Anatomy of a Scandal. Some of these names include Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Joshua Maguire.

We have seen all these actors’ previously infamous series and movies such as Downton Abbey, Aladdin, Lovesick, etc. Hence, we are sure you are excited to see them perform in this series.

Anatomy of a Scandal: Trailer

The trailer was released recently by Netflix. The trailer looked very promising. After seeing the trailer, you can guess that Anatomy of a Scandal will consist of some intense drama and who doesn’t like drama?

To wrap it up! If you haven’t yet watched the trailer, you should do it right away. With such an amazing cast and storyline, we are sure Anatomy of a Scandal will be a series to watch!

Check out the official trailer below: